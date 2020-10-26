Restaurant recovery voter guide: State Senate 41

Candidate: Sandy Senn

Party: Republican

(Senn submitted responses after the survey deadline had passed.)

Candidate: Sam Skardon

Party: Democrat

Has Skardon ever worked in a restaurant? No

First-ever favorite restaurant: Bowen's Island. I grew up in the Lowcountry and the experience of shucking oysters in the middle of the marsh is something I'll always associate with happy memories. We try to get back there as often as possible.

Most recent restaurant experience: Crust Pizza on James Island. My wife and I live nearby and eat there (or get take out) all the time. Their butternut squash pizza is one of the best and most unique pizzas I've ever had!

COMPENSATION

Do you support eliminating the tipped minimum wage?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical because the tipped minimum wage is shamefully low and makes the livelihood of tipped employees dependent on circumstances beyond their control, even when they are performing their jobs to the best of their abilities.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding restaurant worker pay?

I believe we need to eliminate the tipped minimum wage, and raise the minimum wage in South Carolina above the federally mandated $7.25 per hour. More than 30 other states have done this, and their economies have continued to grow over the past decade.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS

Do you support extending the eligibility period for unemployment assistance in South Carolina by some number of weeks?

Possibly. I would consider supporting it. I believe certain circumstances, including a global pandemic that has brought on a national recession, warrant an extension of unemployment eligibility.

South Carolina's unemployment rate is still twice as high as it was this time last year, and reduced consumer demand due to COVID-19 is still greatly reducing the availability of service industry jobs.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding unemployment benefits?

For too long in South Carolina our state government has punished people for needing help. Too many of our leaders have stigmatized and discouraged the use of unemployment benefits, even for those with very legitimate needs.

It was no surprise that our system worked so poorly at the beginning of this pandemic because our state has been neglecting it, and the people who need it, for decades. We need to invest in and modernize DEW so they can provide efficient and effective help to those who need it most.

TO-GO COCKTAILS

Do you support allowing South Carolina bars and restaurants to sell to-go cocktails under the restrictions currently imposed on to-go beer and wine?

Possibly. I would consider supporting it. I would want to learn more about the specifics of this issue and the exact changes proposed, but in general I'd be fine with treating cocktails similarly to beer and wine so long as their ABV content is relatively similar.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding the state’s existing beverage laws?

Micro-breweries and distilleries are fast-growing industries in the Lowcountry that are both important to our economy and adding to the character of our community. I believe they should be able to serve food and sell more product directly to consumers.

FOOD INSECURITY

Do you support the state contracting with South Carolina restaurants to produce nutritious, no-cost meals for low-income residents?

Possibly. I would consider supporting it. I'd be interested to see specific proposals regarding this concept.

There is certainly a need to be addressed here, but it might be a bit outside the scope of state government to get involved with directly contracting these services.

I certainly think our government should be involved with addressing food insecurity though and consider innovative proposals to get healthy meals to people in need.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding food insecurity among your constituents?

I believe the state should address food deserts using tools like tax credits, grants and loans that reward innovative organizations who are willing and able to serve disadvantaged communities. I am open to other proposals on this subject as well.

SERVICE RESTRICTIONS

Do you support maintaining the 11 p.m. curfew on liquor sales at bars and restaurants for the duration of the current health crisis?

Possibly. I would consider supporting it. Our state must prioritize reducing the transmission of COVID-19, but we also need to be data driven about how we do it.

Our laws and regulations should be able to evolve based on the number of cases, positive test rate and improving understanding of the virus.

Enforcement is just as critical and the law itself, too — you can spread COVID-19 before 11 p.m. just as easily as you can spread it after 11 p.m. if there is no enforcement of safety protocols.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding restaurant and bar-specific restrictions to contain the coronavirus?

I think the state should be more effective on its enforcement of COVID-19 safety protocols. Frankly, as a customer, I've been concerned about the relaxed attitude of some establishments, and I believe they should be held accountable if they are endangering the health and safety of their patrons by not following basic protocols.

ECONOMIC INEQUALITY

Do you support the creation of a state grant program to help Black- and woman-owned restaurants recover from the pandemic?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical because my full-time job is working for a nonprofit loan fund that supports local entrepreneurs who have been turned down for bank loans. These are often women- and minority-owned local businesses, so I am very familiar with the challenges they are facing during this pandemic.

Data from the last recession shows women and minority businesses failed at a disproportionate rate largely because they tend to have lower cash reserves, personal wealth to draw on and less access to capital.

I believe the state should play an active role in addressing these issues and preserving this critical part of our economy.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding economic inequities in the state’s restaurant industry?

Our state should incentivize lending to the businesses that need it most, along with other programs to improve relationships between disadvantaged communities and financial institutions.

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE

Do you support the creation of an enforcement mechanism to ensure South Carolina bars and restaurants are complying with social distancing protocols?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical because it is critical to our health and public safety during this pandemic that we ensure all establishments are acting responsibly and adhering to safety protocols. The best way to ensure we can keep our economy open, and keep ourselves safe, is to enforce basic public health protocols.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding the restoration of consumer confidence in restaurants?

I think the state should both reward good actors — whether its through expedited permit and license renewals, reduced fees, etc. — and punish bad actors either financially or requiring they operate in a more limited capacity.

COMMERCIAL RENT

Do you support giving tax breaks to landlords who work out recovery leases for their restaurant tenants?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical. I think landlords and tenants (both commercially and residentially) must work together to get through this difficult time, and the state can incentivize that through programs like tax breaks or deferrals for landlords who can prove they've worked in the best interest of their distressed tenants.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding the high cost of commercial rent?

My experience in the Lowcountry economy is that we need more flexible space for small businesses and entrepreneurs who might not need a full lease, but still need space on limited or temporary basis. I think we should incentivize this type of flexible commercial space in our state tax code.