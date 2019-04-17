Charleston Home + Design 2019 Daniel Island Luxury House Tour
WHAT: The 2019 Daniel Island Luxury House Tour hosted by Charleston Home + Design and benefiting East Cooper Habitat for Humanity
WHEN: April 27, 11 a.m – 5 p.m.
WHERE: Official ticket headquarters – The Taylor Agency Insurance at 255 Seven Farms Drive, Suite 102, Daniel Island
PRICE: Early bird/$30 and Day of Event/$35
MORE INFO: http://danielislandhomeshow.com/ or call 843-577-7652
Create Kindness Rocks Event
WHAT: A Conservancy Earth Day Event founded by Megan Murphy of Kindness Rocks
WHEN: April 22, 3-5 P.M.
WHERE: The Ponds at Summerville, 467 Hundred Oaks Parkway
PRICE: Free
MORE INFO: Email jana.chanthabane@fsresidential.com or call 843-900-8556.
Showing Time Training for Realtors
WHAT: Training on how to best show a client’s home. Questions answered by an industry expert
WHEN: April 23, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
WHERE: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors, 5006 Wetland Crossing Drive, Charleston
MORE INFO: www.charlestonrealtors.com/calendar/
Upcoming Origin SC's Workshops
WHAT: Free workshops focused on homeownership, credit & budgeting
WHEN: Various dates and times throughout April
WHERE: 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston, SC
MORE INFO: Call 843-735-7802 or visit www.originsc.org/classes
VIDEO MARKETING FOR REAL ESTATE: The latest tools to sell more homes
WHAT: A hands-on workshop by business coach Thomas Heath and Realtor Jon Stroud. Learn how to create a brand with easy-to-use video tools. Seating is limited to 20 people.
WHEN: April 23
WHERE: The Life Guidance Center, 3030 Ashley Towne Center Drive, Bldg.B-203, Charleston
PRICE: $25
MORE INFO: www.eventbrite.com/o/thomas-health-coaching-