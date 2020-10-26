Restaurant recovery voter guide: SC 4th Congressional District

Candidate: William Timmons

Party: Republican

Has Timmons ever worked in a restaurant? No

First-ever favorite restaurant: Growing up, my family and I would always go to Ristorante Bergamo. There is nothing like sharing a meal with good company and creating memories that will last forever. The service is always incredible. If you go, the linguine al pomodoro and basilico is a must try!

Most recent restaurant experience: Most recently, my wife Sarah and I visited Passerelle Bistro. The weather was perfect and the view of the falls was stunning.

RESTAURANTS ACT

Do you support the Restaurants Act?

Possibly. I would consider supporting it if we are unable to secure an additional round of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans for small businesses, including bars and restaurants, that still need assistance.

As a small business owner myself, I understand the difficulties facing restaurant owners right now. This is why you will not find a bigger supporter of the PPP loans than myself.

I believe Congress should provide further support to that program so that small businesses of all types — not just restaurants — that can show significant revenue loss receive another round of funding. This is the most straightforward political path and would be far easier and quicker to implement than standing up another new program.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding small, independently owned restaurants?

Again, I supported the CARES Act and supplemental legislation, which included over $650 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program to provide forgivable loans for small businesses, such as small, independently owned restaurants.

Thankfully, here in South Carolina, many businesses have been able to resume somewhat normal practices, but we still have a long way to go. I am all for helping those who need it, but I do not support providing further financial support to anyone and everyone.

At this point in the pandemic, we should only be providing financial assistance to those businesses, such as restaurants, which have seen a significant decrease in revenue. I have been pushing for another round of PPP loans for these businesses and will continue to do so once I am reelected.

MINIMUM WAGE

Do you support raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour?

No because it will not have the intended effect, or unintended consequences are likely and significant, specifically, with businesses still struggling, a minimum wage increase could put some permanently out of business. And with our unemployment numbers still above pre-pandemic levels, a higher wage would make it more expensive for businesses to hire workers, leaving many still unemployed. We need to be promoting policies that get people back to work, not the other way around.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding restaurant worker pay?

In the short term, the best way we can get pay back to normal is to reduce capacity restrictions on restaurants so that more guests can dine, increasing sales and associated tips. But fundamentally, we need to restore the health of the entire American economy.

Pre-pandemic economic data recently released by the Federal Reserve showed that in 2019, the highest percentage of income increases occurred for those making the least amount of money. A tight labor market meant workers could be more particular when looking for work and a prosperous America meant more patrons in restaurants. If we want to help restaurant workers, we need to fully reopen both our restaurants and the broader economy.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS

Do you support extending an extra $600 per week, or another amount, to people now on unemployment?

Possibly. I would consider supporting it if the additional unemployment assistance was capped so that recipients were not making more money than they were while employed. This has created an economic disincentive to return to work in many industries, and it is something that many business owners in our state have expressed their concerns with.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding unemployment benefits?

The government shut down hundreds of thousands of businesses, putting millions of Americans out of work. I believe the government has a responsibility to help those people. The government also has a responsibility to not compete with employers by providing more money to prospective employees to stay at home than to return to work.

I will not support further benefits that would put business owners in the impossible situation of making their employees come back to work and make less money, and I will support unemployment benefits for individuals still out of work as long as their benefits are not greater than their old wages.

RESTAURANT INSURANCE

Do you support the creation of a federal program to bolster coverage of business interruption insurance claims related to a pandemic?

Possibly. I would consider supporting it, but I certainly do not support retroactively amending business interruption insurance policies to include pandemic coverage if they did not previously include such coverage.

There are several different proposals out there right now, but at the end of the day, it is incredibly difficult, if not impossible, to insure against a pandemic like the one we are facing today. For insurance to work properly, there has to be a broad base of policy holders with only a small percentage ever needing to file a claim at any single point in time.

Neither insurance companies nor the federal government are equipped to create a system that would mitigate all business losses incurred in a global pandemic when almost every business in the world is negatively impacted.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding pandemic-related revenue losses in the restaurant industry?

I will continue pushing for all businesses to be able to operate in as normal a way as they can while also maintaining the health and safety of their staff and customers. The federal government cannot afford to bankroll businesses across the country for months on end. State governments cannot afford to do so either.

If the government cannot financially cover losses incurred due to a shutdown, then we should not shutdown your business. But that is what we continue to do.

PPP, CONTINUED

Do you support the creation of a federal long-term loan program with favorable terms, covering at least six months of restaurant operating expenses?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical because, as has been mentioned before, governments at the federal, local and state levels have instituted the shutdowns, and I believe we have an obligation to help impacted businesses and workers. I believe a loan program with extremely favorable terms is warranted.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding the long-term survival of restaurants?

Throughout my time in public service, I have been an advocate for limited government, and that has not changed. I believe the government should do what it can during this pandemic to keep as many struggling businesses alive as possible.

Once we make it through this public health crisis, we need to recreate the environment that led to the historically prosperous economic growth we enjoyed the last few years. Lower taxes and less regulations helped fuel the growth, and you can take it to the bank that I will continue to support pro-business and pro-growth policies as the congressman from South Carolina’s 4th District.

TAX CREDITS

Do you support a tax credit for restaurant investments in virus spread reduction, such as personal protective equipment; sanitation systems and employee education?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical, although if we are going to do it, we should do it now. The longer we wait, the less necessary and good it will do. Businesses need this help now, not a few months from now. We are getting closer to having effective therapeutics and treatments, and within three to six months we will have an effective vaccine. This means we should institute this tax credit and other assistance measures now, while they are needed, not months from now when they may not do any good.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding the restoration of consumer confidence in restaurants?

I can tell you that my family and I have already started returning to restaurants for both indoor and outdoor dining, and we have felt very safe doing so. I would certainly support and participate in any type of public relations campaign aimed at restoring consumer confidence to help get patrons back to South Carolina restaurants.

VACCINE PRIORITY

Following health care workers; first responders and high-risk individuals, do you support prioritizing those in the food supply chain, including agricultural workers and restaurant employees, for COVID-19 testing and vaccine access?

Possibly. I would consider supporting it. I think this makes a lot of sense and will no doubt consider it as Congress and the relevant agencies put together a vaccine plan. Of course, our health care workers and high-risk populations have to be taken care of first. I also believe teachers should also be at or near the front of the line. After that, addressing workers in critical supply lines such as the one this question refers to seems like a logical course of action.

Ultimately, I will defer to our nation’s top public health officials and infectious disease experts as to who should be next in line after health care workers and high-risk individuals.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding the safety of the nation’s food supply?

I have supported the allocation of hundreds of billions of dollars to support testing, contact tracing, the development of effective therapeutics and vaccines, as well as PPE production. I will continue to support these efforts at the federal level to make sure that those who work in the food supply chain are safe, just as all Americans should be.

FOOD INSECURITY

Do you support expanding the scope of the Restaurant Meals Program so all users of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits can access food from restaurants?

Possibly. I would consider supporting it. I believe no American should go hungry. If this could be done without additional expense, then yes. However, with our national debt approaching $30 trillion, I would not support something that would make it more costly to provide meals to those in need.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding hunger relief?

I have continually supported funding for nutritional assistance programs during the pandemic, and I will continue to do as long the need persists.