Open House Series at Nexton Community

WHAT: Annual spring open house tour & March-themed weekends, "Soothe Your Soul"

WHEN: March 16-17, noon - 5 p.m.

WHERE: Nexton, 106 Greeting House Road, Summerville

PRICE: Free

MORE INFOeheaney@thebrandonagency.com or 843-995-1322; https://www.nexton.com/news-events/

ERS Regional Mastermind

WHAT: ERS regional team-building Mastermind conference in Charleston, with deep dives on culture, leads and strategies, successful back-office systems, and techniques to get the most out of your agents and staff.

WHEN: 1-5 p.m., March 31

WHERE: TBD, Charleston

PRICE: $97

MORE INFO: Contact info@eliterealestatesystems.com

Upcoming Origin SC's Workshops

WHAT: Free workshops focused on homeownership, credit & budgeting

WHEN: Various dates & times throughout April, beginning April 11

WHERE: 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston, SC

MORE INFO: Call 843-735-7802 or visit www.originsc.org/classes.

VIDEO MARKETING FOR REAL ESTATE: The latest tools to sell more homes

WHAT: A hands-on workshop by business coach Thomas Heath and Realtor Jon Stroud. Learn how to create a brand with easy-to-use video tools. Seating is limited to 20 people.

WHEN: April 23

WHERE: The Life Guidance Center, 3030 Ashley Towne Center Drive, Bldg.B-203, Charleston

PRICE: $25

MORE INFO: www.eventbrite.com/o/thomas-health-coaching-