The effort to deepen Charleston Harbor to 52 feet to better accommodate big container ships could get more money in future years now that the Army Corps of Engineers has recalculated a mathematical formula used in the federal budget process.
That formula — called a benefit-to-cost ratio — now stands at 6.4, Jim Newsome, president and CEO of the State Ports Authority, announced Monday during his annual State of the Ports speech in North Charleston. That number — up from its previous 3.9 — now puts the $558 million dredging project above the threshold needed to be included in President Donald Trump's annual budget.
Until now, the lower ratio meant the project only qualified for annual funding in the Army Corps' work plan. The higher number means it now qualifies for two budget appropriations.
"Some projects get two bites at the apple — now we are eligible for both of those bites," said Barbara Melvin, the authority's senior vice president for terminals and operations. "We're happy to bite twice now."
The ratio calculates the return the federal government can expect for every dollar it spends on a project. With its new return of $6.40 for every $1, the harbor deepening ranks among the best values among federal maritime projects. The Georgia Ports Authority's Savannah Harbor expansion has a ratio of 7.3 — the highest to date for a navigation project.
The previous ratio of 3.89 was determined in 2012 — long before bigger container ships started sailing through the expanded Panama Canal to bring record amounts of cargo to the Port of Charleston. The authority asked the Army Corps earlier this year to recalculate the ratio, something the federal agency does on a regular basis with projects nationwide.
"We thought it was a good idea given our strong volume performances of late," said Melvin, who has overseen the harbor deepening project for the authority.
The Port of Charleston set a record for containerized cargo in fiscal 2018 with 2.2 million cargo boxes moving through its terminals. Much of that increase is coming from Asia, where ships capable of hauling up to 14,000 containers at a time are making weekly visits to the port's Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant.
To date, work to deepen Charleston Harbor from its current 47 feet has been largely funded by $300 million the S.C. Legislature set aside in 2012 and a $50 million loan it made to the authority this year. The Army Corps has contributed $66 million from its budget.
The project’s next contract — to dig the harbor from its entrance channel to the Wando Welch Terminal — will be awarded in the next few weeks. That will include widening the turn basin by about 200 feet — to 1,650 feet — so large container ships can more easily navigate the terminal.