Rebound bulls fuel stocks again; GE is offloading lighting business it started in 1892

Wall St. climbs on economy hopes
NEW YORK — Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Wednesday, extending the market's gains into a third day on hopes for a coming economic revival as larger swaths of the country relax stay-at-home mandates imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic and clear the way for more businesses to reopen.
Despite a choppy day of trading, the S&P 500 gained 1.5 percent and finished above the 3,000 mark for the first time since early March. The Dow Jones Industrial Average crossed above 25,000, where it hasn't closed since March.
Financial, industrial and health care stocks accounted for a big slice of the gains. Department store chains, which took some of the market's worst losses earlier this year when worries about the recession were peaking, surged amid optimism that life can inch back toward normal.
"Today is a little bit of a follow-through from yesterday," said Bill Northey, senior investment director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. "This is optimism about the reopening of the U.S. economy and, really, the global economy."
The movements followed up on strong gains in Europe, where authorities proposed a $825 billion recovery fund to help carry the region through the recession caused by the response to the coronavirus pandemic. Asian stocks were mixed, as tensions between the U.S. and China over the independence of Hong Kong weighed on markets there.
The S&P 500 is back to where it was in early March, in the early days of its sell-off on worries about the coming steep recession. It's now down 10.3 percent from its high in February, recovering from a nearly 34 percent drop in March.
GE's long-held lighting unit sold
BOSTON — GE is selling its lighting unit to smart home company Savant Systems for an undisclosed amount.
General Electric Co. CEO Lawrence Culp said Wednesday that the transaction is part of GE's ongoing process to be a more focused industrial company.
The deal includes a long-term licensing agreement for use of the GE brand.
GE Lighting has been around for almost 130 years. General Electric Co. was formed by merging the Edison Electric Co. and the Thomson Houston Co. on April 15, 1892, according to GE's website.
GE Lighting will remain headquartered in Cleveland, with its more than 700 employees transferring to Savant once the deal closes. The transaction is expected to close in the middle of the year.
Fed notes sharp economic fall from virus
WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve detailed Wednesday what most of the nation is already acutely aware of: Economic activity fell sharply around the country in April and May as measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus outbreak took hold.
Drawing on reports from its 12 regions, the Fed noted that consumer spending dropped sharply as mandated closure of many retail establishments remained in place. Auto sales were also down sharply from a year ago.
The Fed's report also pointed to sharp declines in U.S. manufacturing, with output notably weak in autos, aerospace and energy-related manufacturing.
Employment has fallen significantly, with millions of laid-off workers filling for jobless benefits. The Fed said that layoffs would have been even more severe, but the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program helped many businesses to limit or avoid layoffs.
The Fed's report, known as the "Beige Book," will be used as a basis for discussion on the economy when the central bank's policy-making committee meets on June 9-10 to decide its next moves on interest rates.
Since the global pandemic began, the central bank has cut its benchmark interest rate to a record low near zero and pumped billions of dollars into the financial system to ensure an uninterrupted flow of credit.
Disney, SeaWorld detail Fla. park plans
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — SeaWorld and Walt Disney World will reopen in Orlando in June and July after months of inactivity because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to plans a city task force approved Wednesday.
The proposals will now be sent to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for final approval.
The plan calls for SeaWorld to open to the public on June 11. Disney plans a tiered reopening, with Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom opening on July 11, followed by Epcot and Hollywood Studios on July 15. Last week, Universal Orlando presented its plan to reopen on June 5. That plan also has been approved by the Orlando task force, which sent its recommendation to the governor.
Jim McPhee, Disney's senior vice president of operations, said the parks would open with limited capacity, but he didn't specify the number of guests who would be allowed in initially.
Disney World also plans smaller, soft openings prior to July 11, but no specifics were provided.
SeaWorld is planning an employee appreciation event on June 10 before opening to the public the next day, said Interim CEO Marc Swanson.
Walmart looks to sell used clothing online
NEW YORK — Walmart is teaming up with online resale site ThredUP.com to offer nearly 750,000 items of used women's and children's clothing and accessories items on its website.
The move, announced Wednesday, marks Walmart's entry into the used clothing business, which has been a retailing bright spot. A few years ago, the nation's largest retailer began selling used watches on its site.
The deal was in the works for the past year and represents ThredUP's first online shop with a major retailer. It signed partnerships last year with Macy's and J.C. Penney to carve out areas in their brick-and-mortar stores.
Walmart has been boosting its fashion offerings in a bid to attract millennial shoppers. It has added nearly 1,000 brands, including Champion, Jordache and Levi Strauss.
Denise Incandela, head of fashion for Walmart U.S. online business, said that there will be some overlap between the brands Walmart carries and what its www.walmart.com/thredup section is offering starting Wednesday. But the used items won't be in season, she noted.
Carmaking alliance to share more resources
TOKYO — The auto alliance of Nissan and Renault said Wednesday it will be sharing more vehicle parts, technology and models to save costs as the industry struggles to survive the coronavirus pandemic.
Alliance operating board chairman Jean-Dominique Senard said the group, which also includes smaller Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motors Corp., will have each company focusing on geographic regions.
He stressed the alliance needs to adjust to the "unprecedented economic crisis," to pursue efficiency and competitiveness, not sheer sales volumes.
"Now is the time to rebuild," Senard said, making clear he believed the alliance remained strong.
All automakers are suffering from the pandemic, and scaling back or suspending production, but Nissan was reeling before the crisis struck from a scandal involving its former chairman, Carlos Ghosn.
Yokohama-based Nissan is due to report its annual results on Thursday and has forecast it will slip into its first yearly loss in 11 years.
Under the latest initiative, Nissan Motor Co. will focus on China, North America and Japan; Renault on Europe, Russia and South America and North Africa, and Mitsubishi on Southeast Asia and Oceania, for the benefit of the entire alliance.
Huawei exec's fraud case will proceed
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — A Canadian judge ruled Wednesday the U.S. extradition case against a senior Chinese Huawei executive can continue to the next stage.
Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei's founder, at Vancouver's airport in late 2018. The U.S. wants her extradited to face fraud charges. Her arrest infuriated Beijing, which sees her case as a political move designed to prevent China's rise.
British Columbia Supreme Court Justice Heather Homes ruled the allegations against Meng in the U.S. would also be a crime in Canada if committed here and thus the extradition case against her can continue in Canada.
The U.S. accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company to sell equipment to Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions. It says Meng, 48, committed fraud by misleading the HSBC bank about the company's business dealings in Iran.
Meng's lawyers argued during a hearing in January that the case is really about U.S. sanctions against Iran, not a fraud case. They maintain since Canada does not have similar sanctions against Iran, no fraud occurred.