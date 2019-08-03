Origin SC workshops
WHAT: Workshops focusing on homeownership, credit and budgeting
WHEN: Aug. 6-17; various dates, times and locations
WHERE: 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston and 222 Old Trolley Road, Summerville
COST: Free
MORE INFO: Visit www.originsc.org/classes/ or call 843.735-7802.
Wine and Wisdom Top Agent Training Series
WHAT: An ongoing series presented by Ronda Hamming of AnnieMac Home Mortgage for real estate professionals to help agent increase their business.
WHEN: August 8 and the second Thursday of every month, 4:30 to 6 p.m.
WHERE: Accent on Wine Park Circle, 1059 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston
COST: Free
MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/2EFppdH
Fair Housing Class
WHAT: Fair Housing Class taught by Chris Loebsack, Esq.
WHEN: Aug. 15, noon–2 p.m.
WHERE: Crowne Plaza, 4831 Tanger Outlet Blvd, North Charleston
COST: $59/member, $109/non-member. Includes lunch.
RSVP by Aug. 6
MORE INFO: http://www.charlestonapartmentassociation.com/calendar
The Ponds Summer Concert Series
WHAT: Live music at the amphitheater through August at The Ponds neighborhood.
WHEN: August 17, 6-9 p.m.
WHERE: Village Pond Drive near the entrance to community at 467 Hundred Oaks Parkway
COST: Free
MORE INFO: