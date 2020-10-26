Restaurant recovery voter guide: State Senate 37

Candidate: Kathryn Whitaker

Party: Democrat

Has Whitaker ever worked in a restaurant? No

First-ever favorite restaurant: The House of Pizza in Orangeburg. The quasi-ranch dressing we put on crackers is still a favorite, but I loved the restaurant because it was where we went often after sports games or dance recitals. We always ran into other people from our community there, and I still do so today when I visit.

Most recent restaurant experience: An outside coffee meeting at Tidal Grounds in Mount Pleasant.

COMPENSATION

Do you support eliminating the tipped minimum wage?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical because the subminimum wage is $2.13. The minimum wage should be the true minimum for all our workers. Tips were supposed to be an expression of gratitude, a thanks for going above and beyond.

If a restaurant has moved most of its in-person service outdoors and it rains for the whole shift, that server bears the brunt of it in lost wages.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding restaurant worker pay?

I would support actions that give restaurant workers more stability in their income for budgeting and planning purposes. In addition to eliminating the subminimum wage, we should encourage minimum guaranteed hours per pay period for restaurant workers.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS

Do you support extending the eligibility period for unemployment assistance in South Carolina by some number of weeks?

Possibly. I would consider supporting it if needed due to sustained economic impacts from the pandemic.

We should absolutely allow workers who have lost their jobs the relief they need by providing unemployment assistance, and I fully support the payment increases and eligibility period extensions put in place when the pandemic shut down workplaces.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding unemployment benefits?

In the short term, we have to streamline the process to simplify the onerous and tricky applications and weekly check ins. Much has been learned as DEW has dealt with the rapid uptick of new claims, so a user survey resulting in new forms, new instructions and FAQs, and updated technology is a natural next step for the agency.

In the long term, we need to rethink our worker safety net to make sure it works for the economy of today, in which many more people are self-employed or have jobs that are part time or contract-driven.

TO-GO COCKTAILS

Do you support allowing South Carolina bars and restaurants to sell to-go cocktails under the restrictions currently imposed on to-go beer and wine?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical because it is common sense. Why should we have different restrictions for different types of alcohol, especially as restaurants and bars need additional revenue sources to stay operational? Takeout and curbside sales should include appropriately restricted to-go cocktails.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding the state’s existing beverage laws?

We should legalize alcohol delivery at curbside pickup, balancing the need to check IDs with the reality of shoppers who need or prefer curbside pickup to shopping in stores.

FOOD INSECURITY

Do you support the state contracting with South Carolina restaurants to produce nutritious, no-cost meals for low-income residents?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical because it is a great way to do good.

As we saw from the local nonprofit Feeding Our Heroes SC that sprang up shortly after the pandemic hit, helping one of our hardest hit industries while also providing meals to frontline workers was a success. It gave people something they could do to help.

In this case, connecting two needs — a restaurant industry that needs customers and a customer base that needs meals — is a fix we should all get behind.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding food insecurity among your constituents?

There is growing acknowledgement of the state’s food deserts and of the reality that eating well plays in ensuring healthy communities. As chain grocery stores have closed, we need to encourage projects and strategies that increase access to healthy, affordable foods.

The bipartisan “healthy bucks” program started in 2013 is a good example of the right idea that needs further resources — namely modernized technology — to increase its numbers of users.

We should also further support mobile food markets as well as programs that help individuals or communities produce their own food.

SERVICE RESTRICTIONS

Do you support maintaining the 11 p.m. curfew on liquor sales at bars and restaurants for the duration of the current health crisis?

No, for the following reason: The virus doesn’t spread any more or any less depending on what time of day it is.

We need to both protect public health and support our local economy. As long as locations have limited capacity and individuals wear a mask and socially distance, I do not believe a curfew is necessary.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding restaurant and bar-specific restrictions to contain the coronavirus?

I would listen to the medical experts and support restrictions necessary to mitigate the public health risks of this virus.

ECONOMIC INEQUALITY

Do you support the creation of a state grant program to help Black- and woman-owned restaurants recover from the pandemic?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical because this is an opportunity to further encourage eating fresh and local while assisting historically disadvantaged businesses.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding economic inequities in the state’s restaurant industry?

There is a “10 cents a meal” grant program in Michigan that incentivizes schools to serve locally grown fruits and vegetables that offers a good model we could follow and apply to Black- and woman-owned restaurants. Food is a community connection and can be something we come together around.

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE

Do you support the creation of an enforcement mechanism to ensure South Carolina bars and restaurants are complying with social distancing protocols?

No, it is not doable because the stories of patrons arguing with teenage hostesses about wearing a mask are maddening. But the remedy for those patrons is the same as it is for enforcing other protocols, such as when patrons cause a scene because they have to wait in line to get into a bar or to get a table.

You can refuse them service and if necessary, call security or the police. Creating an additional enforcement mechanism for temporary protocols is not necessary.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding the restoration of consumer confidence in restaurants?

Unfortunately, many aspects of our economy will not thrive again until people feel safe and comfortable traveling and gathering in-person. In order to reach that point, the public health risk has to be reasonably mitigated, which requires testing that is frequent, fast, cheap and easy.

Increasing rapid testing would allow us to switch from testing infections to testing if someone is infectious — in minutes, not days.

State government must encourage adherence to medical and scientific guidance, including limiting indoor crowds, social distancing and wearing a mask. Consumer confidence will be restored when the public health risk is more contained.

COMMERCIAL RENT

Do you support giving tax breaks to landlords who work out recovery leases for their restaurant tenants?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical because we all need to do what we can to help our neighbors as we continue to face the impacts of this pandemic. Whether landlords have restaurant tenants or bookstore tenants or gift shop tenants, practical solutions to support recovery are critical.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding the high cost of commercial rent?

(Candidate did not respond.)