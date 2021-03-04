Rising bond yields, Fed chief's comments drag stocks lower; jobless claims in US edge up

Stocks drop as bond yields edge up
NEW YORK — Technology companies led another broad sell-off on Wall Street Thursday as a spike in bond yields put more pressure on the market's high-flying stocks.
The S&P 500 fell 1.3percent for its third straight loss. The benchmark index, which briefly dipped into the red for the year, is on track for its third consecutive weekly loss. Just four days ago it notched its biggest gain since June. That market rally was driven by what now appears to be a brief pause in the recent, swift rise in bond yields, which in turn pushes up interest rates on loans for consumers and businesses.
The latest losses came as the yield on the 10-year Treasury rose sharply after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said inflation will likely pick up in the coming months. He cautioned that the increase will be temporary, and won't be enough for the Fed to alter its low-interest rate policies.
The remarks, signaling a wait-and-see stance on the surge in bond yields, failed to ease Wall Street's concerns that stronger growth will lead to higher inflation, which unchecked can slow economic growth.
"You have a context where rates have moved quite rapidly the last few days, so the market is generally on edge and looking for more reassurance in the short term," said Lisa Erickson, head of traditional investments at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.
1st-time jobless claims tick up by 9K
WASHINGTON — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits edged higher last week to 745,000, a sign that many employers continue to cut jobs despite a drop in confirmed viral infections and evidence that the overall economy is improving.
Thursday's report from the Labor Department showed that jobless claims rose by 9,000 from the previous week. Though the pace of layoffs has eased since the year began, they remain high by historical standards. Before the virus flattened the U.S. economy a year ago, applications for unemployment aid had never topped 700,000 in any week, even during the Great Recession.
All told, 4.3 million Americans are receiving traditional state unemployment benefits. Counting supplemental federal unemployment programs that were established to soften the economic damage from the virus, an estimated 18 million people are collecting some form of jobless aid.
US to halt tariffs on some UK goods
LONDON — The U.S. agreed Thursday to suspend millions of dollars' worth of tariffs on U.K. exports including Scotch whisky as part of an effort to resolve a long-running trans-Atlantic trade dispute over aerospace subsidies.
The U.S. government will suspend tariffs for four months on a range of goodsin the latest move to de-escalate trade tensions centered around aid for Boeing and Airbus.
Former President Donald Trump's administration had slapped tariffs in 2019 on $7.5 billion worth of European goods in retaliation for state support given to Airbus. Britain was targeted along with other stakeholders in Airbus.
The EU retaliated with tariffs on up to $4 billion of U.S. goods over subsidies to Boeing, but the U.K. offered an olive branch to the U.S. by saying it would suspend the import fees.
Productivity in US tumbled in 4Q
WASHINGTON — U.S. productivity fell at an annual rate of 4.2 percent in the fourth quarter, the largest quarterly decline in nearly four decades.
The revised figure released by the Labor Department Thursday was slightly smaller than the 4.7 percent decline estimated a month ago. But it was still the biggest drop since the second quarter of 1981, when productivity fell at a rate of 5.1 percent.
Productivity is the amount of output per hour of work.
For all of 2020, productivity rose 2.5 percent, up from an annual gain of 1.8 percent in 2019. In recent years, productivity growth has been exceptionally weak and experts are uncertain why. In the short term, productivity is likely to continue.
"The data have been distorted by the impact of COVID-19 on output, hours and compensation, a trend that is likely to continue in the near term," said Rubeela Farooqi, an economist at High Frequency Economics.
Mortgage rates are steady to higher
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates were steady to higher this week, as the benchmark 30-year loan breached the 3 percent mark for the first time since July 2020. Rates remain near historic lows as the economy strains toward recovery in the pandemic's wake.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year fixed-rate home loan rose to 3.02 percent from 2.97 percent last week. By contrast, the benchmark rate stood at 3.29 percent a year ago.
The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans, popular among borrowers seeking to refinance, was unchanged at 2.34 percent this week.
While economists expect modest increases in home-loan rates this year, they likely will remain low while the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates near zero until the economy recovers.