Charleston Home + Design 2019 Daniel Island Luxury House Tour

WHAT: The 2019 Daniel Island Luxury House Tour hosted by Charleston Home + Design and benefiting East Cooper Habitat for Humanity

WHEN: April 27, 11 a.m – 5 p.m.

WHERE: Official ticket headquarters – The Taylor Agency Insurance at 255 Seven Farms Drive, Suite 102, Daniel Island

PRICE: Early bird/$30 and Day of Event/$35

MORE INFO: http://danielislandhomeshow.com/ or call 843-577-7652

Create Kindness Rocks Event

WHAT: A Conservancy Earth Day Event founded by Megan Murphy of Kindness Rocks

WHEN: April 22, 3-5 P.M.

WHERE: The Ponds at Summerville, 467 Hundred Oaks Parkway

PRICE: Free

MORE INFO: Email jana.chanthabane@fsresidential.com or call 843-900-8556.

Showing Time Training for Realtors

WHAT: Training on how to best show a client’s home. Questions answered by an industry expert

WHEN: April 23, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

WHERE: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors, 5006 Wetland Crossing Drive, Charleston

MORE INFO: www.charlestonrealtors.com/calendar/

Upcoming Origin SC's Workshops

WHAT: Free workshops focused on homeownership, credit & budgeting

WHEN: Various dates and times throughout April

WHERE: 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston, SC

MORE INFO: Call 843-735-7802 or visit www.originsc.org/classes

VIDEO MARKETING FOR REAL ESTATE: The latest tools to sell more homes

WHAT: A hands-on workshop by business coach Thomas Heath and Realtor Jon Stroud. Learn how to create a brand with easy-to-use video tools. Seating is limited to 20 people.

WHEN: April 23

WHERE: The Life Guidance Center, 3030 Ashley Towne Center Drive, Bldg.B-203, Charleston

PRICE: $25

MORE INFO: www.eventbrite.com/o/thomas-health-coaching-