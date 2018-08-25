Real estate cover Jim Parker Jim Parker 30 min ago (…) Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Subscribe for $2.98 / week EdistoSlower paced island, beach towns seeing sales and rental gains driven by value prices. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Jim Parker This Week's Circulars Most popular today Rabid bat bites resident in Charleston home SC police dog dies from heat after being left in car for 6 hours After Goose Creek DUI dismissed over a few feet, SC court gives police more space Charleston 'did not function' without slaves on the peninsula. Here's a look at their homes. Hicks column: Berkeley County can't play ball before putting out bigger fires High School Scoreboard: Fort Dorchester, Summerville, Stratford roll to big victories Charleston house owned by Catholic diocese sells for $6.25 million High School Roundup: Fort Dorchester rolls behind De'Andrae Sabb's 4 TDs Road project to improve traffic on Johns Island will only be half completed Friday Night Flashback: Scores, stories and photos from high school football