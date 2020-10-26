Restaurant recovery voter guide: State House 99

Candidate: Jen Gibson

Party: Democrat

Has Gibson ever worked in a restaurant? Yes

First-ever favorite restaurant: I don't remember the name of it, but you could throw peanuts on the floor. My sister and I just loved it. Going to a restaurant was a rare and special treat growing up. For me, restaurants and going out to eat always feels special even though it is now part of my everyday routine.

Most recent restaurant experience: We ordered pizza, my son's favorite meal, to celebrate his birthday. We picked it up and enjoyed it at home.

COMPENSATION

Do you support eliminating the tipped minimum wage?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical because every person deserves a fair wage for an honest day's work. While tips are an important part of a service worker's wage, a voluntary system dependent on customers does not constitute a minimum wage. The argument that the hospitality industry will suffer if employers have to pay a fair wage is flawed. Employees who make a living wage are more reliable, more productive and reduce overall costs with improved efficiency.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding restaurant worker pay?

I would support legislation that would eliminate the tipped minimum wage.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS

Do you support extending the eligibility period for unemployment assistance in South Carolina by some number of weeks?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical because unemployment benefits are a lifeline for people who have lost their job due to unforeseen circumstances beyond their control. The 20-week eligibility period is inadequate to help workers who lost their job because of the pandemic meet their basic living expenses until they can return to work.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding unemployment benefits?

The pandemic has destabilized some industries, most notably the restaurant and hospitality industry, so much that we need an unprecedented response to the unemployment numbers created by it.

We need an industry specific extension of unemployment benefits. The all-or-nothing approach to unemployment benefits hurts restaurant owners and restaurant workers. We need a sliding scale approach. Unemployment benefits need to be flexible and used as a supplement so restaurants and their workers can experiment with new models that prevent the spread of the virus.

The current unemployment system has created an environment where workers and employers are forced to rely on the old model. We need to expand the definition of unemployment to include reduced employment.

TO-GO COCKTAILS

Do you support allowing South Carolina bars and restaurants to sell to-go cocktails under the restrictions currently imposed on to-go beer and wine?

No, it is not doable because it is against the law to have an open container in a vehicle. To-go cocktails would violate this order.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding the state’s existing beverage laws?

(Candidate did not respond.)

FOOD INSECURITY

Do you support the state contracting with South Carolina restaurants to produce nutritious, no-cost meals for low-income residents?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical because it is a win-win. The state benefits from an expanded pool of providers and restaurants have a new customer base to serve.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding food insecurity among your constituents?

The issue of food insecurity is a systemic problem in South Carolina. Our approach in this state is fundamentally flawed, and would require major changes to multiple systems.

SERVICE RESTRICTIONS

Do you support maintaining the 11 p.m. curfew on liquor sales at bars and restaurants for the duration of the current health crisis?

I prefer not to answer this question. This issue is beyond the scope of the S.C. House, and I do not believe they should create legislation on this matter.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding restaurant and bar-specific restrictions to contain the coronavirus?

(Candidate did not respond.)

ECONOMIC INEQUALITY

Do you support the creation of a state grant program to help Black- and woman-owned restaurants recover from the pandemic?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical because we know that Black- and women-owned businesses already experience additional challenges as business owners. They will be disproportionately impacted by the pandemic and need additional resources to recover.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding economic inequities in the state’s restaurant industry?

(Candidate did not respond.)

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE

Do you support the creation of an enforcement mechanism to ensure South Carolina bars and restaurants are complying with social distancing protocols?

Possibly. I would consider supporting it. We have to recognize our state has limited resources. Law enforcement and DHEC do not have the money or staff to enforce policies that are or may be implemented. I would possibly support adding social distancing protocols for restaurants and bars to the existing restaurant and bar inspection process.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding the restoration of consumer confidence in restaurants?

(Candidate did not respond.)

COMMERCIAL RENT

Do you support giving tax breaks to landlords who work out recovery leases for their restaurant tenants?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical because landlords are business owners and they need additional resources for their businesses to survive the pandemic, too. A system that helps to save both businesses is an efficient use of state resources.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding the high cost of commercial rent?

(Candidate did not respond.)

Candidate: Mark Smith

Party: Republican

Has Smith ever worked in a restaurant? Yes

First-ever favorite restaurant: The first restaurant I remember loving was the former Dry Dock Restaurant near my hometown, Bamberg.

The Dry Dock restaurant was my very first job as a 15-year-old, with my mother’s approval and permission, of course. It was there I learned the value of a dollar, that hard work does pay off and my introduction and love of Lowcountry seafood.

I started out as a busboy and dish washer and later earned the opportunity to become a line order cook and a waiter. That experience not only afforded me the opportunity to help my single mom pay the monthly rent and buy groceries, but also taught me invaluable lessons on the importance of customer service and personal responsibility.

The many delicious seafood meals are also wonderful childhood memories too!

Most recent restaurant experience: This morning, I enjoyed a hot cup of coffee and a delicious sausage, egg and cheese wheat bagel from Blondie’s on Daniel Island before heading into work. I frequent that and several other restaurants throughout the Lowcountry on most mornings during the work week and weekends too!

