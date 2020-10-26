Restaurant recovery voter guide: State House 117

Candidate: Jordan Pace

Party: Republican

Has Pace ever worked in a restaurant? Yes

First-ever favorite restaurant: The Beacon Drive-in in Spartanburg. Good food in huge portions at a reasonable price. It had a history and unique experience unlike anywhere I've seen. Also, the onion rings and tea are downright amazing.

Most recent restaurant experience: My wife and I ate at Mellow Mushroom in Summerville yesterday for supper. We had a coupon (fiscally conservative in my personal life, too) and it was a great experience. Their spinach salad with house dressing and Funky Q Chicken are the best!

COMPENSATION

Do you support eliminating the tipped minimum wage?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical because historically the "minimum wage" has hurt those that its proponents claim to want to help. Wages should be negotiated between the employee and employer without the government's involvement.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding restaurant worker pay?

The best thing I can do is identify and eliminate burdensome regulations on restaurants that unnecessarily drive up costs on the employer that would allow them to pass those savings on to their employees in the form of higher pay.

More importantly though, making it easier to start a restaurant is vitally important in the wake of their forced closure by the government. If there are more restaurants, then there will be more demand for skilled restaurant workers, driving up their wages as a result.

If it's easier to start a new restaurant or food truck, an employee who is unsatisfied with their wages could more easily start their own business to become the employer if they wish.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS

Do you support extending the eligibility period for unemployment assistance in South Carolina by some number of weeks?

Possibly. I would consider supporting it in the case of a temporary emergency with hard time limits.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding unemployment benefits?

Adjust regulations to make it easier to start a business while on unemployment

TO-GO COCKTAILS

Do you support allowing South Carolina bars and restaurants to sell to-go cocktails under the restrictions currently imposed on to-go beer and wine?

Possibly. I would consider supporting it; this issue should be up to counties and municipalities.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding the state’s existing beverage laws?

These issues should be up to counties and municipalities.

FOOD INSECURITY

Do you support the state contracting with South Carolina restaurants to produce nutritious, no-cost meals for low-income residents?

No because it will not have the intended effect, or unintended consequences are likely and significant, specifically, a program like this is problematic on multiple fronts.

The restaurants will very likely be chosen based on political reasons, which is unfair to those that are not contracted. It would also incentivize under reporting of income or worse, actually staying just below the line for the free meals.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding food insecurity among your constituents?

The most efficient and effective way to provide food to those who are in need of it is through charitable organizations like the Community Resource Center and Lowcountry Food Bank.

I would partner with organizations like those to make sure individuals know they are available to help and that donations continue to come in.

SERVICE RESTRICTIONS

Do you support maintaining the 11 p.m. curfew on liquor sales at bars and restaurants for the duration of the current health crisis?

No because it violates my core principles or beliefs, specifically, this issue should be up to counties and municipalities.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding restaurant and bar-specific restrictions to contain the coronavirus?

This issue should be up to counties and municipalities.

ECONOMIC INEQUALITY

Do you support the creation of a state grant program to help Black- and woman-owned restaurants recover from the pandemic?

No, for the following reason: Who will determine what qualifies as "Black" for such a grant? Will there be a government bureaucrat whose job it is to determine people's racial description? That sounds too much like Jim Crow to me.

The government shouldn't pick winners and losers in business, particularly based on ethnicity. That's systemically racist.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding economic inequities in the state’s restaurant industry?

As I referenced earlier, making it easier for small businesses to get off the ground by eliminating burdensome regulations and state requirements would level the playing field.

I believe that anyone with the drive to succeed can be successful and I see it as my responsibility to get the state out of their way as much as I possibly can.

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE

Do you support the creation of an enforcement mechanism to ensure South Carolina bars and restaurants are complying with social distancing protocols?

No, for the following reason: That's tyrannical.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding the restoration of consumer confidence in restaurants?

Let them open and operate as they desire. Customers can choose for themselves what restaurant they're comfortable patronizing.

COMMERCIAL RENT

Do you support giving tax breaks to landlords who work out recovery leases for their restaurant tenants?

Possibly. I would consider supporting it if the tax breaks would be permanent and available to all property owners

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding the high cost of commercial rent?

Decrease property taxes on non-residential properties could be an option. Eliminating the income tax would be better though as it would leave more of the money that individuals earn in their pockets rather than in the hands of the government.

If people are able to keep more of what they earn then they would be better able to pay for commercial rent (or even buy the building/land they would be leasing).