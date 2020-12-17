Understand SC: Lessons from a year reporting on sea rise and flooding in Charleston

When it comes to Charleston's flooding problem, things can get complicated pretty quickly.

The issue touches many facets of life in the region, from business and real estate to public health and racial equity. But sometimes, seeking solutions that are effective means turning to ideas that may seem somewhat simple.

Projects reporter Tony Bartelme returned to the podcast to talk about Rising Waters, a series that has documented the effects of sea rise and flooding in the Charleston region in real-time throughout this year.

He shared lessons learned from the reporting, key takeaways for readers and five practical things Charleston can do to keep itself above water as it faces a rising sea and more frequent severe weather events.

Engineer and College of Charleston professor Joshua Robinson also joined to explain why protecting trees and planting new ones is vital to efforts to address the Lowcountry's flooding issues.

Listen now to learn more.

If you're looking for even more coverage of Charleston's changing climate, we have months' worth of stories, photos, graphics and other tools — even a climate-themed comic — on our Rising Waters homepage.

Understand SC is a weekly podcast from The Post and Courier that draws from the reporting resources and knowledge of our newsroom to help you better understand South Carolina. This episode was hosted by Emily Williams and Gavin McIntyre and edited by Emily Williams.

How to listen:

Related reading: