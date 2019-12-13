Holiday sales are off to slow start
WASHINGTON — U.S. retail sales rose at a modest pace in November as the holiday shopping season appeared to have a slow start.
The Commerce Department said Friday that retail sales increased a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent in November, down from 0.4 percent in the previous month. Healthy car sales lifted the overall figure. Excluding autos, sales ticked up just 0.1 percent.
Steady job gains, a low unemployment rate and rising wages have lifted consumer confidence and economists expect this year's holiday shopping season to be a healthy one. But with Thanksgiving falling later in November there were fewer shopping days after Black Friday. Parts of the Midwest were also hit last month with snow and cold weather, which may have discouraged some spending.
GM to invest $1.5B at Mo. site
WENTZVILLE, Mo. — General Motors will invest $1.5 billion to make what it calls the "next generation" of mid-sized pickup trucks at its plant near St. Louis, the company's president said Friday.
GM will use the money to upgrade its Wentzville Assembly and Stamping Plant in preparation for the new products, GM president Mark Reuss said. The company already produces the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon pickups at the plant, about 40 miles west of St. Louis. Reuss said the investment is expected to help retain 4,000 jobs.
Reports: Facebook apps targeted
SAN FRANCISCO — Facebook's stock dropped almost 3% in regular trading after news reports suggested that the FTC may take antitrust action to prevent Facebook from integrating its disparate messaging apps.
The reports said the Federal Trade Commission may seek a court injunction that would block Facebook's "interoperability" plans for Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram, which involves revising them to use the same underlying software.
Both the FTC and Facebook declined to comment on the reports.
Facebook has been planning to integrate the apps since early 2019. Federal regulators are concerned that Facebook's plan could make it hard to break up the company should the FTC find that necessary. The news was first published by The Wall Street Journal.
T-Mobile CEO warns about price hikes
NEW YORK — T-Mobile CEO John Legere said if his company's $26.5 billion deal to buy Sprint fails, it may have to raise prices to slow user growth and relieve stress on the T-Mobile network. He said that would be his "worst nightmare."
Legere's testimony came on the fourth day of a high-profile antitrust trial. Fourteen state attorneys general are suing to block the combination of T-Mobile and Sprint. They say the deal would cost consumers billions.
The trial with the states is a major hurdle for T-Mobile, but federal regulators have already cleared the merger. The Justice Department approved it after T-Mobile and Sprint agreed to set up satellite TV provider Dish as a new wireless competitor. The states say that's not enough.
Legere's testimony regarding T-Mobile's potential pricing strategy Thursday stemmed from a September 2019 T-Mobile document that made projections about T- Mobile's future as a standalone company in 2020.
A lawyer for the states, Glenn Pomerantz, laid out evidence that T-Mobile had options beyond acquiring Sprint that would let it obtain more spectrum, the airwaves that signals travel over and the lifeblood of a wireless network. Adding spectrum would shore up the network from the strain of its growing user base watching Netflix and uploading cat videos to Instagram.
S. Korea firm to hire 410 in Tenn.
MEMPHIS — A South Korean manufacturer of electric power equipment plans to set up its first U.S. production operations in Memphis, where the company aims to invest $86.9 million and create 410 jobs over seven years.
Gov. Bill Lee announced Friday that Hyosung Heavy Industries will update an existing Memphis facility to increase production capacity and meet growing demand. The company hopes to begin producing state-of-the-art power transformers by the first half of next year.
The Seoul-based company's products include transformers, switchgear, flexible AC transmission systems and energy storage solutions.
The company exports to customers worldwide and has been a leading manufacturers of power transformers for five decades.
Billionaire oil tycoon exits CEO post
OKLAHOMA CITY — Billionaire oil tycoon Harold Hamm is stepping down as chief executive of Continental Resources Inc. to serve as executive chairman, company officials said.
Beginning Jan. 1, Continental board member William Berry will take over as CEO for the Oklahoma City-headquartered company. Jack Stark, Continental Resources' president, will also serve as its chief operating officer.
Hamm, the highest-paid CEO in Oklahoma in 2018, will remain active as chairman, founder and majority shareholder with about 77 percent of the company's stock.
"I'm not going anywhere," said Hamm, who pioneered the use of fracking that was used to tap a massive domestic oil play in the Bakken formation in North Dakota. "I'm an oil finder and geologist at heart."
He acknowledged the role change comes during a tough time within the nation's oil and gas industry as it works its way through a global supply glut that is holding back oil prices and keeping natural gas prices at nearly historic lows.