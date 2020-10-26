Restaurant recovery voter guide: State House 114

Candidate: Brad Jayne

Party: Alliance

Has Jayne ever worked in a restaurant? Yes

First-ever favorite restaurant: Showbiz Pizza, (because of) the cartoons.

Most recent restaurant experience: Outdoor working dinner at Sorghum & Salt. Soon after, fried pickles from Kickin' Chicken here in West Ashley. My 8-year-old daughter's request for her birthday.

COMPENSATION

Do you support eliminating the tipped minimum wage?

Possibly. I would consider supporting it if the F&B community felt it was necessary. It seems to me that it would be, as a livable minimum wage is essential in all industries, but I'd want to consult with workers and owners and be diligent about the pros, cons and reasons.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding restaurant worker pay?

These are not quick answers. Best solutions need to be explored and developed, and I would seek out diverging interests in the industry to determine the fairest way to all to ensure reasonable worker pay.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS

Do you support extending the eligibility period for unemployment assistance in South Carolina by some number of weeks?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical because of where we are currently with COVID, reduced restaurant capacity and reduced tourism. We need to extend for the foreseeable future, and alter based on how the pandemic and unemployment develops.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding unemployment benefits?

(Candidate did not respond)

TO-GO COCKTAILS

Do you support allowing South Carolina bars and restaurants to sell to-go cocktails under the restrictions currently imposed on to-go beer and wine?

Possibly. I would consider supporting it if those restrictions include open container restrictions. I'm all about having a beer while walking out and about, but I don't believe becoming another Savannah or New Orleans is to our long-term benefit.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding the state’s existing beverage laws?

(Candidate did not respond)

FOOD INSECURITY

Do you support the state contracting with South Carolina restaurants to produce nutritious, no-cost meals for low-income residents?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical because food insecurity and poverty is an issue, that's not only heartbreaking, has long-term impact on community stability. We need to look for collaborations and coalitions to address the need.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding food insecurity among your constituents?

Look long-term. Expand opportunity programs for low-wage workers and those who have had less opportunity, with concepts like Economic Community Centers. Short term, incentivize and build support for nonprofit and private sector coalitions that serve to address food insecurity in our community.

SERVICE RESTRICTIONS

Do you support maintaining the 11 p.m. curfew on liquor sales at bars and restaurants for the duration of the current health crisis?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical because slowing the spread must remain a priority, and an 11 p.m. curfew is a way to do this to some extent while allow bars and restaurants to remain open.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding restaurant and bar-specific restrictions to contain the coronavirus?

Support industry groups on a plan and protocols based on what what is considered fair to public health and to their economic livelihoods, with DHEC and state medical experts part of the discussions.

ECONOMIC INEQUALITY

Do you support the creation of a state grant program to help Black- and woman-owned restaurants recover from the pandemic?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical because shrinking the income and opportunity gap must be a focus of economic policy, while keeping it reasonable and cost-efficient. The reality is those groups have not had the same opportunities, and we need to fix that in a way that's fair to all.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding economic inequities in the state’s restaurant industry?

Build and support entrepreneurship programs that also supports the expansion of opportunity. This includes our concept of Economic Community Centers, and also access to coalitions of existing services that work with entrepreneurs on funding, infrastructure and operations (especially Black- and woman-owned).

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE

Do you support the creation of an enforcement mechanism to ensure South Carolina bars and restaurants are complying with social distancing protocols?

Possibly. I would consider supporting it if it's reasonable.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding the restoration of consumer confidence in restaurants?

(Candidate did not respond)

COMMERCIAL RENT

Do you support giving tax breaks to landlords who work out recovery leases for their restaurant tenants?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding the high cost of commercial rent?

(Candidate did not respond.)

Candidate: Ed Sutton

Party: Democrat

Has Sutton ever worked in a restaurant? Yes

First-ever favorite restaurant: Flight Deck in Lexington. Aviation themed; fueled my desire to slip the surly bonds of earth.

Most recent restaurant experience: Moe's Crosstown Tavern. Best bar in the world.

