Retail group see up to 4.1% growth for 2020; home improvement giant Lowe's falls short on sales, outlook

Retail group sees solid growth in '20
NEW YORK — The nation's largest retail trade group forecasts that retail sales should grow between 3.5 percent and 4.1 percent to more than $3.9 trillion this year despite uncertainty from the lingering trade war, the new coronavirus and the presidential election.
The forecast from the National Retail Federation, released Wednesday, is in line with the 3.7 percent preliminary gain in 2019 compared with 2018. The figures exclude sales from automobile dealers, gas stations and restaurants.
The forecast assumes that the new virus doesn't become a global pandemic, but it said that business confidence and retail sales could be affected if factory shutdowns in China continue, particularly if the winter holiday merchandise is affected.
Lowe's disappoints on 4Q, outlook
NEW YORK — Lowe's Cos. delivered weaker-than-expected sales for its fiscal fourth quarter and offered an annual forecast that came below Wall Street expectations.
The announcement comes a day after strong results from rival Home Depot. The contrasting quarterly performances highlights the increasing competition between Home Depot and Lowe's, which is in the process of an overhaul under its CEO Marvin Ellison.
"Though we are only one year into a multiyear plan, we made significant progress transforming our company and believe we are well-positioned to capitalize on solid demand in a healthy home improvement market," Ellison said in a statement.
Lowe's reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $509 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The retail had revenue of $16.03 billion in the period, missing forecasts of $16.15 billion. Sales at stores opened at least a year rose 2.5 percent for the quarter. Analysts were expecting 3.2 percent.
Lowe's expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.45 to $6.65 per share. That's below the Street $6.67 per share estimate, according to FactSet.
New-home sales climb in Jan.
WASHINGTON — U.S. sales of new homes jumped 7.9 percent in January to the fastest pace in more than 12 years, a positive sign for economic growth.
The U.S. Commerce Department said Wednesday that new homes sold at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 764,000 last month. That's the highest sales rate since July 2007, shortly before the U.S. economy slumped into the Great Recession.
Half of January's sales gains came from people buying homes that have yet to be constructed, possible evidence that low mortgage rates may be driving their decisions to purchase. Borrowing costs for home loans have tumbled since 2018.
But a shortage of properties on the market means that prices are also rising quickly. The median price of a new home surged 14 percent from a year ago to $348,200.
Virus prompts Delta to cut Korea flights
ATLANTA — The new virus is taking a broader toll on airline travel. Most airlines have already stopped flying to China, and now Delta Air Lines is sharply cutting back on flights between the U.S. and Seoul, South Korea, because of the outbreak.
Delta said Wednesday it will suspend flights between Minneapolis and Seoul beginning this weekend and lasting until at least April 30. The airline will also reduce the number of flights from Korea to Atlanta, Detroit and Seattle.
Delta, United and American have already suspended all flights to and from mainland China and Hong Kong for several more weeks.
Subaru to invest $158M in Ind. plant
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Subaru plant in northwest Indiana is set for a $158 million expansion that will create 350 new jobs by adding a new service parts facility and a transmission assembly shop, the automaker said Wednesday.
Subaru of Indiana Automotive said both projects will be on the plant's 820-acre Lafayette campus, with the transmission assembly shop to be added to the existing plant. Construction of that addition and the stand-alone service parts facility is expected to begin this summer at the plant north of Indianapolis.
The SIA plant — Subaru's only manufacturing facility outside of Asia — employs more than 6,000 workers who build the Ascent, Impreza, Legacy and Outback models for North America.
Since the plant began operation in 1989, its annual production has increased from 67,000 vehicles to a projected 410,000 vehicles in 2020. About 50% of all Subaru's sold in North America are built in Indiana.
Panasonic scraps Tesla solar venture
TOKYO — Panasonic is pulling out of its partnership with Tesla to produce solar panels at a factory in New York state, the Japanese electronics maker said Wednesday.
Panasonic's production at the factory in Buffalo will end by May, with an exit by September, it said in a statement. The decision is to streamline the company's global solar energy operations, it said.
Panasonic will continue making batteries for Tesla's electric vehicles in another factory in Nevada, it said.
Panasonic also quoted Tesla as saying that the move won't affect Tesla's solar business plans.
Panasonic will also continue selling solar panels under its brand in the U.S. through its own distribution channels, it said.