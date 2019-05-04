Spring Tour of Homes

What: Up to 30 homes across the Charleston region will be on tour during The Post and Courier's Spring Tour of Homes.

When: May 4-5, 2-5 p.m. each day

Where: Across Charleston region

Cost: Free to public

More info: http://pnccontests.secondstreetapp.com/Spring-Tour-of-Homes/

Cinco de Mayo Open House

WHAT: A “fiesta” on Model Row at Carnes Crossroads’ Model Row. Enjoy free beverages and snacks before you head out to visit the furnished models and beautiful available homes from builders such as David Weekley Homes, Pulte Homes and Sabal Homes.

WHEN: May 5, 1 to 5 p.m.

WHERE: Carnes Crossroads, 513 Wodin Place, Summerville

COST: Free

MORE INFO: Visit https://carnescharleston.com/event/cinco-de-mayo-open-house/.

Coldwell Banker hosting artist reception in Spartanburg

WHAT: Coldwell Banker Caine artist opening exhibit reception for Dianne Bagnal in conjunction with the city’s Art Walk

WHEN: Thursday, May 16th, from 6 – 8 p.m.

WHERE: Coldwell Banker Caine Spartanburg 151 S Daniel Morgan Avenue, Spartanburg, SC 29306

COST: Free and open to the public.

MORE INFO: Virginia Wilson, vwilson@cbcaine.com, 864.675.5629

Free Secrets of a Real Estate Millionaire

WHAT: Scott and Amie Yancy of A&E’s Flipping Vegas is sending a team of experts to teach the Yancy’s real estate secrets. An exclusive event limited to the first 100 registrants.

WHEN: May 17, 1-2:30 p.m.

WHERE: Homewood Suites by Hilton Charleston Historic District, 415 Meeting Street, Charleston

COST: Free

MORE INFO: https://urlzs.com/7Ddq

Origins SC’s Workshops – May 2019

WHAT: Free workshops on homeownership, credit and budgeting

WHEN: May 4-25, various times

WHERE: Various locations throughout North Charleston, Summerville and Moncks Corner

COST: FREE

MORE INFO: Visit www.originsc.org/classes/ or call 843.735-7802.

Green Barn Jam at Carnes Crossroads

WHAT: Live local music at the Carnes Crosswoods neighborhood in the historic Green Barn. A spinoff of Awendaw Green series with local singers, songwriters, food trucks, games, activities and more.

WHEN: May 19, 3:30 – 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Carnes Crossroads, 513 Wodin Place, Summerville

PRICE: $10 in advance/$15 day of event

MORE INFO: Visit carnescrossroads.com/event/the-green-barn-jam or carnescrossroadsevents.com

