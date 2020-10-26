Restaurant recovery voter guide: Charleston County Council District 6

Candidate: Kylon Middleton

Party: Democrat

Has Middleton ever worked in a restaurant? Yes

First-ever favorite restaurant: Poogan's Porch. I worked there while I was a student at the College of Charleston. It seemed to be a "family" work environment culture and made me appreciate the importance of providing good customer service. Lessons I learned while working there still guides my actions today. I cannot wait to return to dine in person when the pandemic crisis is mitigated.

Most recent restaurant experience: Takeout

COMPENSATION

Do you support raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical because it is morally right to afford every person who works a living wage.

Raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour is a start, but as the cost of living increases, so should the minimum wage. Raising the minimum wage honors the human dignity of those who provide labor in various industries.

Hourly workers deserve the right to be paid a living wage that enables them to work; support their families from that source of employment and thrive as vital citizens in our communities.

Under the current paradigm, hourly workers have to work multiple low-paying jobs to support their families. The unintended consequences of this are the loss of time spent with family, the emotional and financial toll it takes on the individual, and the stress it places on families.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding restaurant worker pay?

If elected, it is my intention to be a champion for restaurant workers and to protect them from wage theft.

Specifically, I would partner with restaurant workers to bring awareness and reform to the following areas: (1) tip skimming; (2) not paying minimum wage (and fighting for $15 per hour minimum wage for all); (3) illegal deductions; (4) unpaid overtime; (5) unpaid hours; (6) withholding mandatory service charges; and (7) unpaid meal breaks.

OUTDOOR DINING

Do you support encouraging or incentivizing outdoor dining through measures such as tax credits, grants or a streamlined permitting process?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical because we are in a pandemic. The numbers of infections are on the rise again, and now that we are heading into the flu season, we need to look at different ways to promote dining in a safe way.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding restaurant capacity?

I would simply insist that we follow the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce's Business Reopening Toolkit.

In order to safely increase indoor capacity, given what the scientists have outlined to be the modes in which the coronavirus spreads, we need to have a plan to keep our businesses open while being mindful of social distancing, mask wearing and proper hand hygiene.

The specific action I would take regarding restaurant capacity would be to mandate the implementation of the CMCC's One Region Ready Plan, which outlines the Business Reopening Toolkit.

Once we have mitigated the spread of COVID-19, in the absence of a vaccine, we can safely protect restaurant capacity by offering the indoor and outdoor dining to maximize the capacity of restaurants to serve patrons safely during this pandemic.

FOOD INSECURITY

Do you support contracting with local restaurants to produce nutritious, no-cost meals for low-income residents?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical because food insecurity has been exacerbated by the pandemic. This is also critical because many young people are being educated via e-learning at home and need nutritious meals to sustain them during this pandemic.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding food insecurity among your constituents?

I am not elected at this time and have been taking specific actions already regarding food insecurity among my constituents.

Through my church, we have partnered with the Lowcountry Food Bank to provide weekly free, nutritious grocery items to low-income residents. Through a civic organization to which I belong, we provide weekly free, nutritious grocery items to low-income residents on a different day of the week. Through my church, we have also targeted college students at the College of Charleston who are food insecure.

Specifically, when elected, I would foster more robust partnerships with the Lowcountry Food Bank and other organizations to stamp out food insecurity among my constituents.

SERVICE RESTRICTIONS

Do you support maintaining the 11 p.m. curfew on liquor sales at bars and restaurants for the duration of the current health crisis?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical because in non-pandemic times, the number of patrons who come out after 11 p.m. outweigh the capacity of other service providers that could help manage the crowds that overwhelm the business district at night.

Due to the current crisis, especially when you add the dynamic of patrons who may have consumed too much alcohol, I think it presents too much of a risk to providers. We see the spike of cases on our local college campuses, and to extend the curfew would almost encourage the hosting of nightly super-spreader events.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding restaurant and bar-specific restrictions to contain the coronavirus?

Again, I would lift up the CMCC One Region Plan, which contains a Business Reopening Toolkit.

We need to implement this plan with fidelity to mitigate the spread of the virus, until there is a vaccine, and we are able to reopen businesses safely. The same capacity limits I support for indoor and outdoor venues would apply here, as well.

I am not trying to restrict liquor sales at night. I just want to ensure we can provide establishments with maximum capacity options, indoors and outdoors, that keep patrons and workers safe.

RESTAURANT DELIVERY

Do you support creating a cap on third-party food delivery service commission fees?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical because it is hurting restaurants. I would support putting a cap in place, at least while we are in this pandemic, because restaurants are struggling to hold on.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding the high costs of restaurant operation?

Again, I would fight for $15 per hour minimum wage. If workers are happy and paid a living wage, this would reduce turnover. A reduction in turnover is a specific way to reduce the high costs of restaurant operations.

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE

Do you support the creation of an enforcement mechanism to ensure South Carolina bars and restaurants are complying with face covering protocols?

No because it will not have the intended effect, or unintended consequences are likely and significant. Citizens, for the most part, are educated on masking and social distancing as a way to stop the spread of this virus. If restaurants implemented the CMCC One Region Plan by employing the Business Reopening Toolkit, I think each business will adhere to the culture of safety to stay open.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding the restoration of consumer confidence in restaurants?

This is the true challenge. Consumers have been given mixed messages around this virus and now we have more than 212,000 Americans who have lost their lives.

We need to create an atmosphere that promotes safety and compliance, so people feel confident enough to return to in-person patronage.

Again, I would stress that every establishment implement the CMCC One Region Plan by employing the Business Reopening Toolkit, and we create celebration around safety and publicize this in print, television and digital media, so that we restore people's confidence. It will take time and education.

COMMERCIAL RENT

Do you support giving tax breaks to landlords who work out recovery leases for their restaurant tenants?

Possibly. I would consider supporting it if the recovery truly benefits the restaurant owner and workers and not the landlords, per se.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding the high cost of commercial rent?

I would advocate to change the policies associated with this. It threatens small business ownership.

RESTAURANT STAFFING

Do you support increased investment in alternative transportation facilities and services?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical because parking is a big problem.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding ongoing staff shortages in the local restaurant sector?

Increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour and follow through with the Lowcountry Rapid Transit.