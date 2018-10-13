Real Estate Cover Jim Parker Jim Parker 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Subscribe for $2.98 / week North CharlestonArea wide attractions, trendy watering holes lure home buyers to value-priced neighborhoods Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Jim Parker This Week's Circulars Most popular today East Battery mansion in Charleston on the market for nearly $7 million The recruitment of Travis Etienne: How Clemson almost let the superstar get away Editorial: Charleston is No. 1 to visit, but what about to live in? Charleston-area power broker, councilman fined $28K for violating environmental rules Why SLED, SC’s largest investigative agency, left scene where 7 officers were shot Hive with 10,000 bees saved after historic downtown Charleston tree removed SC man shot his cousin over salt and vinegar potato chips, deputies say Home builder's apartment division to build first SC complex with 303 units in Charleston Netherlands' approach to flooding might pull Charleston out of 'negative spiral' Shawn Michaels’ WWE return drawing mixed reaction