COMPENSATION

Do you support eliminating the tipped minimum wage?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical because most people who are living paycheck to paycheck plan in two-week increments, but many tipped employees plan shift to shift, day to day.

Eliminating the tipped minimum wage allows tipped workers to rely on a more consistent income. Employers will have to incur additional costs, but employees will be happier, and retention will be stronger.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding restaurant worker pay?

I will advocate to establish a statewide minimum living wage, and fight to eliminate the tipped minimum wage.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS

Do you support extending the eligibility period for unemployment assistance in South Carolina by some number of weeks?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical. It is currently 20 weeks and if elected I would push to extend that period by at least four weeks. Having said that, I have spoken with many local small business owners during this crisis and the unemployment benefits are a double-edged sword.

While the benefits are critically important in a time of personal financial crisis, many local businesses are having a difficult time rehiring staff and returning back to normal operations because many employees are opting to stay out of work. This dilemma must be addressed as part of any future legislation.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding unemployment benefits?

Based on several conversations I have had with individuals applying for unemployment assistance, the application process needs to be streamlined for both the employee and the employer.

We need to extend the period to at least 24 weeks but, at the same time, create enforceable guidelines and proper reporting procedures for employees and employers.

TO-GO COCKTAILS

Do you support allowing South Carolina bars and restaurants to sell to-go cocktails under the restrictions currently imposed on to-go beer and wine?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical because as curbside and delivery service increases in popularity, and more and more people opt to stay home and dine in, restaurants and bars must adjust to the new normal.

There is a responsible and legal way to ensure beverages are transported and presented to the customer and all parties must adhere to proper regulations.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding the state’s existing beverage laws?

(Candidate provided links to a column by COAST Brewing Co. owner Jaime Tenny and a history of mini bottles authored by drinks writer Wayne Curtis.)

FOOD INSECURITY

Do you support the state contracting with South Carolina restaurants to produce nutritious, no-cost meals for low-income residents?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical because this would help address several challenges. We could improve nutrition to individuals, which helps from a health and medical standpoint as well as offer residents who live in food deserts better options.

According to several leading organizations who focus on food insecurity in S.C., over 700,000 people are struggling from hunger or food insecurity and 200,000 are children. In addition to addressing hunger, this program would also give new restaurants a way to establish themselves and help build their business: A steady revenue stream via the state contracts.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding food insecurity among your constituents?

We need to offer improved tax incentives for small or national grocery store chains to anchor themselves in areas considered food deserts.

We need to better fund statewide organizations such as Lowcountry Food Bank and Harvest Hope and work more closely with them to identify and serve individuals in the community.

We also need to work more closely with the hospitality and tourism industry to ensure they are aware. We could leverage their expertise and knowledge to build capacity.

I also think we should rethink how state hospitality and accommodations taxes are used and distributed. While promoting tourism in our state is popular and keeps the guests coming and spending money, we need to reprioritize how that money is invested back into our communities to support the workers and families who serve the tourists and guests visiting our state.

SERVICE RESTRICTIONS

Do you support maintaining the 11 p.m. curfew on liquor sales at bars and restaurants for the duration of the current health crisis?

No because it will not have the intended effect, or unintended consequences are likely and significant, specifically, I firmly believe that we must listen to and focus on the science and the data when it comes to COVID cases.

I fully support the mandatory mask ordinance that many municipalities have adopted, and I supported the restaurant and bar regulations when it came to social distancing/capacity and all the new health protocols. A vast majority of restaurant owners adhered to the new policies in the face of mounting financial concerns and it's clear to me, the three things we can do as a community to keep everyone safe are social distance, wash hands and wear a mask.

The curfews in my opinion offered no tangible benefit and there is no data to suggest that curfews do anything. In fact, I believe it simply creates a situation where it changes the behavior of the consumer and they adjust when they are going out and visiting bars and restaurants.

In my opinion, a reduced capacity approach with stringent health and safety guidelines is much more effective than a curfew.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding restaurant and bar-specific restrictions to contain the coronavirus?

I think our municipalities across our state did a great job enacting specific guidelines and protocols and I wouldn’t advocate for anything else.

If I was to consider any additional actions, I would first speak with representatives from the restaurant and bar industry. They understand best what is practical. I would also speak with their employees to better understand what is practical as well.

Again, a vast majority of restaurant owners and bar owners along with their staff have done a great job. They have been under a tremendous amount of pressure lately and it’s critical we strike the right balance when it comes to public health and economic viability.

ECONOMIC INEQUALITY

Do you support the creation of a state grant program to help Black- and woman-owned restaurants recover from the pandemic?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical. I would not only support this program but I would advocate for a program that extends to all small business owners in our state. And when I say small businesses, I am referring to those with less than 25 employees and who have gross revenues less than $1 million annually.

As we saw from the first round of PPP loans, a vast majority of dollars that were awarded went to bigger restaurant groups. In the first round, the average award was around $250,000 which equates to restaurants with annual sales $3 million or more. These are not your mom and pop businesses.

We need to truly refocus our efforts on our smallest most vulnerable businesses in our state. And it's not just pandemics. We need to be prepared for extended closures when it comes to hurricanes, as well.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding economic inequities in the state’s restaurant industry?

In addition to the grant program outlined above, I think we need to provide more access to working capital for minorities in our state.

One of the biggest hurdles to opening a small business is access to working capital at appropriate interest rates. Ensuring we have a revolving loan fund with 2-3 percent interest for terms of 10-15 years would be a game changer for many individuals interested in starting their own business.

We have to tackle the inequities from the top and the bottom. Simply increasing wages will only do so much. It has to be a combination of increased opportunity and access to capital and increases in wages.

Any proposals I make will include the restaurant industry and representatives from kitchens and fronts of house staff across the region.

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE

Do you support the creation of an enforcement mechanism to ensure South Carolina bars and restaurants are complying with social distancing protocols?

No, it is not doable, because, again, I believe in science and data and have supported every state measure to reduce the spread of COVID; however, I do not think it is practical nor possible to create an enforcement mechanism that is managed by a state agency such as SLED or even local police departments.

Having said that, I do think a simple tool that the state could use involves technology and consumer reporting.

In the age of social media, pictures and stories are often used to illustrate where a problem occurs or raise awareness about a business. In this same spirit, an anonymous tip line that gets uploaded to a state office where staff are available to respond is one idea. At the very least, staff in the office can communicate with the restaurant and share the feedback they received.

Without a dedicated state agency or local funding to support enforceability, I do not see a practical way to enforce. The ability to enforce a rule or policy is a critical question we must answer before enacting new laws.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding the restoration of consumer confidence in restaurants?

I think consumer confidence in restaurants is low because confidence is low across the board.

The cruise and airline industries are at a standstill, and hotels are starting to make a slow comeback. I don’t think it is specific to restaurants and bars. Once a vaccine is discovered and people feel safer, they will return to normal activities.

I think the general public understands that restaurants and bars are operating differently today and will continue to operate like this post-COVID. Consumers are smart. They know when restaurants are following the rules and laws.

COMMERCIAL RENT

Do you support giving tax breaks to landlords who work out recovery leases for their restaurant tenants?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical because while restaurants and bars have suffered drastically over the past nine months, we must not ignore the fact that if restaurants and bars are not paying their leases or closing, this has a negative impact on the landlords who own the building and who may have mortgages, as well.

This is why a pandemic such as this where our economy came to a halt literally overnight is so devastating. The trickle down effect has been devastating. This is why I support giving a tax break to landlords who work with their tenants who need to terminate a lease.

Of course there has to be criteria and stipulations in place from the landlord and tenant side, but if the termination can be shown as a result of COVID, I think we have a responsibility to ensure both parties feel valued and the financial impact minimized.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding the high cost of commercial rent?

I am a fan of formula business districts proposed by Lowcountry Local First.

Formula business are designed to protect local businesses. Any chain operator (15 or more locations) would need to go through a special approval process if they wanted to open a location in a formula business district.

King Street is a perfect example of how local businesses have been priced out and replaced with bland corporate operators with deep pockets.

Formula business districts are best decided at the municipality level, but I would support state legislation to give municipalities a free hand in deciding if they want to pursue a formula business district.