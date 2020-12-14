Richard Proia’s baked ziti recipe

Ingredients
Tomato sauce
2 tablespoons olive oil
6 garlic cloves, finely chopped
1 large onion, chopped
1 pound ground beef
1 pound Italian sausage, removed from casing
2 cans of crushed tomatoes
1 can of tomato paste
3 tablespoons of fresh parsley leaves, chopped
1 tablespoon garlic powder
1 tablespoon onion powder
1 tablespoon celery salt
1 cup red wine
4 bay leaves
3-5 tablespoons fennel, to taste
Ziti
2 16-ounce boxes of ziti
Olive oil
16 ounces sour cream
Tomato sauce (see recipe)
8 ounces mozzarella cheese, shredded
8 ounces provolone cheese, shredded
8 ounces Parmesan cheese, grated
Directions
Tomato sauce
Add olive oil to a saucepan over medium heat. Add garlic to pan and cook for 2 minutes. Add onions and cook until caramelized, about 5-6 minutes. Add beef and sausage; cook until browned. Strain the mixture and place it in a large saucepan.
Add crushed tomatoes; tomato paste; parsley; garlic powder; onion powder; celery salt; red wine; bay leaves and fennel to pan. Stir to combine. Bring mixture to simmer. Let simmer for 2 hours, uncovered; stir occasionally. Remove from heat.
Ziti
Preheat oven to 370 degrees Fahrenheit.
Prepare ziti according to package directions; when pasta is al dente, strain it and set aside.
Line a rectangular baking dish with olive oil to cover. Spread half of the ziti over the bottom of the baking dish. Layer with half of the sour cream; half of the tomato sauce and half of the cheeses. Repeat layers with remaining ingredients, starting with ziti.
Bake for 30 minutes or until bubbly.