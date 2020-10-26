Restaurant recovery voter guide: SC 6th Congressional District

Candidate: Jim Clyburn

Party: Democrat

Has Clyburn ever worked in a restaurant? Yes

First-ever favorite restaurant: Clyburn Cafe, a family owned and operated restaurant on West Liberty Street in Sumter. Why did I love it? Because the first woman I loved was the owner. My mother.

Most recent restaurant experience: My most recent experience was a late lunch at Bertha’s Kitchen on Meeting Street Road in North Charleston, after the Million Womxn’s March.

RESTAURANTS ACT

Do you support the Restaurants Act?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical. I am a co-sponsor of the Restaurants Act, which passed the House as a part of the updated Heroes Act on Oct. 1.

Restaurants have been especially hard-hit by the pandemic, facing unique reopening challenges given the impossibility of mask-wearing while eating and drinking. Independent restaurants in particular are in many cases community centers and economic drivers, and closures would be devastating.

The Restaurants Act would provide much-needed support so restaurants can stay open, while prioritizing underrepresented and marginalized communities with a focus on women- and minority-owned restaurants.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding small, independently owned restaurants?

The most important action we can take to benefit small, independently owned restaurants is to stop the spread of the coronavirus so restaurants can safely reopen and customers can safely return.

The Heroes Act includes $75 billion for testing, tracing, and other necessary public health measures. Congress must allocate these funds, and the administration — regardless of who wins the election — must use them to carry out a science-based national strategy to contain the virus.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus, which I chair, that “the path of the economy is going to depend on our ability to retain control, to get control of the virus and keep control.” This is especially true with respect to restaurants.

MINIMUM WAGE

Do you support raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical. Last year, the House passed the Raise the Wage Act, which would gradually increase the federal minimum wage, reaching $15 an hour in six years and indexed to inflation thereafter. Restaurant jobs, like all jobs, must pay a living wage so that all American workers can live with dignity.

I agree with the statement by Businesses for a Fair Minimum Wage that gradually increasing the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour is “good for business, good for customers and good for our economy.” These businesses correctly point out that workers are also customers; if all businesses are paying higher wages, all businesses benefit when these wages are spent.

For this and other reasons, an examination by Businesses for a Fair Minimum Wage of relevant studies found, “Extensive research refutes the claim that increasing the minimum wage causes increased unemployment and business closures.”

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding restaurant worker pay?

I support expanding the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), Child Tax Credit (CTC), and Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit (CDCTC), which would boost take-home pay for many restaurant workers.

The EITC has been a highly effective tool to keep working Americans out of poverty, but it does little for those without children. Legislation passed by the House Ways and Means Committee last year would increase the maximum EITC for these workers from $530 to $1,460, while increasing the qualifying annual income limit from $16,000 to $21,000, while expanding eligibility from workers aged 25-64 to those 19-65. This would benefit an estimated 293,600 South Carolina workers.

This legislation would also expand the CTC so that low-income families whose current CTC amount is limited by the amount of income taxes they pay would receive the full $2,000 per child. In addition, the bill would add a $1,000 Young Child Tax Credit for children under age 4. These CTC provisions would benefit an estimated 658,400 South Carolina children under 17 — many of them the children of restaurant workers.

Finally, the Ways and Means legislation would similarly allow low-income families to receive the full amount of the CDCTC ($3,000 for one child and $6,000 for two or more) regardless of their income tax liability.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS

Do you support extending an extra $600 per week, or another amount, to people now on unemployment?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical because in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, millions of Americans are out of work through no fault of their own. The $600 per week enhanced unemployment benefits provided by the CARES Act provided a lifeline to these workers, as well as the businesses they patronize. These benefits expired at the end of July, but the need remains; even as many businesses have reopened and re-hired workers, the number of permanent job losses is still rising, in part because so many businesses have been forced to permanently close.

Many Americans are at risk of homelessness and hunger. Former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen told the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis that “it would be a catastrophe not to extend” enhanced benefits. That catastrophe is unfolding now, and we must act to stop it.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding unemployment benefits?

After we restart enhanced unemployment benefits, we cannot allow benefits to return to pre-crisis levels until the economy has fully recovered.

Current Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said recently, “Too little support would lead to a weak recovery, creating unnecessary hardship for households and businesses. Over time, household insolvencies and business bankruptcies would rise, harming the productive capacity of the economy, and holding back wage growth. By contrast, the risks of overdoing it seem, for now, to be smaller. Even if policy actions ultimately prove to be greater than needed, they will not go to waste.”

