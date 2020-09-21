A missing piece in Charleston's sea level rise puzzle is what's happening on land

If the ground is what you stand on, can you tell when it moves?
Sometimes it's obvious, in road-cracking earthquakes. Or imperceptible, in the gradual drift of tectonic plates.
It contracts and rebounds, settling from the weight of a house and rebounding from glaciers that long ago retreated.
And its subtle movements are key to the understanding of sea level rise because, really, the ocean isn't only going up — the ground is going down.
That's the case in the Charleston area, at the edge of South Carolina's sloping coastal plain. A sinking ground accounts for about 40 percent of the relative sea level rise — the combined motion of land and sea — in the past century. That sinking land is falling in a process known as subsidence.
But this variable, one among many in the discussion on sea level rise, is often misunderstood.
Some point to subsiding land as the main, or only, driver of Charleston's tidal flooding threat. They claim Charleston is a city built on loose soil and trash, leaving it unstable under the weight of its buildings. Experts in sea level rise and the area's geology say that's cherry-picking the facts to fit their own skepticism. While subsidence is a factor, scientists broadly agree that the greater threat to the low-lying coast comes from oceans swelling in the midst of climate change.
"The rate of sea level rise is faster," said Norm Levine, who runs the Lowcountry Hazards Center at the College of Charleston.
Levine has heard members of the public blame sinking land, rather than a heating globe. He said the signs people point to, like cracks in their walls after their homes settle, are misleading — signs like these often show localized problems, not regional ones.
That doesn't mean subsidence isn't worth exploring. It remains one of the most challenging factors to measure in the sea rise puzzle.
Levine and several other researchers are hoping to do just that.
Land and sea
In Charleston, the past rate of sea level rise is clear because of a long-running tidal record.
The highs and lows were all recorded by a gauge affixed to a pier at the mouth of the Cooper River. Housed inside a large plastic pipe that blocks sudden wakes from passing boats, this monitor pings the water with acoustic waves every six seconds. Those readings are transmitted in near real-time to a satellite.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which owns the sensor, is testing an eventual replacement that should be even more accurate. The new probe will pinpoint the water's surface with microwave rays.
But those who track tidal flooding know the Charleston station, like many NOAA operates, is anchored to ground that's sinking.
NOAA accounts for these changes in its measurements. About 5 inches of the more than a foot of sea level rise over the past century has come from subsidence at the gauge station, the agency estimates.
In future sea level rise scenarios, rising waters will move faster and play an even bigger role. The middle range of scenarios in sea rise projections show between 2 and 6 feet of ocean rise by the end of the century.
Meanwhile, NOAA predicts that rate of ground subsidence will hold steady — another 5 inches in the next 100 years. But that's a guess, said Doug Marcy, a NOAA coastal hazards specialist based in Charleston.
"Vertical land motion’s a big deal, and we don't really have a great handle on the differences regionally," Marcy said.
NOAA used surveying methods to measure the dip at its own station, but that number says little about what's happening across the region. Matt Wellslager of the South Carolina Geodetic Survey called local estimates a "WAG" — in other words, a "wild ass guess."
Wellslager's group establishes stations around the state that help verify locations on the ground by continuously pinging satellites. These stations could, eventually, provide an answer for how much the region is moving.
Knowns and unknowns
So if the ground is sinking, what might be causing it?
Suspect No. 1: Groundwater withdrawal.
Communities that suck water from underground aquifers essentially deflate the structure under their feet. Soil that was supported by the liquid collapses together, said Adem Ali, an associate professor at the College of Charleston.
If too much water is removed, the aquifer cannot replenish itself. In California's San Joaquin Valley, for example, the U.S. Geological Survey recorded subsidence as deep as 28 feet.
Charleston doesn't yet face this problem, said Ali, who works at the college's hazards lab with Levine.
"We haven't been populated enough to do major extraction of groundwater, although we are being tested, that’s for sure," Ali said.
Suspect No. 2: Glaciers.
Ice sheets melted away from the modern-day United States about 12,000 years ago, but the East Coast is still feeling the effects. Like lying on a water bed, the mass of mile-thick ice pushed down Earth's crust, said Erin Beutel, who studies tectonic plates at the College of Charleston.
The pressure squeezed out the slow-moving mantle below. On the edge of the glacier, displaced mantle made the ground bounce up.
But unlike the fluid in a waterbed, mantle is thicker than Play-Doh, Beutel said. It takes a long time to return to its original place. So the Northeast is rising from where it was pressed down, and the bubble at the end of the glacier is sinking back down, particularly around the Chesapeake Bay.
But that mantle displacement doesn't extend far enough south to reach Charleston. Suspect two eliminated.
That leaves one suspect left: Compaction, or the compression of soil. Unlike the first two options, this isn't an effect that would show up across a broad region. But it might be visible on your house.