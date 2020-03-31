Rescue loans for businesses available soon; feds ask airlines about repayment plans

Businesses may see relief loans Friday
NEW YORK — Small businesses seeking loans through the government's $2 trillion coronavirus relief package could receive money as soon as Friday.
That prediction came Tuesday from senior administration officials who spoke to reporters about details of the loan program. Companies will be able to submit applications on Friday.
With an approval process that's been stripped down from the one used for traditional business loans, money can be available to companies the same day. The loans are available to small businesses ranging from sole proprietors and freelancers to companies with up to 500 employees.
Airlines pressed on loan paybacks
DALLAS — The Treasury Department wants airlines to say how they will compensate the government for $25 billion in grants used to keep employees on the payroll during the coronavirus outbreak.
The economic-relief bill passed last week gives the Treasury Secretary the power to take an equity stake in airlines that get taxpayer help.
The law provides money for grants and another $25 billion in loans or loan guarantees for passenger airlines hurt by the severe drop in travel from the outbreak. The number of people going through security checkpoints at U.S. airports has plunged more than 90 percent from a year ago, and airlines have suspended nearly all of their international flights. ￼￼
The Treasury Department warned airlines in a document posted Monday night to apply for aid by late Friday or face delays in processing their requests. If they fail to apply by April 27, they could be shut out.
American Airlines has said it will seek $12 billion. Other major carriers did not immediately indicate their plans.￼
Fed sets up hub for central banks
WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve will lend dollars to overseas central banks in exchange for Treasury securities, the latest effort by the Fed to hold down interest rates and ensure financial markets can function.
The Fed said Tuesday that its new lending facility would enable foreign central banks to access dollars without having to sell Treasury securities. Too much selling of Treasurys pushes down prices and lifts their interest rates, or yields.
"This facility should help support the smooth functioning of the U.S. Treasury market by providing an alternative temporary source of U.S. dollars other than sales of securities in the open market," the Fed said.
Foreign central banks typically lend dollars to banks in their countries, which conduct much of their business in dollars.
The Fed has already expanded swap lines with 14 central banks, which it uses to exchange dollars for an equal amount of foreign currency. This new facility allows central banks to sell Treasury securities to the Fed, with an agreement to buy them back the next day, a trade known as a "repurchase agreement" or repo. The central banks pay a small interest rate on what is essentially an overnight loan, which can be repeated.
Since the coronavirus has disrupted global economies and financial markets, banks and other financial institutions have sought to sell Treasurys and other securities to raise cash. That has, on some days, pushed up Treasury yields and gummed up financial markets as sellers struggled to find buyers. The Fed's overseas lending facility enables foreign central banks to convert Treasuries to cash without having to sell them.
The facility will start April 6 and continue for at least 6 months, the Fed said.
Consumer confidence sinks amid pandemic
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer confidence tumbled this month to its lowest level in nearly three years as the impact of the coronavirus on the economy began to be felt.
The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its confidence index dropped to a reading of 120 in March from February's 132.6. It was the lowest reading since the index was at 117.3 in June 2017.
The steep decline in March reflected rising worries about the coronavirus during the survey period of March 1-18. Economists say confidence is sure to fall further as the virus' impact takes a bigger toll on the economy.
Analysts said the sharp drop in the confidence index reflects rising concerns about the damage the virus will cause and about the sharp declines in stock markets.
"The intensification of Covid-19 and extreme volatility in the financial markets have increased uncertainty about the outlook for the economy and jobs," said Lynn Franco, senior director of economist indicators at the Conference Board.
"March's decline in confidence is more in line with a severe contraction — rather than a temporary shock — and further declines are sure to follow," Franco said.
Both a sub-index the covers consumers' view of current business and job market conditions and another sub-index that covers expectations of future conditions fell in March.
China's factories rebound in March
BEIJING — China's manufacturing rebounded in March as authorities relaxed anti-disease controls and allowed factories to reopen, an official survey showed Tuesday, but an industry group warned the economy has yet to fully recover.
The ruling Communist Party is trying to revive the world's second-largest economy after declaring victory over the coronavirus even as the United States and other governments shut down businesses.
The purchasing managers' index issued by the Chinese statistics bureau and the official China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing rose to 52 from February's record low of 35.7 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity increasing.
The federation and private sector economists cautioned the economy still faces challenges as manufacturers rebuild supply chains and authorities try to prevent a spike in infections as employees stream back to work.
"Looking forward, while the lowest point is behind us, it's not the time to celebrate," said Larry Hu of Macquarie Capital.
Hu said the economy faces potential headwinds including a second wave of coronavirus outbreak, a possible global recession and a financial shock due to plunging oil prices.
The shutdown of China's economy sent out global shockwaves, battering Asian countries that supply its factories with components and raw materials and disrupting shipping, airlines and other industries. China is South Carlian's largest overseas trading partner.
Emirates Air get Dubai cash lifeline
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Dubai's government announced Tuesday it will inject equity into Emirates airlines as the Middle East's largest carrier grounds nearly all of its flights due to coronavirus restrictions on travel.
Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said in a statement that liquidity would be given to the state-owned airline, "considering its strategic importance" to Dubai and the economy of the United Arab Emirates, as well as the airline's "key role in positioning Dubai as a major international aviation hub."
He did not say how much credit would be pumped into the airline, only that further details would be announced at a later stage.
Emirates carried around 58 million passengers last year, keeping Dubai's airport as the world's busiest for international travel for several years running.
The United Arab Emirates, which is home to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, has closed its borders to travelers and even transit flights. Mostly only cargo flights, a small number of returning Emirati citizens and emergency cases are flying through the country's airports.
Amazon fires worker behind walkout
NEW YORK — Amazon fired a worker who organized a walkout at a New York warehouse to demand greater protection against the new coronavirus, saying the employee himself flouted distancing rules and put others at risk.
The decision prompted a rebuke from New York Attorney General Letitia James, who called on the National Labor Relations Board to investigate. James said her office is also considering legal options, saying the right to organize is protected in New York.
But Amazon said Christian Smalls had received several warnings for violating social distancing guidelines. Amazon said Smalls showed up at the protest at the Staten Island warehouse Monday despite a order to remain home for 14 days because he had come into contact with a co-worker who had been diagnosed with the virus.