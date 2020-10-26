Restaurant recovery voter guide: State House 112

Candidate: Daniel Brownstein

Party: Democrat

Has Brownstein ever worked in a restaurant? Yes

First-ever favorite restaurant: I know I am going to take heat for this one, but it's the truth. For me, it was Olive Garden. I grew up in the Midwest in the 1980s and the Olive Garden was a restaurant that my family went to for special occasions. The food was OK, but it was more about the time spent with my family and the fact that it was a special event to go out to eat. To be honest, I still kinda love Olive Garden because of the nostalgia.

Most recent restaurant experience: I have two young kids, so we don't make it out a whole lot this days, but we did just have a fabulous eleventh anniversary dinner at Coda Del Pesce. We had never been before, so we went with the chef's four-course tasting menu. It was superb and definitely lived up to the hype.

COMPENSATION

Do you support eliminating the tipped minimum wage?

Possibly. I would consider supporting it. I do think we need to eliminate the tipped minimum wage. I just don’t think doing it in the middle of a pandemic is a wise course of action. Many restaurants are struggling right now. Raising their costs at this critical moment is counter-productive to our recovery.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding restaurant worker pay?

Once we are through the pandemic, I would support the elimination of the tipped minimum wage.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS

Do you support extending the eligibility period for unemployment assistance in South Carolina by some number of weeks?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical because we must have an all-hands-on-deck approach to helping workers and small businesses through the pandemic. I believe South Carolina should consider extending the eligibility period for unemployment assistance. People are struggling right now and we need to help them through their intense time of need.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding unemployment benefits?

In addition to supporting extensions of unemployment assistance, I will also support the expansion of Medicaid, which will help up to 400,000 South Carolinians get access to health insurance at precisely the time they need it most.

TO-GO COCKTAILS

Do you support allowing South Carolina bars and restaurants to sell to-go cocktails under the restrictions currently imposed on to-go beer and wine?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical because we should have done this yesterday, or actually six months ago! We all know that restaurants make a good share of their profits on liquor sales. We should absolutely allow them to meet customers where they are by serving alcohol that can be consumed at home. Other states have already done this.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding the state’s existing beverage laws?

South Carolina has archaic liquor laws that are in desperate need of an update. I will absolutely help sponsor legislation that allows to-go alcohol sales and other needed changes such as allowing breweries with multiple locations to transfer beer from one location to the other, and allowing liquor stores to open on Sundays.

FOOD INSECURITY

Do you support the state contracting with South Carolina restaurants to produce nutritious, no-cost meals for low-income residents?

Possibly. I would consider supporting it. This could be a good solution to both help small businesses and help feed the hungry, but I would need to have a lot more information about how it would all work before committing one way or the other.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding food insecurity among your constituents?

I am in support of paying workers a living wage, extending unemployment benefits and expanding Medicaid, all of which I believe will have a significant impact on a person's ability to provide for themselves and family.

SERVICE RESTRICTIONS

Do you support maintaining the 11 p.m. curfew on liquor sales at bars and restaurants for the duration of the current health crisis?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical because we all know that the virus doesn't mysteriously come out at 11 p.m., but we also know that inhibitions start to drop the later into the evening the party goes. The curfew prevents tightly packed cauldrons of transmission, and that is very important right now.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding restaurant and bar-specific restrictions to contain the coronavirus?

The only way bars and restaurants are going to survive is for people to feel safe. To do that, I believe South Carolina needs a consistent public health policy statewide. Right now we are leaving our individual municipalities and cities to twist in the wind.

It is time for a consistent mask policy and social distancing requirements, as well as widespread testing that is quick and accurate and a fully-staffed DHEC with contact tracing capabilities. This virus must be isolated and rooted out wherever we find it.

ECONOMIC INEQUALITY

Do you support the creation of a state grant program to help Black- and woman-owned restaurants recover from the pandemic?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical because I believe our state must do everything in its power to keep small businesses afloat, and state grant programs are a great way to get help to those who need it the most. My greatest fear is that we emerge from this pandemic with only chain restaurants and big-box stores. I am 100 percent committed to ensuring that we come out of this as the same vibrant community we were pre-COVID.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding economic inequities in the state’s restaurant industry?

I support grant programs to help struggling small businesses and to provide seed money to minority- and women-owned businesses. I also believe we need to offer threatened small businesses the option of a no-penalty tax deferment if it will keep their doors open.

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE

Do you support the creation of an enforcement mechanism to ensure South Carolina bars and restaurants are complying with social distancing protocols?

Possibly. I would consider supporting it. I think most businesses and customers for that matter will do the right thing, so I don't think enforcement should be at the top of our priority list. I do think law enforcement, code inspectors or DHEC should have the right to cite flagrant violations.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding the restoration of consumer confidence in restaurants?

The way to restore consumer confidence is by having strong public health measures enacted statewide so people feel safe to return to restaurants, bars and other businesses. I think we do that by having consistent mask and social distancing policies, widespread testing, and contact tracing to notify and isolate folks who have been exposed.

COMMERCIAL RENT

Do you support giving tax breaks to landlords who work out recovery leases for their restaurant tenants?

Possibly. I would consider supporting it. We must encourage maximum flexibility for our small businesses, and this might be a good way to get it done. I would need to see more details about how the program would work before committing one way or the other.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding the high cost of commercial rent?

The high cost of rent is largely a reflection of supply and demand. When businesses are struggling or closing, the market will gradually correct itself. That hasn't happened yet in the Charleston area because I think everyone is waiting to see how we emerge from the pandemic. I am leery about the government getting involved in private enterprise to this degree. I think we can absolutely help seed small businesses, but controlling rent is a step too far for me.