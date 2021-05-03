Region 5-AAAA Golf Scores
at The Aiken Golf Club
Individual
Cameron Biddle, South Aiken 68
Matthew Baxley, North Augusta 73
Richard Anaclerio, Aiken 74
Davis Neal, North Augusta 77
Brendan Tigert, North Augusta 77
Colson McNulty, South Aiken 78
Jake Shuford, South Aiken 78
Mitchell McNeil, North Augusta 78
Trey Stallings, North Augusta 79
Miles Eubanks, South Aiken 80
Tucker Crenshaw, Aiken 81
Jake Pifer, Midland Valley 82
Dustin Hegler, Midland Valley 86
Luke Hanna, Aiken 87
Zion Sampson, Aiken 88
Tucker Samaha, Aiken 88
Trever Williams, Midland Valley 95
Wyatt Thomas, Midland Valley 105
Seth Poovey, Airport 111
Alex Perry, Airport 118
Robert Marciarello, Midland Valley 120
Will Zueger, Airport 124
Foster Barrs, Airport 129
Phoenix Amick, Airport 131
Team
South Aiken 304
North Augusta 305
Aiken 330
Midland Valley 368
Airport 482