Open House Series at Nexton Community
WHAT: Annual spring open house tour & March-themed weekends, "Soothe Your Soul"
WHEN: March 16-17, noon - 5 p.m.
WHERE: Nexton, 106 Greeting House Road, Summerville
PRICE: Free
MORE INFO: eheaney@thebrandonagency.com or 843-995-1322; https://www.nexton.com/news-events/
ERS Regional Mastermind
WHAT: ERS regional team-building Mastermind conference in Charleston, with deep dives on culture, leads and strategies, successful back-office systems, and techniques to get the most out of your agents and staff.
WHEN: 1-5 p.m., March 31
WHERE: TBD, Charleston
PRICE: $97
MORE INFO: Contact info@eliterealestatesystems.com
Upcoming Origin SC's Workshops
WHAT: Free workshops focused on homeownership, credit & budgeting
WHEN: Various dates & times throughout April, beginning April 11
WHERE: 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston, SC
MORE INFO: Call 843-735-7802 or visit www.originsc.org/classes.
VIDEO MARKETING FOR REAL ESTATE: The latest tools to sell more homes
WHAT: A hands-on workshop by business coach Thomas Heath and Realtor Jon Stroud. Learn how to create a brand with easy-to-use video tools. Seating is limited to 20 people.
WHEN: April 23
WHERE: The Life Guidance Center, 3030 Ashley Towne Center Drive, Bldg.B-203, Charleston
PRICE: $25
MORE INFO: www.eventbrite.com/o/thomas-health-coaching-