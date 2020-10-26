Restaurant recovery voter guide: Charleston County Council District 3

Candidate: Rob Wehrman

Party: Democrat

Has Wehrman ever worked in a restaurant? No

First-ever favorite restaurant: Western Sizzlin': There is nothing like a country buffet for a kid after baseball practice. My main course was mac and cheese.

Most recent restaurant experience: Dinner at Stella's (outside) to celebrate a friend's wedding.

COMPENSATION

Do you support raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour?

Possibly. I would consider supporting it if it could be accomplished on a state or federal level, without putting Charleston at a regional disadvantage. However, this is not something that can be done at the county level under state law.

Nevertheless, I do believe the current federal minimum wage is too low. It has not been increased in over 10 years, and we have seen how the cost of living, particularly in Charleston, has risen during that time.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding restaurant worker pay?

In South Carolina, state law prohibits local governments from regulating many aspects of worker pay. This includes minimum wage, as described above, as well as non-financial benefits like paid leave. I would lobby our state legislators to put more power back into the hands of local communities, and allow local governments to address these issues in whatever way works best for them.

Ultimately, however, I think the county can provide more help to restaurant workers (and workers in all industries) by lower housing and transportation costs. I would work to invest in long-term, quality affordable housing and push to eliminate regulatory barriers that drive up market rate housing costs.

I would also prioritize investments in public transportation, bike lanes and other transportation alternatives that give workers cheaper ways to get to work.

OUTDOOR DINING

Do you support encouraging or incentivizing outdoor dining through measures such as tax credits, grants or a streamlined permitting process?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical because we won't be able to get the food and beverage industry back on track if customers and workers don't feel safe. Restaurants need the ability to safely meet the demands of all types of customers, many of whom are still uncomfortable with indoor dining.

In many cases, restaurants may not be able to safely offer indoor dining because of their limited size. We need to do whatever we can to allow restaurants to serve patrons in the safest way possible. This isn't just good public health policy, it's also good for business.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding restaurant capacity?

I would certainly work to streamline permitting processes for outdoor dining and work to promote restaurants and other businesses offering outdoor dining. Because COVID-19 has reduced county revenues, I am not confident that grants or tax credits would be appropriate in the short run, but I would be open to reexamining that option if revenue projections changed.

FOOD INSECURITY

Do you support contracting with local restaurants to produce nutritious, no-cost meals for low-income residents?

Possibly. I would consider supporting it if we have money in the budget. Because of the revenue crunch caused by COVID-19, we need to be cautious about creating new public expenditures. That being said, a locally sourced meal program could be a particularly worthwhile investment because it would provide multiple benefits, helping low-income residents while also providing a revenue stream for local restaurants.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding food insecurity among your constituents?

I would work to develop and promote more community-based food providers. The basic problem is that the traditional options (restaurants, grocery stores, etc.) have not been able to serve the needs of many low-income residents.

For example, local leaders have put in a lot of effort toward luring a grocery store to the Shipwatch Square site for years, with nothing to show for it. It is time to place more emphasis on community based alternatives, like the sliding-scale grocery operated by Fresh Future Farms, developing food cooperatives, or investing in a locally sourced meal program.

SERVICE RESTRICTIONS

Do you support maintaining the 11 p.m. curfew on liquor sales at bars and restaurants for the duration of the current health crisis?

No, for the following reason: I think we need to give bars and restaurants the opportunity to operate, so long as they can operate safely. If customers and employees are wearing masks and complying with any other safety protocols, I don't see why they shouldn't be allowed to stay open longer. The fear, of course, is that the rules will go out the window if folks are allow to stay out later. This is really an enforcement problem, though, and I think governments should focus on weeding out bad actors, rather than limiting the opportunities for businesses who are trying to do things the right way.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding restaurant and bar-specific restrictions to contain the coronavirus?

I am more inclined to support or maintain science-based restrictions on the way bars and restaurants operate, rather than telling them when (or whether) they can operate. I have visited the local coffee shop by my office regularly throughout the pandemic and have visited several other restaurants that were operating in a careful, safe way. I do think that safety procedures need to stay in place until we are confident that the virus has passed. The worst thing for the restaurant industry would be another large-scale shutdown.

