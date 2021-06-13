Charleston is developing new land-use maps based on elevation and hydrology

Charlestonians have lived alongside water for centuries. Yet, 2021 is likely to be the first time in Charleston's history that water plays a dominant role in the city's future growth strategies.

City Council is prepared to approve a new comprehensive plan this year, which will present recommendations for Charleston's leaders over the next decade.

That document will include land-use maps that recommend how the city should grow and adapt to flooding, sea-level rise and the future effects of climate change. The city's planning department created those maps using elevation levels and hydrology data — something no other city in South Carolina has ever done.

The goal is to highlight the parts of Charleston that are most vulnerable to tidal flooding and stormwater runoff, and to pinpoint other areas that are best suited for dense development in the future.

The city's staff set aside areas for dense development throughout Charleston based on land elevation and the proximity to public transportation routes. The city described those areas as the "city center."

On the Charleston peninsula, the city's staff designated properties along upper King and Meeting streets as the most logical place for dense development moving forward. In West Ashley, the city selected land along Sam Sam Rittenberg Boulevard and Bees Ferry Road. On James and Johns islands, it was areas directly next to Maybank Highway. And on Daniel Island and the Cainhoy Peninsula, it was properties next to Interstate 526 and along Clements Ferry Road.

The comprehensive plan itself does not change any laws or regulations in Charleston. The land-use maps are nothing but recommendations at this point.

But city officials say that research could help to guide an overhaul of the city's zoning rules in the next couple years in order to restrict development in lower-lying areas and to redirect construction to places that are less likely to flood in the future.

Donate to our Investigative Fund to support journalism like this Our public service and investigative reporting is among the most important work we do. It's also the most expensive reporting we do. We can't do it without your support. Donate Now

You can check out the city's proposed land-use maps below. The darker areas are where the city would like to direct future growth.