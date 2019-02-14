Mixed finish for US stock indexes
NEW YORK — U.S. stock indexes clawed most of the way back from an early slide Thursday to finish mostly lower, ending a four-day winning streak for the benchmark S&P 500 index.
Losses in banks and retailers and consumer products makers offset gains in health care stocks, technology companies and elsewhere in the market as investors weighed new data showing retail sales slumped in December.
Makers of consumer products also took a beating after Coca-Cola said its sales could slow this year because of the strong dollar. Coca-Cola slumped 8.4 percent.
Markets had been moving higher this week as investors became optimistic that new talks could move the U.S. and China closer to a resolution of their trade fight.
The negotiations began Monday, but key figures were set to meet Thursday and Friday in an attempt to avoid an escalation of tariffs that have raised prices for companies and consumers.
IRS: Average refund down 8.7%
WASHINGTON — The government says that the average tax refund and the total amount of refunds issued thus far have declined for the second straight week. The declines have become a political issue, as Democrats contend they show how the new Republican-written tax law hurts middle-class people.
The average refund paid in the second week of the filing season ended Feb. 8 was $1,949, down 8.7 percent from $2,135 a year earlier, according to new IRS data.
The decline may be largely due to how some employees and employers had adjusted the amounts withheld from paychecks to account for changes under the new tax law. Most taxpayers received a tax cut under the law, but some may have had too little withheld and ended up with a smaller-than-expected refund or owing tax.
TVA to close Ky. coal plant
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A federal utility board has voted to close a coal-fired power plant in Kentucky over the objections of President Donald Trump and some state GOP leaders.
The Tennessee Valley Authority voted Thursday to retire the remaining coal-fired unit at its Paradise Fossil Plant in Muhlenberg County by December 2020.
The decision could put 131 people out of work. Also, the coal the TVA buys from nearby mines supports 135 jobs.
Trump tweeted his support for the plant on Monday after state GOP leaders, including Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, urged the board to delay its vote. TVA CEO Bill Johnson said the decision is about finances. TVA officials says costs to its more than 10 million customers will be $320 million less if they close the plant.
GE to downsize HQ, reimburse state
BOSTON — General Electric is downsizing plans for its world headquarters in Boston.
The company announced Thursday it has reached an agreement with Massachusetts to sell its waterfront property, which is partly owned by the state.
GE says that following the sale, it will pay back $87 million to Massachusetts which was spent luring the company to move its headquarters from Connecticut.
The company, which has been shrinking dramatically in recent years, cited changes in its portfolio and operating model.
GE will keep its headquarters in Boston with about 250 workers and plans to lease space in two existing buildings that will be part of the sale. It will not go forward with previous plans to build a new office tower.
The company will also forego $25 million in property tax relief from Boston.
Jobless aid claims edge higher in US
WASHINGTON — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week but remains at levels low enough to show that most workers enjoy job security.
The Labor Department says claims for unemployment checks increased by 4,000 to 239,000. The four-week average, which does not bounce around as much, rose 6,750 to 231,750. That's highest level since late January 2018.
Jobless claims are a proxy for layoffs. They are at low levels consistent with a healthy job market.
Employers last month added 304,000 jobs, the most in nearly a year. Unemployment is at 4 percent, near what economists consider full employment.
The economy has stayed strong despite a 35-day partial shutdown of the federal government, higher interest rates, and trade disputes with China and other U.S. trading partners.
US mortgage rates fall to 12-month low
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell this week to a 12-month low, an enticement for prospective home buyers in the upcoming season.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the benchmark 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage declined to 4.37 percent from 4.41 percent last week. The key 30-year home borrowing rate averaged 4.38 percent a year ago.
The average rate this week for 15-year, fixed-rate loans eased to 3.81 percent from 3.84 percent.
Indications that inflation and economic growth around the world have slowed have been pushing mortgage rates lower, experts say. Increases in home prices have slowed in many areas of the country, and more homes have come on the market. Along with historically low mortgage rates, those developments are expected to boost this spring's home-buying season.
Germany skirts recession with 0% growth
FRANKFURT, Germany — Germany economic growth stagnated in the last three months of the year, skirting a technical recession but registering only zero growth as foreign trade made little contribution to Europe's largest economy.
The lackluster figure reported Thursday by the state statistics agency followed a 0.2 percent fall in output during the preceding third quarter. Business spending on machinery and equipment supported the economy in the fourth quarter and kept Germany from suffering two straight quarters of negative growth, one definition of a recession.
The weak second half followed stronger performance in the first six months, leaving growth for the full year at 1.5 percent.
Slowing global trade amid U.S.-China trade tensions has been holding back Germany's export-focused economy.