RESTAURANT DELIVERY

Do you support creating a cap on third-party food delivery service commission fees?

Possibly. I would consider supporting it if we had more information on how it would impact local restaurants in our region.

Similar caps on commission fees charged by delivery companies (such as DoorDash and UberEats) have been instituted in larger cities, like New York and Los Angeles. While these delivery companies offer a particularly useful service during the pandemic, many restaurants have been unable to afford the fees that come with that service. COVID-19 has hit smaller businesses the hardest. While larger restaurants may be able to absorb these fees or even negotiate lower commissions, smaller restaurants have less flexibility and negotiating power.

I am certainly open to the idea, but I would want to learn more from the local restaurant industry to determine who would benefit and who would lose out on this type of measure in a smaller market, like Charleston

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding the high costs of restaurant operation?

I would study the feasibility of a commission fee cap, both legally and economically. More broadly, I would work with the restaurant industry to identify other areas where the county can assist in lowering costs.

I am particularly intrigued by the idea of formula business restrictions, like the ordinance approved by Folly Beach which effectively bans chain restaurants. While these ordinances are generally instituted to preserve the local character of a neighborhood, they can also have the side effect of lowering commercial real estate prices. While this wouldn't be appropriate in every situation, it could help local restaurants by essentially setting aside areas where they would not have to compete for real estate with larger chains.

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE

Do you support the creation of an enforcement mechanism to ensure South Carolina bars and restaurants are complying with face covering protocols?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical because we need to be able to enforce rules that ensure the safety of employees and customers. Health experts have concluded that wearing a mask is one of the most effective ways we can stop the spread of COVID-19. We need to do whatever we can to make sure that we keep the virus under control. This will not only give potential customers the assurance they need to return, it will also help prevent a disastrous spike in cases that could set us back even further.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding the restoration of consumer confidence in restaurants?

In addition to enforcing the county's mask ordinance, I would push to make it easier for restaurants to offer outdoor dining (as discussed previously). I think the county should also promote businesses that are complying with best practices and guidelines, like those that participate in the One Region Ready Pledge.

COMMERCIAL RENT

Do you support giving tax breaks to landlords who work out recovery leases for their restaurant tenants?

Possibly. I would consider supporting it if there is room in the budget. As discussed previously, I am concerned about adding new expenditures or cutting revenues from the county's budget while we are still working through COVID-19.

That being said, if restaurants are still lagging behind after the county's budget has recovered, or if there is a significant injection of stimulus money from the state or federal government, I would be open to using money to support recovery leases for restaurants.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding the high cost of commercial rent?

I would to identify areas where zoning or regulatory reforms can be used to reduce commercial real estate prices, and coordinate with other local governments to try to pass those reforms. Generally, increased supply will lead to lower prices. Thus, we should work to identify areas where additional commercial and restaurant space is desirable.

However, in more specific circumstances, limiting the use of commercial properties through targeted measures like formula business ordinances could make commercial space more affordable (at least for a subset of local restaurants).

RESTAURANT STAFFING

Do you support increased investment in alternative transportation facilities and services?

Yes, I believe this measure is critical because alternative transportation facilities and services will expand economic opportunity for workers while strengthening our region's economy (and reducing traffic).

Investment in public transit, particularly the Lowcountry Rapid Transit bus line, as well as bike lanes and more walkable neighborhoods will create more efficient ways to travel throughout the region. This will provide many residents with more convenient, cheaper access to jobs and will expand the employment pool for businesses.

If elected, what specific actions will you take regarding ongoing staff shortages in the local restaurant sector?

I will advocate for more investment in public transit, as well as biking and walking infrastructure.

I will be an especially strong advocate for completing the Lowcountry Rapid Transit line in a way that maximizes the project's impact. One of the most significant aspects of the project is the potential for "transit oriented development" that would locate more housing and development close to the stops along the route. This will not only ensure more residents can access the transit line itself, it will also expand housing opportunities for people to live closer to their work. To make this work, however, we must devote a significant portion of the development surrounding the transit line to affordable housing.

Finally, because housing and transit are so deeply intertwined, we must also work to increase the supply of housing in other areas close to job centers.