Open House at The Gadsden
WHAT: Tour the luxury residences at The Gadsden
WHEN: 12 to 3 p.m, Oct 6, 12
WHERE: 5 Gadsdenboro Street
MORE INFO: 843-790-2780, email INFO@THEGADSDEN.COM
Origins SC Classes
WHAT: Classes on home budgets, intro to homeownership, first time homebuyer and others
WHEN: Various times and dates beginning Oct. 5
WHERE: Summerville, North Charleston and Moncks Corner
MORE INFO: https://originsc.org/classes/
Home Buyer and Seller Seminar
WHAT: Jeff Cook Real Estate Seminar teaching buying and selling techniques
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays
WHERE: Jeff Cook offices in West Ashley, Mount Pleasant, Dorchester and Nexton
COST: Free
MORE INFO: Ellie Belanger at ellie.belanger@jeffcookrealestate.com.
Property Management Pre-Licensing Course
WHAT: 30-hour course for SC Property Manager License
WHEN: Oct 19, 20, 26, 27 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Crowne Plaza, 4831 Tanger Outlet Blvd, North Charleston
MORE INFO: http://www.charlestonapartmentassociation.com/calendar
2019 Commercial Real Estate Market Forecast
WHAT: An update on current commercial real estate with projections for 2020
WHEN: 4:30 to 6 p.m., Oct 23
WHERE: Charleston Marriott, 170 Lockwood Blvd.
COST: $35 - $65
MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/2m085JW
Wellness Fair at Carnes Crossroads
WHAT: Second annual wellness fair
WHEN: October 19, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WHERE: The Green Barn at Carnes Crossroads, 207 1st Avenue, Goosecreek
COST: Free
MORE INFO: For more information visit www.carnescrossroadsevents.com.