Spring Tour of Homes
What: Up to 30 homes across the Charleston region will be on tour during The Post and Courier's Spring Tour of Homes.
When: May 4-5, 2-5 p.m. each day
Where: Across Charleston region
Cost: Free to public
More info: http://pnccontests.secondstreetapp.com/Spring-Tour-of-Homes/
Cinco de Mayo Open House
WHAT: A “fiesta” on Model Row at Carnes Crossroads’ Model Row. Enjoy free beverages and snacks before you head out to visit the furnished models and beautiful available homes from builders such as David Weekley Homes, Pulte Homes and Sabal Homes.
WHEN: May 5, 1 to 5 p.m.
WHERE: Carnes Crossroads, 513 Wodin Place, Summerville
COST: Free
MORE INFO: Visit https://carnescharleston.com/event/cinco-de-mayo-open-house/.
Coldwell Banker hosting artist reception in Spartanburg
WHAT: Coldwell Banker Caine artist opening exhibit reception for Dianne Bagnal in conjunction with the city’s Art Walk
WHEN: Thursday, May 16th, from 6 – 8 p.m.
WHERE: Coldwell Banker Caine Spartanburg 151 S Daniel Morgan Avenue, Spartanburg, SC 29306
COST: Free and open to the public.
MORE INFO: Virginia Wilson, vwilson@cbcaine.com, 864.675.5629
Free Secrets of a Real Estate Millionaire
WHAT: Scott and Amie Yancy of A&E’s Flipping Vegas is sending a team of experts to teach the Yancy’s real estate secrets. An exclusive event limited to the first 100 registrants.
WHEN: May 17, 1-2:30 p.m.
WHERE: Homewood Suites by Hilton Charleston Historic District, 415 Meeting Street, Charleston
COST: Free
MORE INFO: https://urlzs.com/7Ddq
Origins SC’s Workshops – May 2019
WHAT: Free workshops on homeownership, credit and budgeting
WHEN: May 4-25, various times
WHERE: Various locations throughout North Charleston, Summerville and Moncks Corner
COST: FREE
MORE INFO: Visit www.originsc.org/classes/ or call 843.735-7802.
Green Barn Jam at Carnes Crossroads
WHAT: Live local music at the Carnes Crosswoods neighborhood in the historic Green Barn. A spinoff of Awendaw Green series with local singers, songwriters, food trucks, games, activities and more.
WHEN: May 19, 3:30 – 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Carnes Crossroads, 513 Wodin Place, Summerville
PRICE: $10 in advance/$15 day of event
MORE INFO: Visit carnescrossroads.com/event/the-green-barn-jam or carnescrossroadsevents.com.