Vietnamese Spring Rolls with Peanut Sauce
Please don’t treat this recipe as carved in stone. I feel very free to change it every time I make them, using whatever is at hand. I rarely have the noodles, and don’t want to take the time to cook them when I’m in an emergency hurry, so I substitute arugula or spinach. I always have some cooked shrimp left over from a meal, usually meted out judiciously to the cat, but have found they are very handy for spring rolls.
I’m looking forward to reading Andrea Nguyen’s soon-to-come out cook book, "Vietnamese Food Any Day." Her preferred rice paper wrapper is the Three Ladies brand. I suggest watching a couple of videos on the method of filling and folding before tackling for the first time when hungry.
Ingredients
2 rice paper wraps
2-3 cooked shrimp, cut in half vertically
1-2 slices of avocado
1-3 pieces of julienned cucumber, 3-4 inches long
1-3 pieces of julienned carrot, 3-4 inches long
1 ounce prepared cellophane noodles
1-3 sprigs arugula
1/4 cup fresh coriander leaves
1/4 cup fresh mint leaves
Soy sauce and salad oil, to taste
For dipping sauce
1/4 cup peanut butter (plain or chunky)
1-2 tablespoons soy sauce
1-2 tablespoons hoisin sauce
1/3-1 teaspoons chili paste
Chopped peanuts (optional)
Optional substitutions
Half of a cooked chicken tender, or similarly sized beef, pork or lobster, for shrimp
Cooked buckwheat or other noodle, for cellophane noodles
1 small head lettuce or 1/4 cup baby spinach, for arugula
1/4 cup fresh basil and/or parsley leaves, for coriander and/or mint leaves
Directions
Have all the ingredients ready and placed next to each other on a plate or tray for easy access, with a board or large plate ready to work on. Sprinkle the working surface with water lightly. Fill a large saute or frying pan halfway with warm water.
Open the package of rice paper wrappers and dip one into the water for a brief time: Only 10-15 seconds at most. Lay softened wrapper on the dampened board or plate.
Put shrimp, pretty side down, in the middle of the wrapper. Add the other ingredients on top of or beside the shrimp, so that when the wrapper is rolled the shrimp or pretty colored ingredients are visible, and layer the rest of the ingredients.
Make a small fold up at the bottom of the wrap. Fold in each of the sides slightly. Roll up the wrap, enclosing all the ingredients, with the shrimp visible in the center. Move to a serving plate or platter. Proceed with the next wrapper. Serve with the dipping sauce.
To make the sauce: Mix the ingredients with a small amount of warm tap water, adding the peanuts at the end if desired.
Anything-and-everything Wrap
Ingredients
1-2 corn or flour tortilla at room temperature
1/3 cup cooked ingredients, such as ratatouille, caponata, stew, chicken casserole
1/4 to 1/2 cup grated Swiss, cheddar or Parmesan cheese, or 1/4 cup feta cheese (optional)
Directions
Lay a tortilla flat on working surface and fill the tortilla with meat or vegetables, using a slotted spoon to drain any excess liquid. If using cheese, scatter it atop the filling. Fold or roll up, or wrap another tortilla around the assemblage. If you want to warm the wrap, heat it quickly in the microwave. Cut into quarters or shapes, or serve whole, as desired.
Cheese Quesadillas
Ingredients
2 corn or flour tortillas
1/3 cup grated Swiss, cheddar or Parmesan cheese
1/3 cup salsa (optional)
Directions
Lay a tortilla flat on a working surface and sprinkle with cheese. Top with salsa if desired. Fold or roll over, or sandwich with another tortilla. Heat quickly in the microwave if desired, or slide into a hot, greased frying pan.