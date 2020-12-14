You are the owner of this article.
Richard Proia’s baked ziti recipe

Richard Proia as a young man with his family and Italian flag cake

Richard Proia as a young man with his family and Italian flag cake. Proided

Ingredients

Tomato sauce

2 tablespoons olive oil

6 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 large onion, chopped

1 pound ground beef

1 pound Italian sausage, removed from casing

2 cans of crushed tomatoes

1 can of tomato paste

3 tablespoons of fresh parsley leaves, chopped

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon celery salt

1 cup red wine

4 bay leaves

3-5 tablespoons fennel, to taste

Ziti

2 16-ounce boxes of ziti

Olive oil

16 ounces sour cream

Tomato sauce (see recipe)

8 ounces mozzarella cheese, shredded

8 ounces provolone cheese, shredded

8 ounces Parmesan cheese, grated

Directions

Tomato sauce

Add olive oil to a saucepan over medium heat. Add garlic to pan and cook for 2 minutes. Add onions and cook until caramelized, about 5-6 minutes. Add beef and sausage; cook until browned. Strain the mixture and place it in a large saucepan.

Add crushed tomatoes; tomato paste; parsley; garlic powder; onion powder; celery salt; red wine; bay leaves and fennel to pan. Stir to combine. Bring mixture to simmer. Let simmer for 2 hours, uncovered; stir occasionally. Remove from heat.

Ziti

Preheat oven to 370 degrees Fahrenheit.

Prepare ziti according to package directions; when pasta is al dente, strain it and set aside.

Line a rectangular baking dish with olive oil to cover. Spread half of the ziti over the bottom of the baking dish. Layer with half of the sour cream; half of the tomato sauce and half of the cheeses. Repeat layers with remaining ingredients, starting with ziti.

Bake for 30 minutes or until bubbly.

Reach Hanna Raskin at 843-937-5560 and follow her on Twitter @hannaraskin.