COMPENSATION

Do you support eliminating the tipped minimum wage?

No because it will not have the intended effect, or unintended consequences are likely and significant, specifically, as I understand this issue, the tipped minimum wage is in place to cover salary and taxes for the food and beverage staff members, allowing them (and other assisting team members, also tipped out) to be directly compensated with tips according to the quality of the customer service experience they personally deliver to restaurant patrons.

Elimination of this could require “pooling” of all tips by servers and have a direct impact on the wages one could earn during a shift.

I would need to learn of additional potential impacts directly from stakeholders before supporting a position of change on this issue since the longstanding tipped minimum wage provides unlimited income opportunities for food and beverage staff members.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding restaurant worker pay?

As your state representative, I pledge to continue to make myself available for in-person and video conferencing meetings, return phone calls and emails to all stakeholders on this issue and all issues.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS

Do you support extending the eligibility period for unemployment assistance in South Carolina by some number of weeks?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical because there are many members of our community in the food and beverage sector that are still financially hurting as a direct result of restaurant closures and limited operating hours due to the pandemic.

I support extending unemployment benefits to members of the food and beverage business sector that have been directly impacted by the recent pandemic and are unable to return to their current employer or secure other employment due to ongoing pandemic related issues.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding unemployment benefits?

I pledge to continue to make myself available for in-person and video conferencing meetings, return phone calls and emails to all stakeholders on this issue and all issues as your next state representative.

TO-GO COCKTAILS

Do you support allowing South Carolina bars and restaurants to sell to-go cocktails under the restrictions currently imposed on to-go beer and wine?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical because everything possible should be done by state agencies and elected officials to help our businesses stay open and remain in business.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding the state’s existing beverage laws?

I pledge to continue to make myself available for in-person and video conferencing meetings, return phone calls and emails to all stakeholders on this issue and all issues as your next state representative.

FOOD INSECURITY

Do you support the state contracting with South Carolina restaurants to produce nutritious, no-cost meals for low-income residents?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical. I support initiatives and incentives to contract with S.C. restaurants to feed low-income, hungry citizens, including children and seniors.

This is a win-win-win situation as restaurants are able to earn an income, employees are able to go back to work, and at-risk and hungry members of our communities are provided with a nutritious and healthy meal.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding food insecurity among your constituents?

I pledge to continue to make myself available for in-person and video conferencing meetings, return phone calls and emails to all stakeholders on this issue and all issues as your next state representative.

SERVICE RESTRICTIONS

Do you support maintaining the 11 p.m. curfew on liquor sales at bars and restaurants for the duration of the current health crisis?

No, for the following reason: I would work very hard to get that ban lifted and permanently removed. There are many bars and restaurants and employees still hurting as a result of the recent pandemic and the last thing they need is any level of government creating more red tape, obstacles and barriers that prohibit them from surviving and staying in business.

I would fight hard to make sure every member of the food and beverage industry knows that they have a member in the state House working hard for them to not only stay in business, but have an unfettered opportunity to grow and expand their business.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding restaurant and bar-specific restrictions to contain the coronavirus?

I pledge to continue to make myself available for in-person and video conferencing meetings, return phone calls and emails to all stakeholders on this issue and all issues as your next state representative.

ECONOMIC INEQUALITY

Do you support the creation of a state grant program to help Black- and woman-owned restaurants recover from the pandemic?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical. I would support efforts, initiatives and incentives to help all of our food and beverage businesses recover from adverse impacts on their businesses resulting from the recent pandemic restrictions and closures.

I do not feel government should be in the business of picking winners and losers in any business sectors. All businesses should be treated equally, fairly and given the same opportunity to thrive.

We are all in this together, we are better together and we should treat everyone the same when decision making in the state Legislature.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding economic inequities in the state’s restaurant industry?

I pledge to continue to make myself available for in-person and video conferencing meetings, return phone calls and emails to all stakeholders on this issue and all issues as your next state representative.

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE

Do you support the creation of an enforcement mechanism to ensure South Carolina bars and restaurants are complying with social distancing protocols?

No, for the following reason: I do not think creating an additional governmental agency is the answer. That initiative would require taking funding away from other much needed priorities around the state, including education, infrastructure and pandemic relief.

Instead I believe and support “Home Rule.” Local municipalities and their code enforcement officers and police departments would yield better results and would be much more efficient with enforcing those efforts.

Additionally, patrons of food and beverage establishments will be the best code enforcement officer the state could ever employ because if they do not feel safe and they have health concerns with any restaurant or bar, they will not patronize, stay inside of, revisit or recommend that establishment.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding the restoration of consumer confidence in restaurants?

I pledge to continue to make myself available for in-person and video conferencing meetings, return phone calls and emails to all stakeholders on this issue and all issues as your next state representative.

COMMERCIAL RENT

Do you support giving tax breaks to landlords who work out recovery leases for their restaurant tenants?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical. I support tax breaks for landowners who are able to help and assist our restaurants and bars stay in business as a result of the negative impacts caused by the restrictions and closures of the recent pandemic.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding the high cost of commercial rent?

I pledge to continue to make myself available for in-person and video conferencing meetings, return phone calls and emails to all stakeholders on this issue and all issues as your next state representative.