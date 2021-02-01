Robinhood stock-trading platform raises funding; construction spending edges up in December

Robinhood raises $3.4B amid trading surge
LOS ANGELES — The online trading platform Robinhood said Monday that it has lined up $3.4 billion to help meet its funding requirements amid a spike in trading on Wall Street fueled by small investors driving up shares in GameStop and other stocks.
The funds are being provided by Ribbit Capital and several other venture capital firms. The $3.4 billion figure includes $1 billion in funding that Robinhood announced Friday.
Robinhood needed to secure funding in order to meet deposit thresholds required by organizations that handle the trading orders placed by investors on its platform. These firms, known as clearinghouses, execute the trades placed on stock brokerages like Robinhood, and require higher deposits in order to reduce their risk during the 48 hours or so that it takes them to transfer the stock to a buyer and the funds to the seller.
Investors on social media and online forums such as Reddit have been cheerleading each other in recent weeks to drive up shares in GameStop, AMC Entertainment and other stocks. Big institutions including some hedge funds that had bet on those stocks going lower have lost billions as the shares skyrocketed.
The speculative frenzy has put pressure on Robinhood and other stock brokerages to keep up with traffic on their online platforms.
Construction spending up 1% in Dec.
WASHINGTON — U.S. construction spending rose a moderate 1 percent in December as strength in home building offset continued weakness in nonresidential construction.
The increase followed a 1.1 percent gain in November, the Commerce Department reported Monday. Last month's strength came from a 3.1 percent jump in spending on residential projects with money going to single-family homes surging by 5.8 percent.
The rise in home building offset a 1.7 percent decline in nonresidential construction, which had declines in hotel and motel construction and in the category that includes shopping centers.
Spending on government projects which had been hit by falling tax revenues rose 0.5 percent in December.
Housing has been a star performer over the past year, helped by record low interest rates, while many other parts of the economy have been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Pace of factory growth slows down
SILVER SPRING, Md. — American factories grew in January, but at slower pace than December.
The Institute for Supply Management reported Monday that its gauge of manufacturing activity fell to 58.7 percent in January from 60.7 percent the previous month. The December reading was the index's highest since it stood at 60.8 percent in August 2018.
Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the manufacturing sector. The January figure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the eighth straight month after contracting in March, April, and May.
Budget office projects 4.6% growth
WASHINGTON — The Congressional Budget Office expects the U.S. economy will grow at a 4.6 percent annual rate this year, with employment returning to pre-pandemic levels in 2024.
The 10-year outlook issued Monday said the economic recovery from the coronavirus has been boosted by an unprecedented wave of government spending to combat the outbreak, such that growth could pass its maximum sustainable level in early 2025 before returning to a long-run average of 1.7 percent. Based on the CBO's projections, economic growth would be the strongest since 1999.
Congress has spent $4 trillion to keep the economy stable since the pandemic shuttered schools, offices, restaurants, gyms and other businesses, leading to roughly 10 million job losses and an economic decline of 3.5 percent last year.
The CBO estimates factored in the $900 billion approved in December, but they excluded President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion plan because the projections are based on current law.
Manufacturing activity in China weakens
BEIJING — China's manufacturing growth weakened in January, according to two surveys, suggesting its rebound from the coronavirus pandemic is leveling off.
A purchasing managers' index released Monday by business magazine Caixin declined to 51.5 from December's 53 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity expanding. A separate index by the national statistics agency and an official industry group, the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing, retreated to 51.3 from the previous month's 51.9.
"The survey data suggest that China's rebound from the COVID-19 downturn is leveling off," said Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics in a report.
Chinese manufacturing benefited from the country's relatively early reopening from a shutdown to fight the virus and from demand for masks and other exports.
This month's industrial activity might get a lift from the government's appeal to the public to avoid travel during the Lunar New Year holiday, forecasters say.
That is expected to dent tourism spending, but economists say the overall impact should be limited if factories, shops and farms keep operating through the holiday instead of shutting down for up to two weeks as they usually do.
Google shuts down Stadia game studio
NEW YORK — Google is closing the internal studio tasked with developing games for its Stadia cloud-gaming service, a move that raises questions about the future of the Stadia service itself.
Google launched Stadia in November 2019 as a new type of video-game platform that operates without a console and that stores game-playing sessions in the cloud. It lets players jump across devices including phones, PCs and laptops.
But in a Monday blog post, Google said it will no longer invest in creating its own games for the service beyond any "near-term" planned titles. Jade Raymond, who had headed up Stadia Games and Entertainment, is leaving the company. Google didn't disclose the total number of job cuts, but said most of the staff in the game-development division will be moved to other roles.
It's not clear how Stadia itself is faring. The service offers a free tier and Stadia Pro subscriptions that cost $10 a month. Some games are free and some must be purchased separately. Google hasn't released user figures.
Sub maker to add jobs with $39B backlog
GROTON, Conn. — The General Dynamics Electric Boat unit plans to add 2,200 jobs this year in Connecticut and Rhode Island as it tackles a $39 billion backlog of work, the submarine maker's top executive said Monday.
Kevin Graney, division president, said Electric Boat is facing the largest backlog of work in its history, with orders to build two new ballistic missile submarines and 19 new attack submarines, 11 of which are currently under construction.
The company added more than 2,000 jobs a year ago, much of it at the company's Quonset Point site in Rhode Island.
The new jobs will include shipyard workers, engineers and support staff and EB expects to be in a "stable hiring mode pretty much for the next decade," Graney said.
Electric Boat employs more than 17,000 workers.