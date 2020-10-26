Restaurant recovery voter guide: State Senate 43

Candidate: Richard Hricik

Party: Democrat

Has Hricik ever worked in a restaurant? Yes

First-ever favorite restaurant: McDonald's. It was close to my home and I would ride my bike there and get a milkshake.

Most recent restaurant experience: Edmund's Oast. Very impressed with their safety and the food was great!

COMPENSATION

Do you support eliminating the tipped minimum wage?

Possibly. I would consider supporting it if I had a better understanding of what the immediate and long-term economic impacts of this change would be on restaurant operators and workers. Right now everyone is adjusting to operating in a COVID environment, and I wouldn't want to cause further disruption without having a more complete understanding.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding restaurant worker pay?

I would support a higher state minimum wage, and I would certainly consider moving away from the tipped minimum wage.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS

Do you support extending the eligibility period for unemployment assistance in South Carolina by some number of weeks?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical because so many people are out of work through no fault of their own.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding unemployment benefits?

Use a portion of federal government relief funds to extend/pay for benefits. SCDEW, the governing agency, has been mismanaged for a decade and is need of reform and oversight, including better interaction with workers.

TO-GO COCKTAILS

Do you support allowing South Carolina bars and restaurants to sell to-go cocktails under the restrictions currently imposed on to-go beer and wine?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding the state’s existing beverage laws?

(Candidate did not respond.)

FOOD INSECURITY

Do you support the state contracting with South Carolina restaurants to produce nutritious, no-cost meals for low-income residents?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical because we need to support our local small businesses/restaurateurs.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding food insecurity among your constituents?

(Candidate did not respond.)

SERVICE RESTRICTIONS

Do you support maintaining the 11 p.m. curfew on liquor sales at bars and restaurants for the duration of the current health crisis?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical because we are in the midst of a pandemic and it is a good public health practice.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding restaurant and bar-specific restrictions to contain the coronavirus?

(Candidate did not respond.)

ECONOMIC INEQUALITY

Do you support the creation of a state grant program to help Black- and woman-owned restaurants recover from the pandemic?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical because S.C. has created this fund and $40 million has already been funded.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding economic inequities in the state’s restaurant industry?

(Candidate did not respond.)

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE

Do you support the creation of an enforcement mechanism to ensure South Carolina bars and restaurants are complying with social distancing protocols?

Possibly. I would consider supporting it, depending upon the severity of a COVID outbreak.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding the restoration of consumer confidence in restaurants?

(Candidate did not respond.)

COMMERCIAL RENT

Do you support giving tax breaks to landlords who work out recovery leases for their restaurant tenants?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical, depending upon scope of relief, especially considering past/existing PPP relief.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding the high cost of commercial rent?

(Candidate did not respond.)