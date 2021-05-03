You have permission to edit this article.
Region 5-AAAA Golf Scores

at The Aiken Golf Club

Individual

Cameron Biddle, South Aiken 68

Matthew Baxley, North Augusta 73

Richard Anaclerio, Aiken 74

Davis Neal, North Augusta 77

Brendan Tigert, North Augusta 77

Colson McNulty, South Aiken 78

Jake Shuford, South Aiken 78

Mitchell McNeil, North Augusta 78

Trey Stallings, North Augusta 79

Miles Eubanks, South Aiken 80

Tucker Crenshaw, Aiken 81

Jake Pifer, Midland Valley 82

Dustin Hegler, Midland Valley 86

Luke Hanna, Aiken 87

Zion Sampson, Aiken 88

Tucker Samaha, Aiken 88

Trever Williams, Midland Valley 95

Wyatt Thomas, Midland Valley 105

Seth Poovey, Airport 111

Alex Perry, Airport 118

Robert Marciarello, Midland Valley 120

Will Zueger, Airport 124

Foster Barrs, Airport 129

Phoenix Amick, Airport 131

Team

South Aiken 304

North Augusta 305

Aiken 330

Midland Valley 368

Airport 482