Premature cutbacks in unemployment benefits slowed our recovery from the Great Recession; we must not make the same mistake as we recover from the current crisis.

RESTAURANT INSURANCE

Do you support the creation of a federal program to bolster coverage of business interruption insurance claims related to a pandemic?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical. Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney of New York, the chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform and a member of both the Financial Services Committee and the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, has introduced the Pandemic Risk Insurance Act, which would create a reinsurance program administered by the Treasury Department to compensate insurance companies for paying out businesses interruption policies that cover pandemic-related losses during a public health emergency.

As with terrorism and floods, two other types of emergencies that can harm large numbers of people and businesses simultaneously, private insurance companies are reluctant to sell policies that cover pandemic-related claims, so federal government involvement is essential to protect against widespread losses.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding pandemic-related revenue losses in the restaurant industry?

The best way to prevent pandemic-related revenue losses is to prevent pandemics and limit their spread. We must bolster our investment in public health at every level — from local to global — so that disease outbreaks are caught early and stopped before they spread across the world.

PPP, CONTINUED

Do you support the creation of a federal long-term loan program with favorable terms, covering at least six months of restaurant operating expenses?

Possibly. I would consider supporting it. The updated Heroes Act passed by the House included several provisions to assist restaurants and other businesses, many of which are grants or credits rather than loans. In addition to the Restaurants Act, the bill includes a second round of PPP loans for the hardest hit businesses, a modification allowing forgivable PPP loan funds to be spent over as many as 24 weeks, and enhancements to the employee retention and rehiring tax credit.

The original Heroes Act also included a tax credit for fixed costs like rent, mortgage and utility payments. The Select Subcommittee has been pushing the Federal Reserve to make improvements to its Main Street Lending Facility under the CARES Act so that more small and medium-sized businesses can benefit. Members of Congress of both parties have also introduced the RESTART Act, which would offer small businesses long-term loans that would be partially forgivable.

As we continue to assess the appropriate mix of tools to help restaurants and other small businesses survive and recover, this proposal should be part of the conversation.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding the long-term survival of restaurants?

The long-term survival of restaurants, in addition to requiring the containment of the coronavirus, is dependent on the long-term strength of the economy. A recent analysis by the non-partisan economic research Moody’s Analytics projected that the implementation of Democratic economic policies — including investments in infrastructure, education, health care, housing and more — would create 7 million more jobs over the next four years than Republican economic policies. That’s 7 million more regular restaurant diners.

TAX CREDITS

Do you support a tax credit for restaurant investments in virus spread reduction, such as personal protective equipment; sanitation systems and employee education?

Possibly. I would consider supporting it. The updated Heroes Act passed by the House adds PPE as a forgivable use of PPP loan funds, provides grant funding for PPE and other workplace safety measures to protect essential workers, which includes restaurant workers, and prohibits PPE price gouging. A tax credit for these purposes is also worthy of consideration.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding the restoration of consumer confidence in restaurants?

Contain the virus.

VACCINE PRIORITY

Following health care workers; first responders and high-risk individuals, do you support prioritizing those in the food supply chain, including agricultural workers and restaurant employees, for COVID-19 testing and vaccine access?

Possibly. I would consider supporting it. COVID-19 testing and vaccine prioritization should be determined by scientists, not politicians, based on how to save the most lives. It must be effective, efficient and equitable.

Prioritization cannot be based on who has the most money or the best political connections — it must be based on how to best protect everyone. I believe it is likely that the high prioritization of food supply chain workers will likely be warranted by public health considerations, but we need to hear from the scientists before committing to any specific priority order.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding the safety of the nation’s food supply?

We must enact universal paid sick leave so that no food supply workers face economic pressure to come to work when they are sick, potentially jeopardizing food safety.

FOOD INSECURITY

Do you support expanding the scope of the Restaurant Meals Program so all users of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits can access food from restaurants?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical because I believe all people must be treated with dignity. That includes trusting them to make choices on what food to eat, while ensuring that healthy food is accessible and affordable.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding hunger relief?

The updated Heroes Act would expand Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. Even before the pandemic, more than 200,000 children in South Carolina were food insecure. This is unacceptable in the richest country in the world.