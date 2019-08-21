Earnings push US stocks higher
NEW YORK — Strong earnings reports from several big retailers helped drive stocks broadly higher on Wall Street on Wednesday as the market bounced back from its first loss in four days.
Target notched its biggest-ever gain, while Lowe's had its best day in more than a year, leading a broad rally in companies that rely on consumer spending. Nordstrom, Kohl's, Gap and other retailers closed higher.
Technology companies accounted for a big share of the gains. Financial stocks rose as bond prices fell, pushing yields higher. Real estate and materials stocks lagged the rest of the market.
Investors have been worried that U.S. economic and corporate earnings growth could stumble under the strain of a slowing global economy and the costly trade war between the U.S. and China. But the strong quarterly results from the retailers encouraged traders, who see the performance as a sign that U.S. consumers, which account for 70 percent of U.S. economic growth, are healthy.
"We had a couple of great earnings reports this morning, especially Target, which is a good barometer of the consumer," said Dan Heckman, national investment consultant at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. "The consumer still appears to be spending and doing well."
Fed officials divided at July meeting
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve officials were widely divided at their meeting last month when they decided to cut rates for the first time in a decade, with some arguing for a bigger rate cut while others insisted the Fed should not cut rates at all. The minutes of those discussions showed two officials believed the Fed should cut its benchmark policy rate by a half-percentage point, double the quarter-point reduction the central bank eventually agreed upon.
Low rates lift July home sales
WASHINGTON — U.S. home sales increased 2.5% in July, signaling that lower mortgage rates have produced a spurt of home-buying.
The National Association of Realtors says homes sold last month at a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 5.42 million units. Average interest rates on 30-year mortgages have fallen to 3.60 percent, the lowest in nearly three years.
Data revision cuts jobs by 501K
WASHINGTON — The U.S. job market isn't quite as strong as originally believed — with revised figures showing that the economy had 501,000 fewer total jobs this March than initially reported.
The Labor Department said Wednesday that nearly two-thirds of the downward revision came from the retail and leisure and hospitality sectors, the industries most associated with consumer spending.
These preliminary revisions complicate the Trump administration's message of a strong economy, as they suggest that job growth was slowing as the expansion approached its tenth anniversary. Some of this slowdown would be natural given the length of the expansion.
Retailers had 146,400 fewer jobs, while leisure and hospitality — which includes hotels and restaurants — had 175,000 fewer workers.
Business services, health care, construction and manufacturing were also lower than first reported. But other sectors had their job totals upwardly revised. Employers in government, financial services, information and transportation and warehousing hired more workers than originally reported.
This was the sharpest downward revision in jobs totals since 2009, when the economy was just starting to emerge from the Great Recession.
The Labor Department will update these revisions in February 2020.
American Air pays to settle mail case
WASHINGTON — American Airlines will pay $22.1 million to settle allegations it falsified times when it handed off mail, including items sent to U.S. soldiers stationed abroad.
The Justice Department said Tuesday that American picked up mail for the U.S. Postal Service at six locations in the U.S., and Defense Department and State Department locations overseas.
American transferred the mail to foreign postal agencies or other recipients, then submitted electronic scans of bins to show deliveries were made correctly and on time.
American says the allegations are several years old and it has invested in new equipment and procedures to handle the mail.
In 2016, American disclosed it was under investigation regarding international-mail contracts from 2009 and 2011.
Amazon to create 1,000 Vegas jobs
HENDERSON, Nev. — A company official says an Amazon distribution facility being built in suburban Las Vegas is expected to create 1,000 full-time jobs.
Amazon spokeswoman Anne Laughlin tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal that a company fulfillment center in Henderson will be the seventh Amazon facility in southern Nevada.
Six others are in North Las Vegas.
Construction began in April on the 600,000-square-foot industrial building off St. Rose Parkway. It's due to open by next summer.
It'll be located near Henderson Executive Airport and a $75 million office and practice facility being built by the NFL Raiders ahead of the team relocation next year to Las Vegas from Oakland, California.
Walmart sues Tesla over solar panels
NEW YORK — Walmart sued Tesla for "gross negligence" on Tuesday, saying that the electric car company's energy division installed solar panels that went up in flames on its store rooftops.
The retailer said fires broke out at seven store rooftops between 2012 and 2018, causing millions of dollars in damage. One location in Ohio had to be closed for eight days, Walmart said in the complaint.
Inspections found that several of Tesla's solar panels were broken and that wires were hanging out, causing a fire hazard. In its lawsuit, Walmart said Tesla engaged in "widespread, systemic negligence" and "failed to abide by prudent industry practices in installing, operating, and maintaining its solar systems."
Walmart said it had deals with Tesla Energy, formerly known as SolarCity, to install and maintain solar panels on 244 Walmart stores.
In May of last year, Walmart said it demanded that Tesla disconnect all the solar panel systems it had installed. But Walmart said another fire still occurred at a California store, even though the panels had been disconnected for several months. The company said that the wires on the store's rooftop were still sparking when it discovered the fire.
Walmart did not specify how much money it is seeking from Tesla in the lawsuit filed in New York State Supreme Court, saying that the amount would be determined at trial.
Chinese drywall firm in $248M settlement
NEW ORLEANS — A proposed $248 million settlement has been filed in a decade-old federal court case over defective Chinese drywall blamed for damaging home appliances and sickening residents.
The proposed settlement between property owners and Taishan Gypsum Co. was filed in U.S. District Court in New Orleans on Tuesday. It comes nearly eight years after a major settlement in another case involving a different Chinese company, Knauf Plasterboard Tianjin Co., and in the wake of other settlements with various homebuilders, equipment suppliers and installers who used the material.
All of the litigation arose from the use of defective drywall in thousands of homes between about 2005 and 2008. The product was alleged to have given off sulfur fumes that corroded metal in appliances, air conditioning equipment, wiring and plumbing fixtures. In some cases the fumes were blamed for illnesses.
A committee of attorneys for the property owners in the Taishan case said in a news release that most of the residences involved were in Florida, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi and Virginia.
Attorneys have asked U.S. District Judge Eldon Fallon for preliminary approval of the settlement, pending further reviews, public notice and a subsequent "fairness hearing" expected later this year.