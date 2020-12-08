Researchers say widely used software is easily infiltrated; Tesla aims to raise $5B by striking while the iron is hot

Research: Millions of devices hack-vulnerable
BOSTON — Researchers at a cybersecurity firm say they have identified vulnerabilities in software widely used by millions of connected devices — flaws that could be exploited by hackers to penetrate business and home computer networks and disrupt them.
There is no evidence of any intrusions that made use of these vulnerabilities. But their existence in data-communications software central to internet-connected devices prompted the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to flag the issue in an advisory.
Potentially affected devices from an estimated 150 manufacturers range from networked thermometers to "smart" plugs and printers to office routers and healthcare appliances to components of industrial control systems, the cybersecurity firm Forescout Technologies said in a report released Tuesday. Most affected are consumer devices including remote-controlled temperature sensors and cameras, it said.
In the worst case, systems that help drive "critical services to society" such as water, power and automated building management could be crippled, said Awais Rashid, a computer scientist at Bristol University in Britain who reviewed the findings.
In its advisory, CISA recommended industrial control systems should not be accessible from the internet and should be isolated from corporate networks.
Tesla seeks to raise $5B more capital
NEW YORK — Tesla is looking to raise up to $5 billion in capital through a stock offering as the electrical vehicle and solar panel maker seeks to take advantage of strong demand for its products.
This is the second such move for the company in three months. In September Tesla said that it planned to sell up to $5 billion worth of common shares just one day after its 5-for-1 stock split took effect.
Similar to its prior capital raise, Tesla Inc. said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that the stock sales would be made "from time to time." The stock will be sold through 10 different brokerage houses, and each will get up to a 0.25 percent commission.
Wedbush's Daniel Ives said in a client note that the current move makes sense given the strong rally in the company's shares and investors' keen interest in the electric vehicle market.
Tesla's stock has exploded this year, growing more than 600 percent.
The company headed by Elon Musk has to finance some big-ticket capital spending this year because it's building a new factory in Germany and has plans for an additional plant outside of Austin, Texas. It's also gearing up to roll out its new "Cybertruck" pickup and a semi next year.
Another judge blocks Trump's TikTok ban
WASHINGTON — A federal judge has blocked President Donald Trump's attempts to ban TikTok, the latest legal defeat for the administration as it tries to wrest the popular app from its Chinese owners.
The Trump administration had tried to ban the short-form video app from smartphone app stores in the U.S. and cut it off from vital technical services. TikTok sued, arguing such actions would violate free speech and due process rights.
Judge Carl Nichols of the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., said in a ruling Monday that the Commerce Department "likely overstepped" its use of presidential emergency powers "and acted in an arbitrary and capricious manner by failing to consider obvious alternatives."
Nichols is the second federal judge to fully block the Trump administration's economic sanctions against the app as the court cases proceed.
The Trump administration has alleged that TikTok is a security threat because the Chinese government could spy on app users' personal data. TikTok has denied it's a security threat but said it's still trying to work with the administration to resolve its concerns.
Trump in September gave his tentative blessing to a proposal by ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns TikTok, meant to resolve U.S. national security concerns by having the U.S. companies Oracle and Walmart invest in TikTok. Oracle would manage U.S. user data under the arrangement. But a federal agency still has to review and finalize an arrangement.
A government deadline for ByteDance to complete the deal passed on Friday, and it's not clear what the status of the agreement is.
Worker output grew at 4.6% rate in 3Q
WASHINGTON — U.S. productivity increased at a solid 4.6 percent pace in the July-September quarter, slightly below the initial estimate, while labor costs fell at a slower pace.
The third quarter increase in productivity was below the first estimate a month ago of a 4.9 percent increase, the Labor Department reported Tuesday. Productivity had surged at a 10.6 percent rate in the second quarter.
Labor costs fell at a 6.6vpercent rate in the third quarter , a smaller drop than the 8.9 percent decline estimated a month ago.
Productivity, the amount of output per hour of work, is the major factor determining living standards. As productivity rises, employers can pay their workers more without having to boost the price of their products.
Apple to tighten app privacy, remove some
LONDON — Apple is stepping up privacy for app users, forcing developers to be more transparent about data collection and warning they could be removed if they don’t comply with a new anti-tracking measure.
An executive at the U.S. tech giant said Tuesday it’s set to roll out the anti-tracking feature next year and warned it could kick apps off its widely used App Store if they don’t obey its requirements.
Called App Tracking Transparency, it will require apps to clearly ask for users permission before tracking them. In a separate policy update, apps in the App Store will soon have to start giving users more details about the personal data each app uses.
Apple headphones twice AirPods' cost
SAN RAMON, Calif.— Apple has one more thing for the holiday shopping season: over-the-ear, wireless headphones that will test how much people are willing to splurge on for high-quality sound.
The headphones, called AirPods Max, will cost $549 — far more than similar products from Bose and Sony that offer many of the same features, such as noise cancellation. The lofty price is more double what it costs to buy Apple's in-ear wireless headphones.
Apple began accepting orders for the AirPods Max on Tuesday, but they won't be in stores until Dec. 15.
The announcement of the long-rumored headphones caps a one of Apple's busiest autumns in years, despite a pandemic that has kept most of its engineers at home to help fight the spread of the coronavirus. Since September, Apple has rolled out its next generation of smartwatches, four new iPhones and Mac computers that will run on its own internally designed processors instead of chips made by Intel.
The AirPods Max is clearly intended for Apple's more affluent customers looking for the best in acoustics. The over-the-ear headphones are aiming to expand upon the popularity of the wireless ear buds that Apple first released four years ago after eliminating the headphone jack from its iPhones. The in-ear AirPods sell for $159 to $249.