Rising gas costs nudge prices higher; Facebook wants antitrust suits tossed

Consumer prices rise to 6-month high
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer prices increased 0.4 percent in February, the biggest increase in six months, led by a sharp jump in gasoline prices.
The Labor Department said Wednesday that the February advance in its consumer price index followed a 0.3 percent rise in January and was the largest advance since a similar 0.4 percent increase in August.
Over half of the increase came from a second monthly surge in gasoline prices, which rose 6.4 percent after a 7.4 percent jump in January. Gas costs have been climbing since December, reflecting rising costs of crude oil.
Consumer prices are up 1.7 percent over the past year, a still moderate performance for inflation which is running below the Federal Reserve's 2 percent target. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy, was up just 0.1 percent in February and 1.3 percent for the past 12 months.
Facebook asks to nix antitrust suits
SAN FRANCISCO — Facebook has asked a court to dismiss state and federal antitrust lawsuits that accuse it of abusing its market power in social networking to crush smaller competitors.
The social media giant said Wednesday that the complaints "do not credibly claim" that its conduct harmed either consumers or market competition.
The lawsuits, filed last year by the Federal Trade Commission and 48 states, including South Carolina, are seeking remedies that could include a forced spinoff of the social network's popular Instagram and WhatsApp services.
The FTC suit asserts that Facebook has engaged in a "systematic strategy" to eliminate its competition, including by purchasing smaller up-and-coming rivals like Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014. New York Attorney General Letitia James, in announcing the states complaint, echoed this sentiment, saying that Facebook "used its monopoly power to crush smaller rivals and snuff out competition, all at the expense of everyday users."
The lawsuits could take years to resolve.
GE to spin off plane unit in $30B deal
NEW YORK — General Electric is combining its aircraft leasing business with Ireland's AerCap Holdings in a deal valued at more than $30 billion, a big step in what has become a six year odyssey to reshape the one-time sprawling, global conglomerate.
Pushing GE Capital Aviation Services into a separate business puts GE closer to its goal of shedding most of the colossal financial wing that nearly sank it during the 2008 financial crisis.
"Today marks GE's transformation to a more focused, simpler, and stronger industrial company," CEO Larry Culp said.
GE Capital Aviation and AerCap are two of the biggest aircraft leasing businesses in the world with more than 2,500 planes between them. They both lease commercial aircraft to hundreds of airlines around the world.
The global pandemic sent shockwaves through the entire air travel industry, and the deal announced Wednesday could have extensive ramifications. It could mean more pressure on Boeing and Airbus if cash-strapped airlines chose not to buy new planes. It could also mean some breathing room for airlines that are reeling from plunging air travel, if they can cut near-term costs through leases.
Homebound kids drive Lego surge
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Sales of Lego sets surged last year as more children stayed home during global pandemic lockdowns - and parents bought the colorful plastic brick toys to keep them entertained through days of isolation.
The privately-held Danish company said its net profit rose 19 percent to $1.6 billion as sales jumped 21 percent and it grew its presence in its 12 largest markets.
Lego, which on top of its sets also earns money from video game apps, seems to be one of the businesses that were well-placed to earn money from the massive disruptions in society worldwide during the pandemic.
CEO Niels B. Christiansen said the "super strong results" were thanks to strategic investments made years ago to move more sales online.
"This is not COVID-related. This was an evolution that started a while ago," he said. "In 2020, we began to see the benefits of these, especially in e-commerce and product innovation."
He declined to say say how much of the company sales were online but noted that there had been 250 million clicks on the group's web page.