Real Estate News

Record-breaking rebound
Each real estate professional I talk to is saying the same thing: We are so busy.
As the nation and the Lowcountry slowly begins to open back up to a new normal, home buying is picking up. Regarding the week beginning May 4, Will Jenkinson, Broker-in-charge of Carolina One New Homes said this:
“We saw a record number of properties go under contract – 490 – it was the single best week of ratified contract activity in the history of the MLS. The previous best week of all time recorded 458 properties going under contract.”
Even better news, the trend remains positive. Regarding the week of May 11, “Last week edged out the record week of May 4, with 497 homes going under contract in our region,” Jenkinson confirmed.
What’s fueling the uptick? Record low interest rates of around three percent, a pent-up demand and inventory remaining low, under 16 percent less than this same time last year, Jenkinson said.
Frampton Construction making headway on Mt. Pleasant redevelopment
Demolition and construction at the site of The Shelmore, a Class-A mixed-use property located at 774 South Shelmore Blvd. in Mount Pleasant is underway. The adaptive reuse project involves the redevelopment of a former BI-LO grocery store into nearly 50,000 square feet of office space.
The new space will feature a spacious lobby with a two-story “jewel box” entry, 18-foot ceilings, and the potential for a variety of floor plans suitable for both small and large office users. The existing retail surrounding the building will also receive exterior upgrades to match the new façade.
Chad Frampton, president and CEO of Frampton Construction, said, “We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to take an underutilized space like this and completely transform it for a new, creative use. With perks like walkable dining and its proximity to downtown, The Shelmore will be a strong addition to the Mount Pleasant office and retail market.”
Over 30 windows and 10 sky lights will be added to the building’s exterior.
Collett Capital partnered with Lions Gate Capital, LLC, and WECCO Development to develop the project. Construction started in February of 2020 and is expected to be complete by the Fall. LS3P Associates is the project architect.
Carolina One
Dave Sansom of Carolina One has been named metro Charleston 2019 Realtor of the Year by the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors (CTAR). The annual award recognizes and honors real estate professionals who represent exceptional real estate practices among brokers, real estate agents and the public.
Sansom is the CFO and COO of Carolina One Real Estate Services. He has been a Realtor since 2000 and an active member of national, state, and local Realtor® organizations for more than 10 years. He has served as a director on the National Association of Realtors, on SC Realtors’ boards, and as President of both the CHS Regional MLS and the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors.
Prior to his current position, Sansom managed the Carolina One’s Coleman Boulevard office for six years overseeing the day to day activities of nearly 100 licensees. He has been an active participant with the Realty Alliance, the Real Trends Peer Review Group, and the Center for Creative Leadership.
He lives in Awendaw with his wife Nancy and their three children. For more information visit www.carolinaone.com.
The Beach Company
The Beach company has welcomed four new professionals to their team: Laura Stalano, Karissa Leung and Tom Stockdale and Nancy White
Stalano is the company’s new design production manager at their Charleston headquarters. She has more than 20 years of creative experience, having launched her own design firm delivering advertising, branding and marketing services for clients across multiple sectors, including several major publishing outlets such as Architectural Digest, Cosmopolitan, Esquire, Harper's Bazaar and Rolling Stone. She also recently served as art director of Skirt Magazine in Charleston.
Karissa Leung joins The Beach Company as a social media strategist, responsible for developing marketing strategies for corporate and multifamily properties’ social media presence. After earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a minor in marketing and entrepreneurship, Leung gained valuable experience as an account executive on the PepsiCo team at TraceyLocke advertising, as marketing coordinator at Waterworks luxury kitchen and bath and at Nickelodeon.
Tom Stockdale has been hired as the director of commercial asset management. Stockdale manages the overall operational performance of the company’s commercial property portfolio, which includes lease negotiations and revenue enhancement, among other responsibilities. A Texas native, Stockdale earned his MBA at the University of Houston after earning his undergraduate degree at Louisiana State University. He has worked in retail investment sales at a global commercial real estate firm, Newmark Knight Frank and as an asset manager for New Market Properties in Atlanta.
Nancy White has been promoted to regional property manager for the company’s growing multifamily portfolio in Columbia, which includes The Cardinal, Canalside Lofts, Sola Station and Providence Park. Having previously served as The Beach Company’s property manager at The Cardinal, her new role will include the development and execution of managerial procedures and providing support to the company’s regional property management teams. White brings more than two decades of industry experience, including management roles with international real estate development and management company Greystar and Pegasus Residential.
Charleston ranks one of the best cities for a “staycation”
Along with all of Charleston’s globally-recognized attributes, our fair city can add one of the “best spots for staying local” to the list. Wallet Hub compared more than 180 cities and rated according to “15 key indicators of a fun-filled yet wallet-friendly staycation.” In addition, they considered parks per capita to the average home square footage and the idealness of summer weather. Their top five picks were:
1. Plano, Texas
2. Boise, Idaho
3. Tampa, Florida
4. Charleston, South Carolina
5. Lincoln, Nebraska
To view the full report, visit https://wallethub.com/edu/best-cities-for-staycations/4341/.
William Means Real Estate
Drew Grossklaus, Sales Director and Broker-in-Charge reported in his newsletter:
“We have seen tremendous growth in our website viewers from populous areas of the Northeast, Atlanta, and Charlotte. We have many clients who are now looking to leave those populous areas and relocate to Charleston or have a second residence in the area. We also have clients who are preparing to list their homes as sanctions are lifted. Sellers are now ready with proper safety protocols in place to have agents and buyers come in and look at their homes,” he said.
Grossklaus’ belief is that the desire to live in Charleston will continue to be strong as we move forward after this pandemic. “With inventory down, buyers should be prepared to move quickly and be ready with thoughtful and well-structured offers.”
