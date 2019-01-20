GREEN EGGS AND HAM SOUP
Ingredients
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
4 ounces thick-cut ham or prosciutto, diced
1 small onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
4 cups low-sodium chicken broth
4 cups chopped broccoli florets
2 cups chopped cauliflower florets
2 teaspoons fresh thyme
⅛ teaspoon salt
4 cups baby spinach
¼ cup chopped fresh parsley, plus more for garnish
8 cups water
2 tablespoons distilled white vinegar
4 large eggs
Directions
Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add ham (or prosciutto) and cook, stirring often, until lightly browned, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a plate and set aside.
Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and onion to the pot. Cook, stirring often, until softened, about 3 minutes. Add garlic; cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add broth, broccoli, cauliflower, thyme and salt. Reduce heat to a simmer, cover and cook until the broccoli is very tender, about 6 minutes. Add spinach and parsley. Remove from heat and let stand, covered, until the spinach is wilted, about 5 minutes. Puree the soup in the pot with an immersion blender or in batches in a regular blender. (Use caution when blending hot liquids.) Cover to keep warm.
Meanwhile, bring water and vinegar to a boil in a large saucepan. Reduce to a bare simmer. Gently stir in a circle so the water is swirling around the pan. Break an egg into a small bowl, then submerge the lip of the bowl into the simmering water and gently add the egg. Working quickly, repeat with remaining eggs. Cook for 4 minutes for soft set, 5 minutes for medium set and 8 minutes for hard set.
Serve the soup topped with a poached egg, some ham (or prosciutto) and parsley, if desired.
GREEN EGGS AND HAM SOUP is excerpted from EatingWell Soups © 2018 Meredith Corporation. Photography © 2018 by Meredith Corporation. Reproduced by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved.