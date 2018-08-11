Real estate cover Jim Parker Jim Parker 1 hr ago (…) Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Subscribe for $2.98 / week Island living -- Charleston area second homeowners, out-of-state retirees like ebb and flow of area beaches and waterways. Find true deep water access and a beautiful home on Daniel Island Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Jim Parker Follow Jim Parker Close Get email notifications on Jim Parker daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. Whenever Jim Parker posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link. Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Follow Jim Parker Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today This Week's Circulars Most popular today Rash of jellyfish stings hit Charleston beaches: 41 injured at Isle of Palms on Friday South Carolina loses two for season during first week of preseason football camp Photographer says Bill Murray harassed him at restaurant Joe Sokol, longtime Charleston furniture store owner, dies at 86 Feds investigating MUSC for allegedly violating student's civil rights Commentary: Let's give North Charleston the great nickname it deserves Teen convicted in shooting death of North Charleston bartender Eric Brantley Satellite shows shark roaming land from Mount Pleasant to downtown Charleston Callers will soon ring a new area code in South Carolina North Charleston police find $110,000 in marijuana, cash