Reports suggest panic shopping is easing up; Apple iPhone sales poised to tumble

Hoard buying may be slowing
NEW YORK — U.S. consumers are still buying more groceries than usual, but the panic buying that took place in mid-March has slowed.
Conagra Brands — which makes packaged foods like Birds Eye frozen vegetables, Chef Boyardee canned pasta and Duncan Hines cake mixes — said sales in the week ending March 29 were up 31 percent from the prior year, UBS said in an analyst note Thursday.
For the two weeks before that, sales were double the previous year.
NCSolutions, a data and consulting firm, said U.S. grocery spending was 23 percent higher the week ending March 28, but that was down from the week before.
Sales of iPhones skid, report say
NEW YORK — U.S. sales of iPhones dropped 56 percent in March compared with a year earlier, according to a report from KeyBanc Capital Markets.
The firm used data from 2 million KeyBanc credit and debit cards to reach that conclusion.
Online sales have not been able to make up for the loss of sales from Apple retail stores, which are mostly closed for the outbreak.
KeyBank also found that people who are buying iPhones are leaning toward cheaper models now, with the economic outlook dark.
US wholesale prices slip in March
WASHINGTON — Wholesale prices fell for a second consecutive month, led by a big drop in energy prices.
The Labor Department reported Thursday that its producer price index, designed to measure inflation before it reaches the consumer, dropped 0.2 percent in March after a bigger 0.6 percent decline in February.
Energy prices dropped a sharp 6.7 percent in March, the third straight monthly decline as global oil prices have taken a nosedive, in part because of falling demand as the coronavirus impacts travel.
Over the past year, wholesale prices are up 0.7 percent from a year ago, indicating that even before the coronavirus disrupted economic activity, there were no signs that inflation was becoming a problem.
For March, food prices were unchanged after having fallen 1.6 percent in February.
Mortgage rates in US flat to lower
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates were stable to slightly lower this week after two weeks of declines amid deepening anxiety over the severe damage to the economy from the coronavirus pandemic.
Home-loan rates have been hitting all-time lows, and mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says there's room for them to move lower. It reported Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year loan was unchanged this week at 3.33 percent. A year ago it was 4.12 percent.
The average on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage declined to 2.77 percent from 2.82 percent.
Demand from prospective buyers has weakened in response to economic concerns, and the housing market has been upended by the pandemic just as it was entering the busy spring season.
Philly Shipyard wins training ship deal
PHILADELPHIA — Officials say Philly Shipyard Inc. has won a major contract to build two training ships for the U.S. Maritime Administration in an award package worth $630 million.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that construction is to start next year, with the first two ships due to be delivered in the spring and winter of 2023.
The contract could total $1.5 billion if the federal government opts to purchase three more ships, the Inquirer said.
CEO Steinar Nerbovik on Wednesday called the award "a major milestone in our strategy to re-position the yard for government and commercial projects."
Officials say the venture is expected to support about 1,200 local jobs. The company laid off hundreds of workers with the completion of construction on a pair of container ships last year.
Construction manager TOTE Services said the ships, which are to replace an aging fleet at state maritime academies, "will feature modern hospital facilities, a helicopter pad and the ability to accommodate up to 1,000 people in times of humanitarian need."