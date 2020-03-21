Real Estate Happenings

*Please note events are subject to change – please refer to more info links to confirm
Origin SC – Homeowner Workshops and Classes
WHAT: Workshops to help homeowners achieve home ownership, improve credit, and other information on foreclosure and mortgages
WHEN: Throughout the month of March, various dates, times and locations
WHERE: Virtual and online – all classes will be online until end of March
MORE INFO: https://originsc.org/classes/
Real Estate Networking Mixer
WHAT: A networking event to meet industry professionals
WHEN: 6 p.m., March 19 and every third Thursday of the month
WHERE: 2150 Northwoods Blvd., North Charleston
MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/31qBs8S
Win with Buyers
WHAT: One day workshop for realtors regarding best practices sponsored by Keller Williams
WHEN:9 am to 4 p.m., March 24
WHERE: 131 Middle Street, Alhambra Hall, Mount Pleasant
MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/2xMjym1
Daniel Island Business Association's March Block Party
WHAT: Daniel Island Real Estate and Business Association host block party, social and networking event on Daniel Island
WHEN: 5-7 p.m., Mar 26
WHERE: 101 River Landing Drive, Charleston
MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/2PKSd9X
American Mortgage Conference
WHAT: A two-day meeting with leading experts in the financial services industry, bankers, policymakers and investors.
WHEN: 9 a.m to 6 p.m., May 4-6
WHERE: Francis Marion Hotel, Charleston
MORE INFO: https://10times.com/american-mortgage-conference-charleston