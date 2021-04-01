Robinhood takes aim at Charlotte in jobs expansion; Frontier Air underwhelms in its stock market debut

Robinhood to bring 400 jobs to NC
CHARLOTTE — Robinhood, the stock-trading app company, will build a customer service center in North Carolina, creating nearly 400 jobs by 2025, officials announced this week.
The company will hire analysts, customer service staff and operations personnel at a Charlotte-area location, according to Gov. Roy Cooper's office.
Robinhood, which announced last week it would go public later this year, received attention recently during a financial battle between online activist individuals who use its app and institutional investors over companies such as GameStop.
The company plans to invest $11.8 million over the next five years and begin hiring for the Queen City project this year, according to officials.
The announcement came moments after a state committee approved an incentives agreement that would provide the company with $3 million over 12 years if it meets job-creation and investment thresholds. Under the agreement, average annual salaries for the jobs must be at least $72,628.
Frontier Air hopes IPO rides recovery wave
DALLAS — Frontier Airlines is betting that the budding recovery in leisure travel is for real.
Shares of the discount carrier began public trading Thursday. The Denver-based airline and its private owners hope to raise $570 million before costs after pricing 30 million shares at $19, the low end of a $19 to $21 target. It underwhelmed, opening at $18.61 and closing at $18.85.
CEO Barry Biffle said Frontier will remain focused on the leisure-travel market.
"It's not going to change how we run the business," Biffle said. "The strategy is the same."
The IPO timing is interesting, coming just as Americans are starting to fly in numbers not seen since the coronavirus pandemic hit in March 2020. Biffle said after a year of lockdowns, there are "lots of people with a lot of money in their pockets and with a burning desire to get out of their house and get back to living. I think there will be plenty of demand. It's a great time."
Frontier faces obstacles. Air travel is still down nearly half from this time in 2019. And competition for leisure travelers is tough and growing.
Also, Frontier has its own reputation issues — it had the highest complaint rate of any U.S. airline last year, mostly over refunds, according to government figures. Some customers are surprised to get hit with a fee for carry-on bags that go in the overhead bin.
Factory activity in US surges
WASHINGTON — U.S. manufacturers expanded in March at the fastest pace in 37 years, a sign of strengthening demand as the pandemic wanes and government emergency aid flows through the economy.
The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said that its measure of factory activity jumped to 64.7 last month, from 60.8 the previous month. That's the highest since December 1983. Some of the gain may reflect a bounce-back from February, when harsh winter weather in Texas, Louisiana and other southern states knocked some oil refineries and petrochemical plants offline.
Measures of new orders, production, and hiring all jumped, and more companies reported optimistic outlooks about future business conditions. Many firms, however, also reported difficulties in keeping up with demand, as snarled supply chains have delayed the shipment of parts and many firms have struggled to hire enough new workers.
"Extended lead times, wide-scale shortages of critical basic materials, rising commodities prices and difficulties in transporting products are affecting all segments of the manufacturing economy," said Timothy Fiore, chair of the ISM's manufacturing business survey committee.
Bad weather hampers builders in Feb.
WASHINGTON — U.S. construction spending fell in February after several months of steady gains, likely because of unseasonably cold weather and winter storms in the south.
The Commerce Department said Thursday that spending on building projects slipped 0.8 percent in February, after a 1.2 percent gain in January. The drop was driven by lower spending on apartments, hotels, hospitals and educational facilities.
Public construction spending also dropped sharply, declining by 1.7 percent. State and local government budgets have come under strain during the pandemic, as tax revenue has fallen amid widespread unemployment and lower business revenue.
Home building has been a bright spot for construction in the pandemic, as more people have sought larger living spaces to work from home and for children to attend school online. But residential construction shrank 0.2 percent last month, mostly because of bad weather. The drop was driven by a decline in apartment construction, while single-family home building rose slightly.
Mortgage rates in US are mostly steady
WASHINGTON — Mortgage rates were virtually unchanged this week, but signs indicate that the housing market is constrained by higher prices and low inventory.
Financing agency Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the benchmark 30-year loan rate was 3.18 percent, up from 3.17% last week. A year ago, the rate was 3.33 percent.
The 15-year loan, popular among those who refinance their mortgages, was unchanged at 2.45 percent. A year ago it was 2.82 percent.
"Although mortgage rates remain low, we are beginning to see a pullback by those looking to enter the housing market," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's chief economist. "In fact, homebuyer demand has gone from 25% above pre-COVID levels at the start of the year, when mortgage rates hit record lows, to 8 percent above pre-COVID levels today."
While mortgage rates remain historically low, strong demand for homes has led to low inventory and higher prices.