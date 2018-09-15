Real Estate Cover Jim Parker Jim Parker 2 hrs ago (…) Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Subscribe for $2.98 / week Fall luxuryCooler weather ahead expected to bring out shoppers for historic mansions, waterside retreats Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Jim Parker This Week's Circulars Most popular today McMaster lifting evacuation orders for the entire SC coast, as of Sunday morning Downed trees, downpours possible in Charleston and SC as Florence weakens Some Myrtle Beach residents 'still lucky' as Hurricane Florence dumps rain, drops trees At least 8 dead, 1 million without power as Florence churns through South Carolina Florence reaches South Carolina as a strong tropical storm What to expect as Florence makes its way through South Carolina Charleston area Publix stores and many restaurants reopening Saturday Folly Beach will reopen. Few problems reported in Charleston area. Charleston's barrier island residents say 'meh' to Hurricane Florence evacuation order Torrential rains from Florence will test South Carolina's infrastructure