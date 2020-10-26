Restaurant recovery voter guide: State House 115

Candidate: Spencer Wetmore

Party: Democrat

Has Wetmore ever worked in a restaurant? Yes

First-ever favorite restaurant: I grew up in South Windermere and every Saturday morning my family and I would go to Med Deli for brunch. I loved being able to use crayons on the white paper “tablecloth” and Mrs. Ivey would always let me choose a candy from the jar at the register. It was such a special part of my childhood.

Most recent restaurant experience: Living on Folly, we are fortunate to have so many amazing local restaurants, but my most recent was having lunch at Jack of Cups this week.

COMPENSATION

Do you support eliminating the tipped minimum wage?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical because ensuring a basic minimum wage for all of our employees is literally the least we can do. Minimum wage for tipped workers is a measly $2.13 — a rate that’s been in place for nearly 30 years!

Growing up, I worked at a local ice cream parlor and would often go home with a couple of dollars tips at the end of the night to supplement the low hourly wage I was paid. We have to ensure we aren’t taking advantage of the folks who keep our hospitality industry humming.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding restaurant worker pay?

If the tipped minimum wage isn’t eliminated, the other option is tying the rate to the regular minimum wage, an easy step to ensure tipped minimum wage isn’t left behind during other minimum wage adjustments.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS

Do you support extending the eligibility period for unemployment assistance in South Carolina by some number of weeks?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical because ensuring the health and safety of our community is the fastest path to long-term economic recovery. Forcing our workers, particularly those with demonstrated risk factors, back to work before it is safe only risks increased spread, higher infection and death rates, and a continued drag on our economic recovery.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding unemployment benefits?

I believe that extending a basic level of unemployment benefits is crucial to ensure that our workers aren’t forced between their health and paying their rent. Plus, many restaurants are still not at full capacity, and we must keep a temporary safety net in place to ensure that our workers don’t fall behind during this time of employment uncertainty.

TO-GO COCKTAILS

Do you support allowing South Carolina bars and restaurants to sell to-go cocktails under the restrictions currently imposed on to-go beer and wine?

No, for the following reason: While I am eager to help businesses generate as much business as possible, I do have concerns that allowing the sale of a mixed liquor drink as someone picks up a to-go order would encourage drinking and driving. As a prosecutor, I’ve seen too many tragedies from driving under the influence, and so I am always concerned about anything that could encourage this.

There is a difference between selling a sealed bottle of wine or closed beer with a to-go order, much like buying it at the grocery store, but bringing a mixed drink home is a bridge too far.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding the state’s existing beverage laws?

I believe that continuing to be flexible with on-site consumption laws can allow restaurants to have additional tables slightly off-site. While I don't support "to go" cocktails, I do think that allowing a restaurant to extend its table service areas would be a huge boost towards recovery.

FOOD INSECURITY

Do you support the state contracting with South Carolina restaurants to produce nutritious, no-cost meals for low-income residents?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical. Absolutely! If a restaurant is interested, this is a win-win. Having a state-funded meal pool would allow us to meet the needs of our low-income families, but also those who are suffering with medical issues, our senior citizens who may be unable to shop for groceries, and even our first responders.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding food insecurity among your constituents?

Food insecurity affects every aspect of our community. If a student is hungry, they aren’t able to focus on school. If an employee is hungry, they certainly won’t be able to perform well at work. If someone struggling with their health doesn’t have proper nutrition, they can’t experience recovery.

A partnership with restaurants is a great start, and I also support the school district’s efforts to provide student meals. I support short-term safety net programs, especially now as people are losing their jobs and facing poverty and economic uncertainty.

Finally, working to end food deserts, which impact our working a citizen’s ability to even buy food for their family, is an incredibly important step to address food insecurity.

SERVICE RESTRICTIONS

Do you support maintaining the 11 p.m. curfew on liquor sales at bars and restaurants for the duration of the current health crisis?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical. I certainly look forward to getting back to normal and allowing our businesses to return to normal hours, but in the meantime we must listen to our health experts and specifically address the high-risk situations that could lead to a second spike or another full shutdown.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding restaurant and bar-specific restrictions to contain the coronavirus?

Our restaurants have been among the hardest hit by this pandemic, and I fully support measures like small business grants, tax rebates for landlords and other measures to help these businesses financially. As discussed above, working with local governments to give businesses additional outdoor space to safely distance patrons, and even allow tables to be slightly off-site (making the necessary temporary adjustments to on-premise consumption rules) would go a long way to helping businesses get back to full capacity as quickly as possible.

ECONOMIC INEQUALITY

Do you support the creation of a state grant program to help Black- and woman-owned restaurants recover from the pandemic?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical. Growing up in Charleston, I have a special place in my heart for our small and local businesses, especially our restaurants. We must focus our relief efforts on these local businesses, and I do believe that giving priority to businesses that have been historically disadvantaged by government policies is appropriate.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding economic inequities in the state’s restaurant industry?

Unfortunately, we have a history of putting the government's thumb on the scale in a way that disadvantaged certain land value, business value, and other economic opportunity (for example, where we installed road projects, how we allowed banks to discriminate, where infrastructure investments were made).

In particular, minority landowners and businesses have not recovered from these impacts because they have not benefited from the build up of generational wealth that comes from appreciating land and business values. So I do support measures designed to address the government's historical impact, particularly with infrastructure and giving some priority to business relief programs.

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE

Do you support the creation of an enforcement mechanism to ensure South Carolina bars and restaurants are complying with social distancing protocols?

Possibly. I would consider supporting it.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding the restoration of consumer confidence in restaurants?

So many of our citizens are aware of the importance of our safety protocols that a citizen input system would go a long way. Allowing citizens to leave feedback specific to safety protocols will allow other citizens to see which establishments have put strong measures in place, and it would also incentivize businesses to address shortfalls to demonstrate their safety to customers.

COMMERCIAL RENT

Do you support giving tax breaks to landlords who work out recovery leases for their restaurant tenants?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical. This is one of the most important things we can do. Rent is often the highest overhead, and giving landlords incentives to work with their tenants will allow so many more of our businesses to keep their doors open.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding the high cost of commercial rent?

On Folly Beach, I was proud to work with City Council to pass a formula business act. To protect a city’s aesthetic and character, this zoning designation prohibits new chain businesses from moving into the designated “local” area, but allowing existing businesses to stay in place.

While the government’s goals relate to protecting local character, it does have the effect of limiting rent prices which are often driven up by corporate or chain tenants in the market.