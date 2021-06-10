Requests for unemployment checks fall again; car-rental giant set to pull out of bankruptcy

Jobless claims fall for 6th straight week
WASHINGTON — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell for the sixth straight week as the U.S. economy, held back for months by the coronavirus pandemic, reopens rapidly.
Jobless claims fell by 9,000 to 376,000 from 385,000 the week before, the Labor Department reported June 10. The number of people signing up for benefits exceeded 900,000 in early January and has fallen more or less steadily ever since. Still, claims are high by historic standards. Before the pandemic brought economic activity to a near-standstill in March 2020, weekly applications were regularly coming in below 220,000.
Nearly 3.5 million people were receiving traditional state unemployment benefits the week of May 29, down by 258,000 from 3.8 million the week before.
Businesses are reopening rapidly as the rollout of vaccines allows Americans to feel more comfortable returning to restaurants, bars and shops. The Labor Department reported Tuesday that job openings hit a record 9.3 million in April. Layoffs dropped to 1.4 million, lowest in records dating back to 2000; 4 million quit their jobs in April, another record and a sign that they are confident enough in their prospects to try something new.
"As life normalizes and the service sector continues to gain momentum, we expect initial jobless claims to continue to trend lower," said Joshua Shapiro, chief U.S. economist at Maria Fiorini Ramirez Inc.
Court OKs Hertz bankruptcy exit plan
NEW YORK — Hertz will likely emerge from bankruptcy protection by the end of the month after a court confirmed the reorganization plan for the beleaguered car rental company.
Hertz Global Holdings Inc. said June 10 that its plan will eraser more than $5 billion in debt and provide more than $2.2 billion in liquidity. Creditors will be paid, in full and existing shareholders will receive more than $1 billion in value.
Hertz was among the first major corporations to be felled by the pandemic last year as infections surged and shut down travel on a global scale for both companies and vacationers.
Hertz's bankruptcy exit comes at a time when Americans are getting vaccinated for COVID-19 and eager to start traveling again. Demand for car rentals is surging, and with limited supply, prices are skyrocketing.
The company runs the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands throughout North America, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.
Stores see boost when school starts
NEW YORK — As more children go back to the physical classroom and families look to restart their lives, back-to-school spending this year could top pre-pandemic levels, according to one key spending measure.
Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracks spending across all payment forms including cash, forecasts that spending will be up 5.5 percent between July 15 and Sept. 6. That's compared with the year-ago period when sales were up a modest 1.2 percent as the pandemic wreaked havoc on schools' reopening plans and back-to-school shopping.
In a more telling sign of a rebound, back-to-school sales should increase 6.7 percent on a two-year basis, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse. The figures exclude sales from autos and gas.
The rosy forecast issued June 10 comes as retailers, particularly mall-based stores, are seeing a strong recovery as newly vaccinated shoppers feel safe going out and socializing.
Home loan rates in US tick lower
WASHINGTON — Mortgage rates remained near historic lows this week, with the benchmark 30-year home loan held below the 3 percent mark amid further signs of the economy's recovery from the pandemic recession.
Freddie Mac said Jun 10 the average for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dipped to 2.96 percent from 2.99 percent last week.
The rate for a 15-year loan, which is a popular option among homeowners refinancing their mortgages, edged down to 2.23 percent from 2.27 percent last week.
Ex-UAW leader gets 28-month sentence
DETROIT — He plotted to steal up to $1.5 million in union dues, and the money he diverted was spent on golf clubs, vacation homes, booze and lavish meals, fostering a culture of corruption within the United Auto Workers union.
Now former UAW president Gary Jones will have to spend 28 months in a federal prison and repay thousands of dollars for his crimes.
Jones, 64, was sentenced June 10 after pleading guilty to two counts of conspiracy last year. The judge ordered that Jones surrender for his term in 90 days and recommended a low-security federal prison in Seagoville, Texas, so he would be close to his wife, who now lives near Dallas.
Before sentencing, Jones choked up in the courtroom as he apologized to his family and union members for his actions. "I failed them. I failed the UAW that elected me as president," he said.
Federal sentencing guidelines called for Jones to get 46 to 57 months. Prosecutors asked for 28 months because he accepted responsibility and cooperated as the government went after his cohorts.
Miss. shipbuilder plans to hire 3,000 workers
PASCAGOULA, Miss. — A shipyard that's the largest private employer in Mississippi says it is planning to hire about 3,000 full-time employees.
Ingalls Shipbuilding held a hiring event this week in Pascagoula. Its parent company, Huntington Ingalls Industries, said it's been recruiting potential workers in Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana.
The shipyard recently finished improvements that include more than a million square feet of covered work area, better access to work sites and tool rooms, cool down and hydration stations and a second dining area.