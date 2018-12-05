Report details ex-CBS CEO's misconduct
NEW YORK — A report by CBS lawyers outlines more allegations of sexual misconduct by longtime chief Les Moonves, The New York Times reported.
The report alleges that Moonves destroyed evidence and misled investigators as he attempted to protect his reputation and severance payments, throwing into jeopardy his $120 million exit package. It says investigators had received "multiple reports" about a network employee who was "on call" to perform oral sex on Moonves.
"A number of employees were aware of this and believed that the woman was protected from discipline or termination as a result of it," it cited the report as saying. "Moonves admitted to receiving oral sex from the woman, his subordinate, in his office, but described it as consensual."
It said, the woman did not respond to the investigators' requests for an interview.
The report was prepared by lawyers the network hired to determine if Moonves violated the terms of his employment agreement, the newspaper reported Tuesday. CBS declined to comment Wednesday and lawyers for Moonves did not immediately respond.
As part of his contract with CBS he was required to fully cooperate with the network's investigation.
Lion Air set to cancel Boeing orders
NEW YORK — Indonesia's PT Lion Mentari Airlines is threatening to cancel its aircraft orders from Boeing after a statement from the planemaker suggested that the carrier was to blame for the recent crash that killed 189 people.
"I feel betrayed," Lion's founder, Rusdi Kirana, said Wednesday. "I'm preparing documents to propose cancellations. Everything is still under consideration now."
A preliminary report last month from Indonesia's transportation safety commission didn't specify the cause of the accident but said Lion Air needed to improve its safety culture. Boeing issued a lengthy statement that included an account of the airline's maintenance of the doomed plane.
Boeing has faced criticism from Lion Air and U.S. pilot unions that it should have done more to alert its customers to a new anti-stall feature on the 737 Max, which has also been a focus of the probe.
The new Boeing 737 Max 8 nosedived into the Java Sea minutes after taking off from Jakarta on Oct. 29.
Lion Air has 188 pending orders for the 737 Max, making it one of the biggest buyers of the plane.
Still no details on US-China trade deal
BEIJING — There is still confusion about what President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, committed to when they met in Argentina, even though China has now promised to carry out a trade agreement with Washington.
China's Commerce Ministry said the two sides have a "clear timetable and road map" for talks, but gave no details. China has yet to confirm Trump's claim that Beijing committed to cut auto tariffs and buy more American farm exports.
The confusion triggered a decline in global stock prices on a day when U.S. trading was closed in honor of the late President George H.W. Bush.
Toyota exec says sales near bottom
DETROIT — Toyota's top U.S. executive says car sales nationwide have nearly bottomed out and his company will keep making them despite a dramatic shift to trucks and SUVs.
Jim Lentz told the Detroit Economic Club on Wednesday that car sales fell below 30 percent of sales last month, and he thinks that's close to the bottom. He says Toyota will remain in the market and should pick up sales as other companies get out of selling car models.
UK releases internal Facebook documents
LONDON — The British Parliament has released some 250 pages worth of documents that show Facebook considered charging developers for data access.
Parliament's media committee seized confidential Facebook documents from the developer of a now-defunct bikini photo searching app as part of its investigation into fake news.
In one email, CEO Mark Zuckerberg writes "There's a big question on where we get the revenue from. Do we make it easy for devs to use our payments/ad network but not require them?"
The committee received the documents from app developer Six4Three, which had acquired the files dating from 2013-2014, as part of a U.S. lawsuit against the social media giant. It's suing Facebook over a change to the social network's privacy policies in 2015 that led Six4Three to shut down its app, Pikinis.
Amazon workers exposed to fumes
ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. — Authorities say 24 workers at an Amazon warehouse in New Jersey have been taken to the hospital, at least one of them in critical condition, after bear repellant fell off a shelf and released fumes.
About 30 other workers were treated at the warehouse in Robbinsville on Wednesday morning. Most people were reporting difficulty breathing or burning in their throats.
Robbinsville spokesman John Nalbone told NJ.com that the fumes from the bear repellant were contained in one area of the building's third floor. Hundreds of workers are normally inside the building during work days, and it was unclear how many were exposed.
Amazon confirmed that the accident dispersed strong fumes in the area of the facility. The incident is under investigation.
Line plans 3rd Texas cruise terminal
GALVESTON, Texas — Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and the Port of Galveston plan to develop an $85 million terminal — the third for the cruise-popular city on the Gulf of Mexico.
The Galveston County Daily News reports the partnership was announced Tuesday. The two groups are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding. The Wharves Board of Trustees, which governs the Port of Galveston, could approve a final agreement early next year.
Port director Rodger Rees said Tuesday that the third terminal could open by 2021 with an initial 20-year lease with Royal Caribbean. The cruise line would pay for the new terminal, planned at Pier 10 and also providing additional parking.
Carnival Cruise Line and Disney Cruise Line ships also serve Galveston, which has terminals at Pier 25 and Pier 27.
Ky. light bulb plant to go dark
VERSAILLES, Ky. — A Kentucky plant that manufactures light bulbs will close next year.
News outlets report Ledvance said in a statement that its Versailles Glass & Lamp manufacturing facility, which employs 260 workers, will close by September 2019. The company's statement says the move is due to decreasing demands for traditional light bulbs that are made at the facility.
The company says it will work with affected employees during the closing process.
Ledvance says its Midwest Distribution Center and its Research & Development Lab, which are both in Versailles, won't be impacted.