Roper St. Francis' chief executive is ceding her leadership role, the nonprofit hospital system said Wednesday, news that came hand-in-hand with the announcement of a major ownership shakeup.
CEO Lorraine Lutton is taking a new job as Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health's market operations executive as of Jan. 1, according to a press release.
Lutton took the job as chief executive in November 2016, following the retirement of David Dunlap, who had led the hospital system for 13 years.
A nationwide search for a new CEO will begin.
Meanwhile, one of Roper St. Francis' three owners, Atrium Health, will divest its 10 percent stake. The hospital system will now have two owners, the Charleston-based Medical Society of South Carolina and Bon Secours Mercy Health.
The news comes mere weeks after the opening of the long-awaited Roper St. Francis Berkeley hospital.
Right now, the Medical Society of South Carolina is the majority owner, with 63 percent control. Bon Secours Mercy Health holds 27 percent interest, while Atrium Health owns 10 percent of the business.
The change, which should take place before the end of the year, will shift the majority stake in Roper St. Francis to the out-of-state, Catholic-affiliated Bon Secours Mercy Health.
The current, three-pronged ownership structure had been in place since 1998. Roper St. Francis had also paid Atrium Health, formerly Carolinas HealthCare System, millions of dollars in management fees for many years. But Roper St. Francis terminated that agreement in the beginning of 2019.
In a letter to her employees sent Wednesday, Lutton, the system's first female chief executive, said she was "proud and grateful to have worked with such an amazing team."
She had a base salary of roughly $887,000 in 2017, according to the nonprofit hospital's tax forms. Her total compensation from the organization reached over $1 million.
Roper St. Francis has been operating at a loss for the last three fiscal years it has reported. Bon Secours Mercy Health's increased financial stake in Roper St. Francis could mean more cash flowing to capital projects in the Charleston area.
“Charleston — and the entire Tri-county area — is growing rapidly and we are excited to increase our commitment to this community,” John Starcher, CEO of Bon Secours Mercy Health, said in a statement. “We see this as a prime market in which we will continue to make significant capital investments that benefit the health and well-being of greater Charleston area residents for years to come.”
Roper St. Francis spokesman Andy Lyons declined to comment further.
Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect that Roper St. Francis' Catholic affiliations are not changing.