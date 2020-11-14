Round Two at the Masters Nov 14, 2020 Nov 14, 2020 Updated 36 min ago 1 of 11 Abraham Ancer, of Mexico, tees off on the eighth hole during the third round of the Masters Tournament Saturday in Augusta, Ga. AP Photo/Matt Slocum Patrick Cantlay waits to putt on the eighth green during the third round of the Masters golf tournament Saturday in Augusta, Ga. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel Rickie Fowler tees off on the 15th hole during the third round of the Masters Tournament Saturday in Augusta, Ga. AP Photo/Chris Carlson C.T. Pan, of Taipei, chips to the 12th green during the third round of the Masters Tournament Saturday in Augusta, Ga. AP Photo/Matt Slocum Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, hits on the 14th fairway during the third round of the Masters golf tournament Saturday in Augusta, Ga. AP Photo/David J. Phillip Cameron Smith hits out of the bunker on the 10th hole during the third round of the Masters in Augusta, Ga. Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP Justin Thomas putts on the 12th green as seen through fall foliage during the third round of the Masters on Saturday in Augusta, Ga. Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP A bird sits on the shoreline as Dustin Johnson is reflected in the pond on the 16th hole during the third round of the Masters on Saturday in Augusta, Ga. Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP Abraham Ancer, of Mexico, chips to the 17th green during the third round of the Masters Tournament on Saturday in Augusta, Ga. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel Justin Thomas tees off at the 18th hole during the third round of the Masters on Saturday in Augusta, Ga. AP Photo/David J. Phillip The final group of Cameron Smith, left, Justin Thomas, and Abraham Ancer walk off of the 18th green at sunset during the third round of the Masters on Saturday in Augusta, Ga. Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP Subscribe today for $2.98 / week Today's Top Headlines Powerful senator calls for Santee Cooper chairman's resignation after debt deal Closest Statehouse race highlights how the US Senate contest hurt down-ballot Democrats Charleston's biggest Halloween fan, stricken with cancer, gets made-for-movies ending North Charleston issues stop work order after trees removed without permit Facing animal cruelty charges, 'Doc' Antle takes aim at ‘animal extremists' and ‘Tiger King’ Columbia at last gets an official Apple store, at least for Gamecocks ‘Her demeanor kind of changed’: The year leading to Meagan Jackson’s arrest on murder charges Over 3,000 coronavirus cases found in SC schools as state percent positive remains high Ballet dancer who founded Charleston company arrested in shooting death of husband Forsaken history: In her 350th year, key places in Charleston's racial past long neglected