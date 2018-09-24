Stocks dip on trade talks report
NEW YORK — Global stocks took small losses Monday after China reportedly pulled out of trade talks with the U.S. Industrial companies and banks suffered some of the worst declines among American stocks.
Technology and health care companies rose, leaving U.S. indexes only slightly lower.
"The market's been remarkably resilient over the last couple of months while trade tensions were heating up," said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.
Sandven said the trade spat will endure past the midterm elections in November, but stocks are likely to keep rising because of strong earnings growth for U.S. companies, combined with low inflation and low interest rates.
SiriusXM to buy Pandora for $3.5B
NEW YORK — Subscription radio company SiriusXM says it's buying music streaming service Pandora Media Inc. in a stock deal valued at about $3.5 billion that'll allow it to expand its service beyond cars and into homes and other mobile areas.
SiriusXM Holdings Inc. has more than 36 million subscribers in North America, while Pandora has more than 70 million monthly active users.
Pandora has a "go-shop" period in which it can solicit other offers from third parties.
Both companies' boards have approved the transaction, which is expected to close in 2019's first quarter. It still needs approval from Pandora shareholders.
CEO: Sears needs to shed real estate
NEW YORK — The hedge fund owned by Sears Holdings Corp. CEO Eddie Lampert is urging the retailer's board to sell more of its real estate and restructure its debt, as it seeks to avoid bankruptcy.
ES Investment Hedge Fund said Monday that Sears should sell $1.5 billion more in real estate and restructure $1.1 billion in debt, according to the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The Hoffman Estates, Ill.-based operator of Sears and Kmart has closed hundreds of stores as it burns through money amid sagging sales.
In August, the board said it was weighing an offer from Lampert that Sears should sell its Kenmore brand and said ESL might offer to buy it if it was willing to sell.
Comcast wins Sky with $39B bid
LONDON — British regulators say Comcast has beat 21st Century Fox in a rare auction that allowed both sides to bid for European broadcaster Sky.
After three rounds of bidding behind closed doors, Comcast offered the higher price of the equivalent of nearly $39 billion.
The regulator, set up the auction to reduce uncertainty for Sky. It now gives Sky shareholders a firm bid to evaluate after Fox and Comcast engaged in a series of counteroffers.
Fox had long been trying to acquire the 61 percent of Sky it doesn't already own. Comcast wants to grow its operations in Europe. Sky is Europe's largest pay-television operator, with 22.5 million customers in seven countries.
Weight Watchers slims down name
NEW YORK — Weight Watchers is trimming its name to just two letters: WW.
The company says it is renaming itself to focus more on overall wellness and not just dieting. Its app, for example, will offer tips and meditation and give out rewards for tracking meals and exercise.
WW has seen a rise in subscribers, helped by a 2015 investment by Oprah Winfrey. The media mogul has appeared on commercials for the company, promoting her weight loss. WW had 4.5 million subscribers at the end of June, a 28 percent increase from the same period a year before.
The New York-based company says users will see changes to its app starting next week.
Merger deal creates largest gold miner
LONDON — Barrick Gold has agreed to buy Randgold Resources for $6.1 billion in stock to create the world's largest gold miner, worth a combined $18 billion.
Shareholders in Barrick, which is based in Toronto, will own about 66.6 percent of the merged company, which will combine Randgold's African mines with Barrick's holdings in the Americas.
Nicholas Hyett, an analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, says the deal marks a return to Africa for Barrick, which spun off its holdings there eight years ago. Barrick's more stable North American assets will reduce Randgold investors' exposure to risky African markets. Hyett says that's also welcome since Randgold had been struggling to find new projects of scale.
The deal is targeted to close by the 2019 first quarter.
Reports: Versace nears Michael Kors deal
MILAN — An Italian newspaper reports that the Versace group is on the verge of announcing its sale to an American company for $2.4 billion.
Corriere della Sera reported Monday, without citing sources, that the announcement could come as early as Tuesday. Bloomberg and Reuters news agencies later reported the buyer would be fashion group Michael Kors, which has been trying to burnish its image and last year bought high-end shoemaker Jimmy Choo for $1.35 billion.
Versace declined to comment on the reports.
The Italian brand, which was founded by Gianni Versace and has been run by his heirs since his murder 21 years ago, had been eyeing a public listing for several years.
Apple, Salesforce to offer business apps
NEW YORK — Customer relations software company Salesforce says it will join with Apple to create new business apps exclusively for iPhone and iPad.
Salesforce said Monday the partnership will focus on three areas: apps for industry and small business to improve customer relations; enabling businesses and developers to create Salesforce apps for iPhone and iPad; and promoting developer career growth by teaching anyone how to build iOS apps. The "Get Started with iOS Development Trail" app is available now, while the others will roll out later this year and in early 2019.
The companies say that millions of developers would be able to build their own apps through the new Salesforce Mobile SDK for iOS and through Salesforce's free web-based learning platform Trailhead.
Porsche won't make new diesel cars
BERLIN — Porsche's chief executive says the sports car maker won't produce any new diesel models in the wake of parent company Volkswagen's diesel emissions scandal.
CEO Oliver Blume told Sunday's Bild am Sonntag newspaper that, although Porsche itself never developed and produced diesel engines, its image has suffered from the scandal that erupted in 2015. He was quoted as saying the company wants to concentrate on "what we can do particularly well," citing high-performance gasoline models, hybrids and starting next year electric cars.
Blume added: "That also means that there will be no more diesels from Porsche in the future."
He said Porsche hasn't had any diesels in its range since February and the "test phase" has shown that many diesel drivers are prepared to switch to gasoline or hybrid cars.
Disney World online tool tweaks prices
ORLANDO, Fla. — Ticket prices at Walt Disney World will vary based on the date picked with a new online planning tool debuting next month.
Disney World officials said Monday that prices at the resort's four theme parks will be tweaked next month so they're the same instead of Magic Kingdom having a higher price.
Disney introduced flexible pricing at U.S. parks three years ago as an incentive for guests to visit during less busy times. Each month was divided into value, regular and peak days.
Under the new plan, which debuts Oct. 16, prices will vary based on the particular day. Single-day tickets will range from $109 to $129, depending on how popular the day is expected to be.
Visitors can find the lowest-priced days by clicking on a calendar at DisneyWorld.com.