Restaurant recovery voter guide: State House 110

Candidate: Rebecca Cingolani

Party: Democrat

Has Cingolani ever worked in a restaurant? Yes

First-ever favorite restaurant:

Ray Radigan’s in Kenosha, Wisc., had the best relish trays before the meal. It is an era that no longer exists of supper clubs and large family socialization.

Most recent restaurant experience: (Candidate did not respond.)

COMPENSATION

Do you support eliminating the tipped minimum wage?

Possibly. I would consider supporting it if I could see impact study cross-referencing other areas of the country who have implemented.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding restaurant worker pay?

Not sure. I believe the topic deserves attention. Any education tools you could provide to me would be helpful.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS

Do you support extending the eligibility period for unemployment assistance in South Carolina by some number of weeks?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical because (of) the impact of 2020.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding unemployment benefits?

A more specialized approach to helping people get back on their feet. Immediate job training for other positions.

TO-GO COCKTAILS

Do you support allowing South Carolina bars and restaurants to sell to-go cocktails under the restrictions currently imposed on to-go beer and wine?

No, for the following reason: There’s a part of me that would love to leave Home Team with a Gamechanger, but I do not believe that is the type of environment I want my daughter to see as normal. Drunk driving would skyrocket!

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding the state’s existing beverage laws?

None that I see as of now.

FOOD INSECURITY

Do you support the state contracting with South Carolina restaurants to produce nutritious, no-cost meals for low-income residents?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical because we all need proper nutrition in order to make good decisions.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding food insecurity among your constituents?

(Candidate did not respond.)

SERVICE RESTRICTIONS

Do you support maintaining the 11 p.m. curfew on liquor sales at bars and restaurants for the duration of the current health crisis?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding restaurant and bar-specific restrictions to contain the coronavirus?

(Candidate did not respond.)

ECONOMIC INEQUALITY

Do you support the creation of a state grant program to help Black- and woman-owned restaurants recover from the pandemic?

No, it is not doable because we all must go together.

The days of targeting a specific group are behind us. If we help the food and beverage industry recover, it must be everyone who wants to participate and meet specific criteria.

There’s a way to do more for women and people of color. I do not know the answer today. However, I am open to any ideas.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding economic inequities in the state’s restaurant industry?

(Candidate did not respond.)

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE

Do you support the creation of an enforcement mechanism to ensure South Carolina bars and restaurants are complying with social distancing protocols?

No, for the following reason: There should be a larger mechanism for state and local officials to enable specialty task forces. I believe to not infringe on each other’s rights, the plan needs thoughtfulness. Any plan enacted now in my opinion would be based in fear and lead to discrimination.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding the restoration of consumer confidence in restaurants?

(Candidate did not respond.)

COMMERCIAL RENT

Do you support giving tax breaks to landlords who work out recovery leases for their restaurant tenants?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical. Absolutely. 100 percent.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding the high cost of commercial rent?

(Candidate did not respond.)