RiverTowne's Rich wins WSCGA Junior State Am title
Rachel Rich of RiverTowne Country Club in Mount Pleasant captured the Women's South Carolina Golf Association State Junior Amateur Championship, beating Savannah Hylton of Wexford Club on Hilton Head Island in a playoff.
The two tied in regulation at 1-over-par 217 in the 54-hole tournament played at Moss Creek on Hilton Head Island. Abigail Schimpf of Daniel Island Club and Isabella Rawl of Lexington tied for third at 218.
The top eight finishers in the tournament qualified for the Georgia-South Carolina Junior Challenge Match that will be played Aug. 4-5 at Cuscowilla on Lake Oconee.
Carolinas Junior Girls
Abigail Schimpf of Daniel Island Club finished in a tie for third at the Carolinas Junior Girls Championship played at Croasdaile Country Club in Durham, N.C., with a 54-hole total of 220. Maria Atwood of Holly Springs won the event with a score of 217.
CALGA
Sandy Bland of Wescott Plantation shot 85 to win field low gross honors while Nancy Wilkening of Pine Forest posted a 71 to win field low net honors in the Charleston Area Ladies Golf Association (CALGA) tournament played at Pine Forest. Flight winners included: First: Laura Rawl, Shadowmoss, 87 gross; Chris Schaible, Snee Farm, 76 net. Second: Nancy Zipter, Pine Forest, 98 gross; Sandy Murden, Santee Cooper, 74 net. Third: Tracie Wilson, Charleston Municipal, 104 gross;
Adrienne Granger, Shadowmoss, 78 net. Fourth: Pam Young, Santee Cooper, 107 gross; Stacy Redman, Shadowmoss, 73 net.
Charleston Golfweek Tournament
Steven Kauble shot 78 and finished two shots ahead of John Ashmore to win Championship Flight of the Charleston Golfweek Tour event played at Santee Cooper Country Club. Ed Borja won A Flight in a playoff with Fred Dixon after both shot 77s; Paul McGee won B Flight with a 79; Casey Sullivan shot 85 and won C Flight; and Julie Johnson beat Chris Hill in a playoff for the D Flight title after both shot 90.
Rice Planters marathon golfer
Rice Planters competitor Matthew Finger, 41, recently completed an amateur golfing marathon. Finger finished in a tie for 13th at Snee Farm after being one shot off the first-round Rice Planters lead. After the final round of the Rice Planters was completed on June 23, Finger immediately caught a flight to complete the final 36 holes of the New York City Am on June 24, finishing in a tie for seventh.
The next day Finger headed to Odessa Golf Club for the Delaware State Amateur, playing 72 holes in three days and forging a seventh-place finish — 180 competitive holes in just eight days!
Upcoming...
July 10-11: 64th Junior Al Esposito Golf Tournament, Charleston Municipal Golf Course, $25 for competitors 12 and younger who play 9 holes each day and $50 for golfers 13 and older, age groups for boys and girls are 9-under, 10-12, 13-14 and 15-17, entry forms are available online at charleston-sc.gov/golf.
July 27: Neighbors Helping Neighbors Golf Tournament to benefit Town of Hollywood Back to School Festival for Charleston County District 23 students, Links at Stono Ferry, $90 per player, call 843-889-3222 or visit Neighbors Helping Neighbors, CDC Golf Tournament on Facebook.
July 27-29: Mount Pleasant Charity Open, Patriot's Point Links, charity beneficiary will be Bert's Big Adventure, which provides all-expenses paid trip to Wald Disney World for children with chronic and terminal illnesses and their family, entry fee $220 per player, open to professionals and amateurs, call 843-881-0042 or email general manager Brad Parker at bparker@patriotspointlinks.com.
Aug. 25: Seventh annual Coastal Center Cup Golf Tournament to benefit special need residents of Coastal Center, Summerville Country Club, $300 per team or $75 individual, email 1994johnson@homesc.com.
Sept. 14-15: Charleston Ladies City Amateur, Charleston Municipal Golf Course, $65 entry, visit charleston-sc.gov/golf.
Oct. 24: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Southern Coast Real Estate Golf Tournament to benefit The Sunshine Kids Foundation, Briar's Creek, contact Beth McKenna at 843-871-5091.
Aces
Bill Edenfield, May 22, Country Club of Charleston, No. 6, 177 yards, 5-iron. Witnesses: Bill Milner, Chuck Carder, Mike Grayson.
Eddie Smith, June 15, Dunes West Golf & River Club, No. 12, 152 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Alan Usdan, David Graham, Ed Hardee.
Jim Perry, June 19, Shadowmoss Plantation Golf Club, No. 7, 145 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Mack Cromartie, John Shoaff.
Mark Bogart, June 24, Dunes West Golf & River Club, No. 12, 152 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Nicholas Bogart, Alex Levin, Gierman Levin.
Andy Meunier, June 27, Summerville Country Club, No. 6, 176 yards. Witnesses: George Maes, Chris Motte, Bob Ghirlanda.
Terry O'Quinn, June 27, Country Club of Charleston, No. 17, 130 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Gettys Glaze, Luther Cochrane, Mark Goldberg, Kip Parks, Mary Fran Hillow.
Jim Shelby, June 27, Oak Forest-Wescott Golf Club, No. 3, 120 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: Frank Piccione, Mark McClave, Ron Shahid.
Ron Cousino, June 28, RiverTowne Country Club, No. 14, 7-iron. Witnesses: Frank Gorry, Buck Rogers.
Leonard Foster, June 28, Pine Forest Country Club, No. 13, 135 yards, 7-iron. Witness: Matt Grossman.
Joe Delpino, June 29, Ralston Creek-Daniel Island Club, No. 15, 121 yards, pitching wedge. Witness: Craig Lawton.
Jason Jolly, June 30, Bulls Bay Golf Club, 145 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Chris Anstatt, John Blackwell, Marshall Ellis.
A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.